Sometimes, it is OK to let a few things go. The Michigan State Spartans have completed the first five games of the 2023 season and are now headed into the bye week. The first month of the season has felt like 10. A lot has happened, even in the last week.

First, Alan Haller, Michigan State's athletic director, and the MSU administration officially said goodbye to former head coach Mel Tucker. In effect, they told him that they couldn't take it anymore, and they wanted to see him out that door.

Other than the vast number of inevitable impending lawsuits, the Tucker chapter in East Lansing is now closed after his firing. Based on the events of the past month, I believe that life will be much better now that he is gone, at least in the long term.

But in the short term, there was a game that was played on Saturday evening in Iowa City. The game actually went pretty well for a while...until it didn't. A fourth quarter lead evaporated, thanks again to a large number of foolish mistakes, leading to a 26-16 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

With Michigan State sitting at 2-3 (0-2 in the Big Ten) on the 2023 season, I can understand if Spartan fans feel like giving up for sure. I imagine that some of you don't want to be the loser and you have had enough. I get it.

However, I am also the Chief Optimism Officer here, and in that role I feel the need to make a few points. I am probably going to start a fight with this line of reasoning, but I need to hit you with the truth. Michigan State outplayed Iowa for large stretches of the game on Friday night.

For the second week in a row, Michigan State won or even dominated the opponent in most statistical categories. Granted, turnovers, penalties and the final score were not included in that group. Starting quarterback Noah Kim was not in sync with the offensive line or his receiving corps in the critical moments of the game.

While these problems are serious enough to be the difference between a 2-3 record and a 4-1 record, they are also problems that I believe can be corrected, especially with the benefit of a bye week. I firmly believe that this Michigan State team will provide some bright moments before this season comes to an end. It is just a question of how many more painful losses the Green and White will pick up along the way.

A lot of Spartan fans are clamoring to see more of the new kid on the block, redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser. Maybe that will help. I suspect it won't. Other fans are simply waiting for the new edition of the Spartans in 2024 with a new coaching staff and perhaps a much different roster. Either way, there is likely only one direction that the program can go, and that direction is up.