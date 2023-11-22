This past Saturday the Michigan State Spartans got to experience one of the great joys in college athletics. The Spartans beat the Indiana Hoosiers, 24-21. At face value, it was just one sub-.500 Big Ten school beating another sub-.500 Big Ten school, but there was more to the story.

It's cool to win. It is certainly better than losing. But Saturday's win brought with it more than just the thrill of victory. It came with a pot made of a metal alloy that you are allowed and even encouraged to expectorate into: the Old Brass Spittoon. A bunch of college kids got to parade it around the visiting stadium like it was the freaking Stanley Cup.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is yet another reason college athletics is unrivaled.

College teams have the privilege of playing their rivals for ridiculous relics of decades past. Those teams will proudly display those relics in a trophy case in their stadiums or football buildings and they will mourn them when they are absent.

Big Ten football fans care about axes, wooden buckets, brown jugs, statues of pigs, oaken buckets, and even brass spittoons like they are cherished family heirlooms. That is because for all the reasons that matter, they are.

Michigan State may have fallen on hard times this year, and definitely has fallen well short of preseason expectations. The 2023 season has been bleak in the house that Mark Dantonio built. But even amidst all the adversity and difficulty that this season has brought, Michigan State beat a rival and got to take home a trophy. I think that's pretty great.

This Friday, the Spartans will have one more chance to add to the trophy case in the Skandalaris Football Center. The winner of the game at Ford Field in Detroit between the Michigan State and Penn State gets to take home the beautiful disaster that is the Land-Grant Trophy.

Some might say that Friday's game is as meaningless as spitting into the wind. Some are still spitting mad that the game was moved from Spartan Stadium to Detroit. But any time you get to compete to beat a rival and claim a trophy, that has meaning and that has value. That is what makes Big Ten and college football special.