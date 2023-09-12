If you are reading these words now, you know that it was a difficult weekend for the Michigan State football team. Yes, Michigan State won on the football field over the Richmond Spiders by a score of 45-14. Noah Kim and the offense played well (other than a few late fumbles from players a bit farther down on the depth chart), as did the defense.

But all that feels like a distant memory based on the events that came to light early Sunday morning regarding the conduct of MSU head coach Mel Tucker.

As I have stated previously, I am an optimist. I tend to give people the benefit of the doubt. I believed in Coach Mel Tucker and I was optimistic about the direction of the Michigan State football program under his leadership.

But I was wrong.

In any sport, a coach has many responsibilities. But among the most important is they are role models and mentors for young men and women. They are teachers, first and foremost. Sports are meant to teach lessons about teamwork, dedication, resilience and leadership.

If I may borrow one more quote from Ted Lasso: "Success is not about the wins and losses. It’s about helping these young fellas be the best versions of themselves on and off the field."

Good leaders teach those around them to do the right thing. The most important way to do that is to lead by example, because leadership without example isn't leadership at all. It is the opposite of leadership.

Based on the actions that Coach Tucker has already admitted to, he has failed to live up to that standard. He made a long series of stupid and selfish decisions. He repeatedly failed to do the right thing. He needs to face the consequences of those actions.

Now, it is time for the leadership at Michigan State to do the right thing, and it appears they are well on their way by suspending Tucker. They need to follow through with the investigation until it reaches its conclusion. At that time, it is clear to me that they need to officially terminate Mel Tucker as the head football coach at Michigan State. The information already in the public record makes that the only logical option. This is my personal opinion

It is also time for all of us to do the right thing. Michigan State fans and alumni need to come together and work to move forward. The Spartan community needs to redouble the efforts to build a positive culture of respect.

Finally, we must not forget the 100-plus young "fellas" who will continue to wear the Green and White on the gridiron this fall. They had nothing to do with the action of their soon-to-be-former head coach. They need the support of fans. They need leadership. They need someone who will teach them and show them how to do the right thing.

Hopefully, they will soon get the type of leadership that they deserve.