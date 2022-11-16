Indianapolis - A lot of words have been used to describe Joey Hauser, but unflappable hasn’t been one of them. Until now.

The redshirt senior forward, who 10 months ago figured he was probably done with college basketball because, well, he just wasn’t enjoying it, wasn’t playing all that great, and had reason to feel like he wasn’t appreciated.

But Tom Izzo never stopped appreciating him. And that appreciation level, from all angles, grew a monstrous leap on Tuesday when Hauser hoisted a game-high 23 points while going 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and adding a team-high eight rebounds in helping Michigan State to an 86-77 double-overtime upset victory over No. 4 Kentucky in the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This was the same Hauser who struggled to adjust to sitting out as a transfer three years ago, struggled being away from his twin brother and lifelong teammates for the first time, and then struggled more than any Spartan with the isolation of the COVID season of 2020-21. The depression was real.

At one juncture, two years ago, he went to Izzo and said Malik Hall should replace him in the starting lineup.

Last year, Hauser slumped again. It seemed like the 6-foot-9 shooter would never round into being the player Izzo thought he would be when Izzo recruited him out of high school, lost him to Marquette, and then re-recruited him as a transfer.

But at some point last year, right around the time he scored 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting in carrying Michigan State past Davidson in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, Hauser began enjoying basketball again. He had already gone through Senior Day ceremonies at Breslin Center. But in the back of his mind, and deep in his heart, he had a new, growing desire. He wanted to return for an extra year of COVID eligibility. Izzo was all for it.

Hauser dropped 10 pounds during the summer, his first full off-season as a Spartan veteran. He is moving quicker this year. Quicker to the rim for boards. Quicker to rise with his shot. And that shot is falling.

A month ago, soon after practice started, Izzo pulled an observer at practice aside and said, “Man, Joey is just moving better, isn’t he?”

Yes he was and yes he is.

Izzo didn’t make a huge deal about Hauser's improved fluidity to the media. He figured it would be better to let Hauser make the statements on his own. Izzo always knew the type of player Hauser could be. We saw it against Davidson last year when Michigan State really, really needed it, and at a time when Hauser really, really needed it.

Now, with those positive vibes having stewed over a productive summer and fall, Hauser looks like he is ready to roll in 2022-23 as a lethal scorer - even after a sunken performance on the aircraft carrier at the Armed Forced Classic last Friday against Gonzaga.

That game was played on a ship, docked in San Diego Harbor. But on that night, Hauser literally might not have been able to throw it in the ocean, not even from the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln.

He was 0-for-5 from the field against Gonzaga. But there was a good reason. The game was played outdoors, amid a steady breeze. Perimeter shooting was difficult for both teams. Michigan State shot 18 percent from 3-point range and Gonzaga shot 22 percent. Hauser is a shooter. The outdoor game isn't his jam.

Critics might have thought that Hauser was reverting back to the inconsistent player we’ve seen over the past two years. But the quicker, more confident Hauser never flinched.

Unflappable.

“I blamed all of my shots on the wind, Friday night,” Hauser said Tuesday night with a smile, half joking, but also dead serious. “I knew once we got into a controlled environment I would be okay.”

Where is this coming from? Jokes? Confidence? Even cockiness? Izzo loves that in a shooter.

“It was so fun to see guys like Joey Hauser tonight,” Izzo said. “He wasn’t very good in the last game but I think there were reasons. He was really good here. He missed his first couple of shots but it didn’t even bother him.”

Newly unflappable.

“He made some big-time plays,” Izzo said. “Got a big-time rebound late and scored on it.”

HAUSER HAD THE ANSWERS

Michigan State trailed 61-58 with 1:21 left when officials checked a replay to determine possession. Meanwhile, Izzo huddled his players and drew up a play. He wanted Hauser to be the primary option.

Replay overturned an out-of-bounds call and rewarded Michigan State with the ball.

Cue Joey time.

Sissoko was a force in the first half against Gonzaga in setting ball screens at the top of the key and rolling hard down the lane for lob dunks and threats to the rim.

Kentucky prepped hard to stop Sissoko on the screen-and-roll action. The Wildcats hedged toward for the big junior center when he slipped and rolled to the rim. Michigan State capitalized on the collapsing defense by finding Tyson Walker and Hauser open for consecutive 3-pointers in the first half. Credit Sissoko with drawing defenders to him and freeing those shooters. Credit Michigan State with having the counter ready.

Those bombs keyed an 8-0 run, brought Michigan State back from an early 7-point deficit, and gave Michigan State a 21-20 lead with 7:14 left in the first half. It sent a signal that the Spartans - and Hauser, and Sissoko - would be here for all 15 rounds.

Hauser nailed another 3-pointer on a screen-roll-replace to cut the lead to 25-24.

Then he hit another, off a Walker down-screen, to cut it to 30-29.

Kentucky looked big, athletic and explosive early in the game. But Hauser’s finesse helped the Spartans punch back.

“We kept going to Joey during that one stretch,” Izzo said.

Hauser ended a 5-0 Kentucky run early in the second half with another 3-pointer, this one coming on a skip pass from Walker after screen-roll action drew attention to the right, only to counter with Hauser back to the left.

Hauser had become a serious threat. He stretched the Kentucky defense.

It seemed that each time Kentucky threatened to take control of this game, Hauser came forward with the answer.

Midway through the second half, Kentucky was on a 12-3 run when Hauser came to the forefront again. Down 46-42 with 11:30 to play, Michigan State needed points and Hauser didn’t hide.

He missed a turn-around jumper from the right wing, got his own rebound, and went up again. His shot was blocked. He got the rebound again and finished the put-back, cutting it to 46-44.

Izzo recognized that kind of effort. He looked like a Spartan. Gritty and hungry. But Izzo hadn’t necessarily seen it from Hauser in the past. Maybe in practice, but not in games. But plays like that on this night gave a strong indication that this year will be different for Hauser.

Later, thanks to a Sissoko offensive rebound, Hauser became open, and hit a 16-footer off the dribble to tie the game at 58-58 with 2:30 to go.

Now flash back to that timeout for the video review with 1:21 left. Izzo drew up a play for Hauser, capitalizing on all of that ball screen success with Sissoko, and Kentucky’s penchant for collapsing toward it.

This time, Izzo draw a tangent off of that action. A wrinkle for Hauser.

Sissoko raced up to the top of the key, as he usually does for a high ball screen. But instead of setting the ball screen, he ghosted it and instead quickly covered ground toward the left wing, toward Hauser. He set a downscreen for Hauser.

Sissoko’s diversion caught Kentucky off-balance. Sissoko set a screen. Hauser came off of it open and nailed a 16-footer to cut the lead to 61-60 with 1:06 left.

Next trip for the Wildcats, Kentucky’s reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe faced up against Sissoko. Seemingly tired of trying to post up against the big Spartan center, Tshiebwe missed a jump shot from 17 feet.

Who got the defensive rebound? Hauser.

Michigan State called time out.

Hauser came to the sideline. Izzo welcomed him an old fashioned gimme 10, down low.

Then came overtime, and another 5-point deficit for the Spartans. Who answered? The unflappable Hauser.

He became matched up with 6-foot-4 guard Cason Wallace, and went to work on him in the lane. Hauser was fouled while attempting a fall-away jumper. He nailed the two free throws, and the Spartans had life again.

There were other heroes from that point on, including Malik Hall's dunks off a pair of amazing in-bound plays. One which forced the first overtime, on a short baseline in-bound pass. And one which forced the second overtime, when Michigan State tricked Kentucky by having Walker pretend to be the trigger man, but instead Walker became a deep receiver on a go route after he first passed to Hoggard behind the baseline. You saw the play. No need to describe it any further here.

Hall says Michigan State recruiting coordinator Jon Borovich brought that play with him from Northwestern. Izzo gives everyone a chance to shine (if you have the goods).

Sissoko brought the most goods down the stretch. Tshiebwe, a little out of shape with this being his first on-court appearance after an off-season knee procedure, fouled out early in the second overtime. Sissoko took ownership of the paint.

With Michigan State trailing 76-73, Michigan State ran a halfcourt set with mid-season precision. A wedge screen for Sissoko gave him more room to set a high ball screen. From there he rolled to the rim, this time with help from a backscreen, which is known as “Spain action” when paired with screen-and-roll.

I don’t remember Izzo running “Spain action” in past years.

“I’m reinventing myself,” Izzo said after the game.

He saved this wrinkle for the second overtime, and it sprung Sissoko open down the lane. Kentucky fouled him. He hit both free throws.

Next possession, A.J. Hoggard became overzealous in driving against a Kentucky power forward. His shot was blocked. Izzo doesn’t like that. He wants Hoggard to become more of a pass-first point guard. Hoggard looked for his own offense a little too often in this game. Izzo worked with Hoggard to correct that habit last year. He needs more work this year.

Two possessions later, off of weave action, into the high ball screen, Hoggard drove and fed Sissoko for an alley-oop dunk. That's the Hoggard Izzo wants. The dunk gave Michigan State a 78-76 lead, and Kentucky began to wobble.

Next possession, Walker drove from the wing via a side ball screen and was fouled. This play was a version of the old “guards-through” series, out of a tandem backcourt, from the Jud Heathcote playbook. Michigan State runs this play at least once or twice a game, sometimes more. Haven’t seen it much this year. Hadn’t seen it at all in this game, until midway through the second overtime.

If they had gone five overtimes, you get the idea Izzo would have had plenty of plays left to call from that laminated sheet he carried around in the second half.

Walker made both free throws (80-76 with 1:09 left in the second overtime).

On Kentucky’s next possession, Kentucky’s super quick and strong point guard Sahvir Wheeler received a side ball screen and drove to the baseline. Sissoko left his man, slid his feet like a 6-foot-6 forward, shut off the baseline, cut off Wheeler, thwarted the drive. The athleticism, length, strength and basketball IQ from Sissoko on that play was fantastic.

I knew Sissoko had developed great awareness, agility and feel for ball screen defense. I didn't know he could make an Antonio Smith read and defensive move like that.

Wheeler tried to kick the ball back out to the perimeter, but Walker intercepted it. Credit Sissoko.

Next possession, Walker had the ball isolated against Wallace. Kentucky sent a double-team defender at Walker.

Walker survived it, drove, and threw a lob to Sissoko for another resounding dunk. The bench went nuts. 82-76.

New stars were being born, a new season was in blastoff mode.

“Those lobs that Mady catches, those are game-changers,” Hauser said. “Those are momentum plays. There is nothing better than seeing Mady Sissoko go up for a lob because you know it’s going to be a dunk.”

Sissoko finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, with three terrific, smart steals.

“He has done an unbelievable job,” Hauser said of Sissoko. “He has had to defend two of the best bigs in the country. He’s a guy that scraps on offense and defense.”

This team is better than anyone expected, primarily, because Sissoko is better than anyone expected.

And no one expected Michigan State to beat No. 4 Kentucky by 9 points, and to lead No. 2 Gonzaga for almost the entire second half.

And no one would have expected Hauser and Sissoko to be the two marquee players chosen to be at the podium for post-game interviews following this game in Indianapolis.

“We’re here,” Hauser said. “These are games we think we can win and we will take on anyone, any time, any day."

It’s too damn early in the season for Izzo and Michigan State to give us a holy gosh moment. But they did it anyway.

Izzo has had some big wins in November in the past, but I can’t think of a time when he had an unranked, unheralded team like this upset a Top 5 team with these type of heroics and emotions.

Unheralded no more. Consider the Spartans heralded. Already. In the new season.

Izzo was on the verge of tears after the game, not because of the victory, but because of the two guys who were were the central figures in delivering the victory.

“I’m proud of guys like Joey Hauser and Mady Sissoko who have been through the wars and all the abuse they took but they enjoyed the process,” Izzo said. “We have to learn that the process is okay.”

It was a process which landed Sissoko on the bench for each of the past two seasons. He had trouble with the language, trouble learning the offense.

Sissoko has voiced his appreciation for Izzo sticking with him and committing to developing him rather than going fishing in the portal for a rental.

“I read where he said, ‘I know (Izzo) could have gone out and gotten a player but he believed in me,’” Izzo said.

That’s when Izzo’s eyes welled up.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” he said. “That’s what our freaking program stands for and it’s going to stand for. We could lose the next five. Who knows? But loyalty is a two-way street. And I love the fact that they knew my own fans are on me.”

Fans and media questioned Izzo for sticking with a nine-man scholarship roster heading into last spring. They ended up with 10, after Carson Cooper signed as a late-bloomer in May.

It's a two-way street of loyalty. Izzo asks for it from his players. And the head coach returned that trust in them.

Trust, loyalty, success from underdog players? That’s why Izzo was moved to tears. He loves this shit.

“They kind of withstood the test of time,” he said. “They didn’t decide to transfer, quit. They stayed in it and you know what? They got something they deserved. At least for one night. We’ll see if we can continue that."