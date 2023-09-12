Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Two: Do the Right Thing
If you are reading these words now, you know that it was a difficult weekend for the Michigan State football team. Yes, Michigan State won on the football field over the Richmond Spiders by a score of 45-14. Noah Kim and the offense played well (other than a few late fumbles from players a bit farther down on the depth chart), as did the defense.
But all that feels like a distant memory based on the events that came to light early Sunday morning regarding the conduct of MSU head coach Mel Tucker.
As I have stated previously, I am an optimist. I tend to give people the benefit of the doubt. I believed in Coach Mel Tucker and I was optimistic about the direction of the Michigan State football program under his leadership.
But I was wrong.
In any sport, a coach has many responsibilities. But among the most important is they are role models and mentors for young men and women. They are teachers, first and foremost. Sports are meant to teach lessons about teamwork, dedication, resilience and leadership.
If I may borrow one more quote from Ted Lasso: "Success is not about the wins and losses. It’s about helping these young fellas be the best versions of themselves on and off the field."
Good leaders teach those around them to do the right thing. The most important way to do that is to lead by example, because leadership without example isn't leadership at all. It is the opposite of leadership.
Based on the actions that Coach Tucker has already admitted to, he has failed to live up to that standard. He made a long series of stupid and selfish decisions. He repeatedly failed to do the right thing. He needs to face the consequences of those actions.
Now, it is time for the leadership at Michigan State to do the right thing, and it appears they are well on their way by suspending Tucker. They need to follow through with the investigation until it reaches its conclusion. At that time, it is clear to me that they need to officially terminate Mel Tucker as the head football coach at Michigan State. The information already in the public record makes that the only logical option. This is my personal opinion
It is also time for all of us to do the right thing. Michigan State fans and alumni need to come together and work to move forward. The Spartan community needs to redouble the efforts to build a positive culture of respect.
Finally, we must not forget the 100-plus young "fellas" who will continue to wear the Green and White on the gridiron this fall. They had nothing to do with the action of their soon-to-be-former head coach. They need the support of fans. They need leadership. They need someone who will teach them and show them how to do the right thing.
Hopefully, they will soon get the type of leadership that they deserve.
Week Two Betting Results
With that said, the show must go on and it's time to review the results of last week's Bad Betting Advice, starting with the overview summary shown below in Figure 1.
The teams who did the most things right on the field and overachieved by beating the spread by more than 14 points include Florida State, USC, Syracuse, Rutgers, Northwestern and Colorado. Only two teams significantly underachieved yet avoided an upset: Missouri and Arkansas.
Speaking of upsets, I officially count eight total in Week Two relative to the opening spread, which is slightly below the 10.1 upsets predicted by my weekly simulation. Table 1 below summarizes those eight upsets and compares them to the picks made last week.
Both computers got only 20% of the picks correct this week and are sitting just below 20% year-to-date. Those values are well below my benchmark of 36%.
Both computers correctly went with Miami (FL.) over Texas A&M, while ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) algorithm nailed Florida International's win over North Texas, despite being 14-point underdogs.
Other notable upsets include Cincinnati over Pittsburgh, Washington State over Wisconsin, and the big one: Texas winning at Alabama.
Table 2 below gives the results of the computers' recommended picks against the opening spread.
After a rough start to the season in Week Zero and Week One, both computers finally did something right. My computer went 5-1 (83%) on the suggested bets to bring the year-to-date tally up to 5-2 (71%). When the predictions for all games are considered, my computer was three games over .500 for the week (25-22, 53%) to bring the year-to-date totals to 50-42 (54%).
The FPI also had a strong week, posting a record of 9-6 (60%) for recommended bets and 23-24 (49%) overall. Year to date, though, the FPI still has some work to do to get up to .500 on both recommended bets (10-13, 44%) and overall (44-48, 48%).
Table 3 below summarizes the results of the highlighted total-points bets for Week 12.
Once again, my method to make point-total bets had a very strong week. The recommended bet in total went 17-13 (57%) to bring the year-to-date total to 33-25 (also 57%). The locks were on impressive 5-2 (71%) with a year-to-date tally of 9-4 (69%).
Updated Big Ten Odds and Expected Wins
Following the results of Week Two, I have re-run the full season Monte Carlo simulation using the updated power rankings, including the current uncertainty in those rankings, to update the season odds for each team. Table 4 below gives the update for the Big Ten conference and Table 5 shows the updated Big Ten win distribution matrix.
