One could point to a multitude of problems with the Michigan State football team over the past two games. One could point to the defense and the 72 points that it has given during the current two-game skid. But that can partially be excused by the fact that the Spartan defense faced two very potent passing attacks in Washington (the No. 1 passing offense in the nation) and in Maryland (and MSU also had to face several short fields against the Terrapins due to turnovers by the offense).

There were actually encouraging signs from the defense in the second half versus Maryland.

I am more concerned with the other side of the ball. On the past two Saturdays, the Spartan offense has generated just 16 points, while giving up a total of six turnovers. While the Huskies and the Terrapins do have strong offenses, neither is known for a particularly stout defense (although Maryland does rank in the top-50 in the FBS in terms of total defense, which is quite respectable). The Michigan State offense that appeared so green and lush in the first two games (against weak competition) has dried up, withered and died.

Some of this not-so-great depression in performance is to be expected. The level of competition did increase, and East Lansing was hit by a major storm a few weeks back. The program remains under a dark cloud. But unless the offense can break out of the current drought-like conditions, any hopes of a bowl game (and any signs of positive momentum) will soon crumble to dust.

Under these circumstances, a road trip to the Great Plains might be just what the meteorologist ordered. This week's opponent, the Iowa Hawkeyes, will be a welcome change of pace. Unlike Washington or Maryland, the Hawkeyes have an offense that some might say "blows." The offensive drought in Iowa City has been going on for at least two seasons. Just last week at Penn State, Iowa managed a total of zero points on 76 total yards of offense and only four first downs.

In other words, don't expect a shootout on Saturday night.

While the Hawkeye's offense is a bit dusty, the defense certainly is not. If Michigan State is to have any chance this weekend, the offense will need to find a way to come back to life against a much stiffer challenge than the Spartans have faced so far this year.

But there are some signs of hope, like a few green shoots sticking up out of the parched soil. The flaws in the Spartan offense over the past few weeks were generally due to errors in execution. If the Michigan State offense can eliminate errors such as turnovers, missed blocking assignments, and inaccurate/dropped passes, there is a solid chance that some of the explosiveness that we saw during the first two weeks may return.

If the Spartan offense can get back to basics and begin to execute cleanly, there is a chance that the season can be salvaged, starting with Saturday's game. If not, by the time the dust settles and Michigan State returns to Spartan Stadium, there might be a few tumbleweeds blowing around between the seats. Worse yet, much of the lovely shade of green typically present in the stands might be replaced by an ugly shade of yellow.