Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Seven: Eclipse
On Saturday afternoon, something out of the ordinary happened. The moon passed between the Earth and the Sun, causing a partial solar eclipse that was visible across most of North America. Had the skies above SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey been clear during the second quarter of the football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the fans could have witnessed this rare celestial event.
Instead, those waterlogged fans witnessed something else entirely.
Early on, it was new starting Spartan quarterback Katin Houser who was stealing the limelight. Young Houser had eclipsed Noah Kim on the depth chart, and he played well despite the weather and the road atmosphere. Houser's star was on the rise. Michigan State fans had hope that Houser was the bright-eyed missing piece that the Spartan needed now, more than ever, to turn things around.
But as the fourth quarter began, the lights went out for the Spartans in dramatic fashion. The botched punt, the muffed kick return, and the sudden lack of any form of defense was such a bizarre turn of events that an ancient football fan would have assumed that it was due to some form of witchcraft or other evil magic. Personally, I am not ready to rule either out.
Now, the season is officially falling apart. Michigan State sits at 2-4 and the hopes of even the most optimistic fan have been plunged into darkness. For the Spartan to just get to .500 for the season, a win over Michigan, Ohio State, or Penn State will be needed.
I understand the emotions that are going through the heads of Spartan fans right now. Every now and then we get a little bit nervous that the best of all the years have gone by. Some fans are a little bit terrified while others are a little bit tired of listening to the sound of each other's tears. It has been an exhausting month, and it feels like there's nothing that we can do.
But just like a solar eclipse or an 80s pop song, the darkness will only last for so long. I believe that brighter days are on the horizon. Every program goes through rough patches every now and then. But Spartan Nation is strong, and together we can take it to the end of the line.
True Spartan fans will be holding on forever, and forever's going to start tonight.
Week Seven Betting Results
Let's now review the results of last week's bad betting advice, starting with the overview summary of the action shown below in Figure 1.
A total of 11 teams notably overachieved relative to the Vegas spread, including Penn State (not shown), Florida State, LSU, TCU, Notre Dame, Duke, and Missouri. Three total teams won but failed to cover the spread by more than 14 points: Georgia (not shown), Alabama, and Texas State.
The number of upsets so far this year has been slightly below expectation. Week Seven, however, had a total of 17 upsets, which eclipsed the previous high of 14 upsets in Week Six. Table 1 below summarizes those 17 games and compares these results to the upset picks made last week.
While there were a large number of upsets, only three of them were in games where the opening spread was over 10 points. Those three biggest upsets were Illinois (+14.5) over Maryland, Stanford (+11.5) over Colorado in primetime on Friday, and Pittsburgh (+10) over Louisville.
Other notable upsets include Iowa (+9.5) over Wisconsin, Arizona (+8.5) over Washington State, Oklahoma State (+3.5) over Kansas, Florida (+2) over South Carolina, and Kansas State (+1) over Texas Tech.
Despite all the upsets, the computers only correctly foresaw two of them: wins by Middle Tennessee State and Virginia Tech. My computer posted a record of just 2-6 (25%) which was narrowly eclipsed by the performance of ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) with a record of 2-5 (29%).
Year-to-date, my computer's record dropped just under 40% at 13-20 which is still a bit better than the FPI's record of 10-18 (36%).
Table 2 below gives the results of the computers' picks against the opening spread.
My computer had one the best weekends of the year so far, going 3-1 (75%) in recommended picks. This bolstered the year-to-date record to an even 13-13. The FPI did a bit worse with a 2-3 (40%) performance, bringing its year-to-date record to 21-24 (38%).
When the results of all 55 games are considered, my algorithm did a bit worse, going just 24-31 (44%). In this regard, the FPI had the better week, going 27-28 (49%). Coincidentally, both my algorithm and the FPI have a equal year-to-date record of 185-191 (49%).
Table 3 below gives the results of the point total bets for Week Seven.
After a very strong 2022 season, my point total bets have gone dark in 2023. The "lock" predictions were just .500 but over all these picks went just 1-3 (25%) in Week Seven. For the year, the locks are a game under .500 at 14-15 (48%) and the overall picks are two games under at 67-69 (49%).
Updated Big Ten Odds and Expected Wins
Following the results of Week Seven, I have re-run the full season Monte Carlo simulation using the updated power rankings, including the current uncertainty in those rankings, to update the season odds for each team. Table 4 below gives the update for the Big Ten conference and Table 5 shows the updated Big Ten win distribution matrix.
Note that all the rankings listed next to each team refer to my computer's power rankings and not any of the national polls. The values listed in parathesis are the odds for each team to win its division.
