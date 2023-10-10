We hope you enjoyed bye week, Spartan fans. Without a week of stress-watching a certain 2-3 team in Green and White, it was a great chance to relax, reflect and reset. I hope that everyone had a chance to touch some grass this weekend, perhaps at a nearby apple orchard or the local Halloween store. For the Michigan State players and coaches, the week off was a chance to go back to the drawing board and gear up for the final seven games of the season, for better or for worse. For some Michigan State fans out there, though, I feel like there is a different drawing board that needs to be utilized and reflected upon:

Feel free to keep writing it until it sinks in. Urban Meyer is more than likely not coming to Michigan State. It is not going to happen for two important reasons: 1.) There are no indications that Meyer is at all interested in the vacant head coaching job in East Lansing. There have been rumors that he was in East Lansing, yet nobody seemed to see him coming or going. 2.) It is extremely unlikely that the Michigan State administration would touch Meyer with a ten-foot poll after Mel Tucker was fired in disgrace. Meyer has his own skeletons and that are not exactly in the closet. Even if somehow Meyer were to come to East Lansing, he would be expensive and there is no guarantee that he would be successful. He is 59 years old, and he hasn't coached at the college level since 2018. That said, I get why some people are intrigued. He is a big name, and he would make a big splash. Michigan State would suddenly be the hottest team this side of "Prime Time" Colorado. He would likely recruit very well from the jump. In a parallel universe where this somehow happens, Meyer would be a controversial hire, at best. Fans of more than one Big Ten East school would absolutely lose their minds. The decision would be scrutinized. Some have argued that certain folks in the media and at rival programs are never going to give Michigan State a fair shake no matter what happens. By an extension of this logic, if people are going to label Michigan State as a rogue program either way, maybe they should show the world what a real rogue program in East Lansing looks like. The devil on my left shoulder thinks that might be fun. But that doesn't make it the right approach. It is certainly not the road that is going to be explored. No matter how you draw it up, It's. Not. Going. To. Happen. Well I guess we can't completely rule it out at this stage, but the odds should be less than 1%.



Week Six Betting Results

Let's now review the results of last week's bad betting advice, starting with the overview summary of the action shown below in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Results of Week Six showing the actual point differentials relative to the opening spread.

The positive outliers this week that can be drawn from Figure 1 are Michigan, Georgia, South Alabama, Troy, North Carolina, Kansas, Miami of Ohio, Northern Illinois and Utah State. Each of those teams beat the spread by over 14 points. The two teams that overachieved by more than 14 points relative to the spread, yet still won are Clemson and USC. A total of 14 teams must go back to the drawing board after suffering upset losses this week. This value is slightly higher that the prediction of 13.2 upset made by my computer. Table 1 below summarizes those 14 games and compares these results to the upset picks made last week.

Table 1: Upsets in Week Six based on the opening Vegas line compared to the upset projections from last week.

The computers had a rough start to the year in this category, but the result of Week Six are among the best in recent memory. My computer went a perfect 4-0 on the week while ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) went 4-1 (80%). Year-to-date, my machine is up to a respectable record of 11-14 (44%), while the FPI is just behind at 8-13 (38%). The biggest upset of the week was Georgia Tech's miracle come back at Miami (+18), if one classifies the opponent making multiple bone-headed mistakes in the final minutes "miraculous." Other notable upsets include Oklahoma State over Kansas State (+10) and Louisville over Notre Dame (+7). Table 2 below gives the results of the computers' picks against the opening spread.

Table 2: Results of the highlighted picks versus the opening spread in Week Six.

The computers have also struggled with picks against the spread this year, but at least the FPI seems to have hit the reset button. My analysis of the ESPN algorithm's data went 5-1 (83%) this week. That is the good news. The bad news is that my computer was 0-for-1 this week (thanks for nothing, Liberty) and both computers are still below .500 for the year. My computer is sitting at 10-12 (46%) year-to-date, while the FPI is at 19-31 (38%) despite this week's strong showing. When all 49 games are considered, both machines posted a record of 25-24 (51%). For the year, my computer is just a single game over .500 (161-160, 50.2%) while the FPI is five games under (158-163, 49.2%). Table 3 below gives the results of the point total bets for Week Six.

Table 3: Results of the recommended point total bets ("over/under" bets) in Week Six.

My method for making point-total picks has generally been strong all year and historically, but this week was painful. My 10 recommended bets went just 2-8 (20%), which included a cider-mill style donut on my usually reliable "locks" (0-4). Year-to-date, the recommended over/under bets are now dead even with a 66-66 record, while the locks have drifted under water at 13-14 (48%). Doh!

Updated Big Ten Odds and Expected Wins