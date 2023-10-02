Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Five: Bye Bye Bye
Sometimes, it is OK to let a few things go. The Michigan State Spartans have completed the first five games of the 2023 season and are now headed into the bye week. The first month of the season has felt like 10. A lot has happened, even in the last week.
First, Alan Haller, Michigan State's athletic director, and the MSU administration officially said goodbye to former head coach Mel Tucker. In effect, they told him that they couldn't take it anymore, and they wanted to see him out that door.
Other than the vast number of inevitable impending lawsuits, the Tucker chapter in East Lansing is now closed after his firing. Based on the events of the past month, I believe that life will be much better now that he is gone, at least in the long term.
But in the short term, there was a game that was played on Saturday evening in Iowa City. The game actually went pretty well for a while...until it didn't. A fourth quarter lead evaporated, thanks again to a large number of foolish mistakes, leading to a 26-16 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
With Michigan State sitting at 2-3 (0-2 in the Big Ten) on the 2023 season, I can understand if Spartan fans feel like giving up for sure. I imagine that some of you don't want to be the loser and you have had enough. I get it.
However, I am also the Chief Optimism Officer here, and in that role I feel the need to make a few points. I am probably going to start a fight with this line of reasoning, but I need to hit you with the truth. Michigan State outplayed Iowa for large stretches of the game on Friday night.
For the second week in a row, Michigan State won or even dominated the opponent in most statistical categories. Granted, turnovers, penalties and the final score were not included in that group. Starting quarterback Noah Kim was not in sync with the offensive line or his receiving corps in the critical moments of the game.
While these problems are serious enough to be the difference between a 2-3 record and a 4-1 record, they are also problems that I believe can be corrected, especially with the benefit of a bye week. I firmly believe that this Michigan State team will provide some bright moments before this season comes to an end. It is just a question of how many more painful losses the Green and White will pick up along the way.
A lot of Spartan fans are clamoring to see more of the new kid on the block, redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser. Maybe that will help. I suspect it won't. Other fans are simply waiting for the new edition of the Spartans in 2024 with a new coaching staff and perhaps a much different roster. Either way, there is likely only one direction that the program can go, and that direction is up.
Week Five Betting Results
Let's now review the results of last week's bad betting advice, starting with the overview summary of the action shown below in Figure 1.
I count a total of six teams that beat the spread by more than 14 points this week: Michigan, Air Force, Kentucky, Tulsa, Purdue and Western Michigan. Only one team underachieved by more than 14 points, yet still won: USC.
A total of 10 teams were upset in Week Five, based on the opening spread. Table 1 below summarizes those 10 games and compares these results to the upset picks made last week. For the second week in a row, there was an unusually small number of upsets relative to the prediction of 13.3 upsets.
Bowling Green's win over Georgia Tech (-21) was the biggest upset of the week, in addition to being the biggest upset since Week One. The Big 12 also had two notable upsets as Baylor (+12) beat Central Florida and West Virginia (+10) took out TCU.
The other upsets worth mentioning in Week Five were Virginia Tech's win over Pittsburgh (-3), and Ole Miss's win over LSU (-2). In the Group of Five, Troy's win over Georgia State (-3) is also significant in the chase for the New Year's Six bid.
My computer was a bit more in sync with upset picks this week, going a respectable 3-4 (43%). ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) was just a tick behind at 2-3 (40%).
Both machines are still struggling overall with upset picks this year. My computer is now just 7-14 (33%) for the year while the FPI is 4-12 (25%).
Table 2 below gives the results of the computers' picks against the opening spread.
This week's recommended bets had a strong week, thanks mostly to the FPI going 3-2 (60%). My computer went just 1-2 (33%), which brings the year-to-date record to 10-11 (48%). This tally is still quite a bit better than the FPI's year-to-date performance of just 14-30 (32%).
For all 56 games in Week Five, my computer was four games over .500 at 30-26 (54%), bringing the year-to-date totals up to a dead even 136-136. The FPI is trailing behind in both categories (27-29, 48% this week and 133-139, 49% year-to-date.)
Table 3 below gives the results of the point total bets for Week Five.
The record for all 16 recommended point-total (over/under) bets was just 7-9 this week, with the higher confidence "locks" going just 2-2. However, year-to-date both methods are still over .500. The record for all recommended point-total bets is 64-58 (53%), while the locks are now at 13-10 (57%).
Updated Big Ten Odds and Expected Wins
Following the results of Week Five, I have re-run the full season Monte Carlo simulation using the updated power rankings, including the current uncertainty in those rankings, to update the season odds for each team. Table 4 below gives the update for the Big Ten conference and Table 5 shows the updated Big Ten win distribution matrix.
Note that all the rankings listed next to each team refer to my computer's power rankings and not any of the national polls.
