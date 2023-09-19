Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Three: Listing
Every college football season is like an adventure at sea. Some years (like 2021) the water is calm, the sun is warm and the sailing is smooth. Other years (such as 2022), the sea is rough, the wind is fierce and the sailors barely make it back to shore.
Then, there are years like this year. The extended forecast identified some big storms on the horizon, but the first leg of the journey was calmer than expected. This led some to believe that the journey might not be as harrowing as many feared.
But last week a storm blew up out of nowhere and lightning struck the HMS Spartan. The captain was knocked overboard and into the abyss. Then, the wind kicked up with the force of an angry pack of dogs, ravaging the boat. Now, the boat is taking on water and listing badly to one side.
It feels like the Michigan State football program is at an unexpected crossroad. The Mel Tucker saga — which, most recently, MSU has served notice to terminate Tucker as football coach — coupled with this past weekend's beatdown at the paws of the Washington Huskies, has players and fans alike gasping for air. The water level is rising, and their chins are barely above the surface.
But all is not yet lost. The seas are a bit calmer over the next few weeks, which will give the remaining coaches and player-level leaders a chance to grab a bucket and see if they can right the ship. The expectation at the beginning of this journey was to show progress by simply staying above water and becoming bowl eligible. That goal is still attainable, but a lot of work needs to be done and several holes need to be plugged.
The Spartans' performance over the next three games will likely decide the fate of this voyage and of the immediate future of the Michigan State program. A hurricane warning has already been issued for the back half of the schedule. The Spartans need to accumulate a few more wins now, while they still can.
If he is smart, Mel Tucker is already listing his house in East Lansing for sale. If the boat sinks over the next weeks, not only will a lot more coaches be exploring real estate listings, but several players might add their names to the transfer portal list. If that happens, the Spartans will essentially be starting over from scratch, and the immediate future of the program will be lost at sea.
Week Three Betting Results
Let's go ahead and review the results of last week's Bad Betting Advice, starting with the overview summary of the action shown below in Figure 1.
This week I count a total of eight teams that beat the spread by more than 14 points: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Washington, LSU, Liberty, Fresno State, TCU and Syracuse. A total of five team underachieved by more than two touchdowns yet still won: Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Kansas. That group notably includes the top-three teams in both major polls as well as the team that has won six of the last 14 national titles.
A total of 13 teams underachieved enough to wind up on the upset list. Those teams are shown below in Table 1 along with a comparison with the upset predictions from earlier in the week.
ESPN's Football Power Index sat out this week, while my computer got two of its three picks correct thanks to UNLV and West Virginia. This performance brings my computer's tally for the year to 3-6 (33%), which is not great, but still better than the FPI's record of 2-9 (18%).
It was a tough week for the Big 12, as Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Iowa State all fell as the favored team. BYU and West Virginia did help to offset the damage by scoring their own upset wins. Other notable upsets include Army over Texas San Antonio and Florida over Tennessee.
Table 2 is a listing of the computers' picks against the spread (ATS) in Week Three.
After a strong Week Two performance, the computers hit some rough water with the ATS picks this week. My computer only got Ole Miss and Rutgers correct (2-4, 33%), while the FPI was only correct on Syracuse and Nevada (2-7, 22%).
For the year, my suggested bets are still above water at .500 at 7-6 (54%) while the FPI is having another terrible year at 11-20 (36%) year-to-date. Both computers were also sub-.500 when all picks for the week were considered. My computer went 21-31 (43%) for the week and is 48-53 (48%) year-to-date. The FPI went 26-28 (48%) in Week Three and is 49-52 (49%) year-to-date overall.
Table 3 below gives the results of last week's point total bets.
Even the usually very reliable over/under bets struggled this week. The total set of recommended bets went just 12-15 (44%), while the locks were right at .500 (2-2). For the year, however, the recommended bets in total remain above water at 45-50 (53%), while the locks are at 11-6 (65%).
Updated Big Ten Odds and Expected Wins
Following the results of Week Three, I have re-run the full season Monte Carlo simulation using the updated power rankings, including the current uncertainty in those rankings, to update the season odds for each team. Table 4 below gives the update for the Big Ten conference and Table 5 shows the updated Big Ten win distribution matrix.
Note that all the rankings listed next to each team refer to my computer's power rankings and not any of the national polls.
