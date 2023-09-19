Every college football season is like an adventure at sea. Some years (like 2021) the water is calm, the sun is warm and the sailing is smooth. Other years (such as 2022), the sea is rough, the wind is fierce and the sailors barely make it back to shore.

Then, there are years like this year. The extended forecast identified some big storms on the horizon, but the first leg of the journey was calmer than expected. This led some to believe that the journey might not be as harrowing as many feared.

But last week a storm blew up out of nowhere and lightning struck the HMS Spartan. The captain was knocked overboard and into the abyss. Then, the wind kicked up with the force of an angry pack of dogs, ravaging the boat. Now, the boat is taking on water and listing badly to one side.

It feels like the Michigan State football program is at an unexpected crossroad. The Mel Tucker saga — which, most recently, MSU has served notice to terminate Tucker as football coach — coupled with this past weekend's beatdown at the paws of the Washington Huskies, has players and fans alike gasping for air. The water level is rising, and their chins are barely above the surface.

But all is not yet lost. The seas are a bit calmer over the next few weeks, which will give the remaining coaches and player-level leaders a chance to grab a bucket and see if they can right the ship. The expectation at the beginning of this journey was to show progress by simply staying above water and becoming bowl eligible. That goal is still attainable, but a lot of work needs to be done and several holes need to be plugged.

The Spartans' performance over the next three games will likely decide the fate of this voyage and of the immediate future of the Michigan State program. A hurricane warning has already been issued for the back half of the schedule. The Spartans need to accumulate a few more wins now, while they still can.

If he is smart, Mel Tucker is already listing his house in East Lansing for sale. If the boat sinks over the next weeks, not only will a lot more coaches be exploring real estate listings, but several players might add their names to the transfer portal list. If that happens, the Spartans will essentially be starting over from scratch, and the immediate future of the program will be lost at sea.