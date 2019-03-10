DotComp: Yes, it gets this sweet
EAST LANSING - As sweet as Big Ten Championships are, they aren’t supposed to be this sweet. This impossibly sweet.
You know the checklist: Michigan State beat its hated rival, a Top 10 opponent, on Senior Night with the Big Ten Championship on the line.
“It’s like a movie,” Cassius Winston said earlier in the week.
That’s only half of it. If Michigan State didn’t win this game and take the championship, Michigan would have left town with the trophy - and a source of generational bragging rights.
It was either going to be the best, most memorable night in Breslin Center history for Spartan fans, or the worst.
The stakes weren’t higher in this game than in other great Izzo moments. The stakes were just different. The prospect of losing was terrifying.
Izzo and Michigan State fans have tasted defeats in the Elite Eight, Final Four and the National Championship.
There is a sense of loss in coming up short on those stages, but also an appreciation for the wins along the way, a feeling of accomplishment.
There would be no sense of accomplishment, no consolation if Michigan State had lost this game.
Michigan State would have deserved credit, respect, consolation, for band-aiding the season together and arriving with a shot at the title on the season’s last night. But none would have been given.
It would have been unfairly considered a failure, and the rival would have left your court with their new trophy. The sting would have been excruciating.
You would have to live the life of a Spartan fan to fully understand it. That’s why the stakes were different. That’s why the arena was so damn loud.
Izzo has had many wins that were bigger, but never a bigger one in this building. And he may never have had a loss that would have hurt so much. But he doesn’t have to worry about what it would have felt like. He got the win. No. 599 in his career. He brought it home like a legend.
SETTING THE NARRATIVE
There have been other great moments when better Michigan State teams, ones with more realistic chances of winning the National Championship, have hoisted the banner on Senior Night. Winning the Big Ten was just the start, for some of those teams, in some of those seasons.
But this team wasn’t supposed to be this good, not after losing Joshua Langford for the season. Not after losing Nick Ward for the two biggest games of the year and the championship stretch run.
They blazed the trail back from last year’s losses to Michigan, overcoming the Langford injury, then the Ward injury, while managing the Kyle Ahrens injuries, and activating freshmen into bigger roles.
They came back from a three-game losing streak, brought upon in part by a team feeling sorry for itself after losing Langford, the team’s angelic leader.
They came back after blowing a share of the Big Ten lead with a second, unthinkable loss to Indiana.
