On Saturday afternoon, something out of the ordinary happened. The moon passed between the Earth and the Sun, causing a partial solar eclipse that was visible across most of North America. Had the skies above SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey been clear during the second quarter of the football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the fans could have witnessed this rare celestial event.

Instead, those waterlogged fans witnessed something else entirely.

Early on, it was new starting Spartan quarterback Katin Houser who was stealing the limelight. Young Houser had eclipsed Noah Kim on the depth chart, and he played well despite the weather and the road atmosphere. Houser's star was on the rise. Michigan State fans had hope that Houser was the bright-eyed missing piece that the Spartan needed now, more than ever, to turn things around.

But as the fourth quarter began, the lights went out for the Spartans in dramatic fashion. The botched punt, the muffed kick return, and the sudden lack of any form of defense was such a bizarre turn of events that an ancient football fan would have assumed that it was due to some form of witchcraft or other evil magic. Personally, I am not ready to rule either out.

Now, the season is officially falling apart. Michigan State sits at 2-4 and the hopes of even the most optimistic fan have been plunged into darkness. For the Spartan to just get to .500 for the season, a win over Michigan, Ohio State, or Penn State will be needed.

I understand the emotions that are going through the heads of Spartan fans right now. Every now and then we get a little bit nervous that the best of all the years have gone by. Some fans are a little bit terrified while others are a little bit tired of listening to the sound of each other's tears. It has been an exhausting month, and it feels like there's nothing that we can do.

But just like a solar eclipse or an 80s pop song, the darkness will only last for so long. I believe that brighter days are on the horizon. Every program goes through rough patches every now and then. But Spartan Nation is strong, and together we can take it to the end of the line.

True Spartan fans will be holding on forever, and forever's going to start tonight.