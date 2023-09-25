I find it difficult to process and put into words what transpired in Spartan Stadium this past weekend. A glance at the box score shows that the Michigan State Spartans accumulated more first downs (25 to 18), more total yards (376 to 362), and won the time of possession by three minutes. The Spartans didn't punt until the end of the third quarter.

But a glance at the scoreboard showed that the Spartan received a thorough beating at the hands of the visiting Maryland Terrapins by a score of 31-to-9. So how did this happen? The answer is quite simple: errors.

Four the second straight week MSU committed far, far too many errors. The sheer number and variety of those errors was almost funny. On Saturday, we saw bad interceptions, fumbles, poor fourth-down play selection, a converted fake punt, missed tackles, a blocked field goal, and several dropped and/or air-mailed passes.

Basically, what could go wrong did go wrong over and over again. If it wasn't such a tragedy, it would have been a comedy. Now, those midsummer night dreams of a potential bounce-back season are all but history. The Spartans are hurtling towards a winter of discontent as things have turned rotten in East Lansing this fall.

With four games in the books, the curtain has now closed on the first act of the 2023 season. As we will see below, the odds for Michigan State to even qualify for a bowl game are dwindling. The idea that this team might have the talent and coaching to overachieve seems to have been a case of mistaken identity.

More trials and tribulations are certainly in the script for the acts that follow. I do believe that there will be some plot twists, including some bright spots, in the weeks to come. But for that to happen, the senseless errors need to get cleaned up in a hurry. If they do not, history will not look back at the 2023 season as a tragedy or even as a comedy. We will simply remember it as a farce.