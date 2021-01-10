SpartanMag - DotComp: 'Winners' mentality' shines through in bounceback win

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State hockey followed up an historically bad loss in a most improbable way, Saturday night. Not only did the Spartans bounce back from a horrendous 9-0 loss to rival Michigan on Friday with a victory over the Wolverines on Saturday. Michigan State did it with a quick, unlikely comeback by scoring two goals in the final two minutes and one second to stun No. 9-ranked Michigan, 3-2 at Munn Ice Arena. “If you can get mad last night when you get your ass kicked, you’d better be able to enjoy it (when you win),” said Michigan State head coach Danton Cole. “And we will. We’ll have a nice glass of wine tonight and enjoy that.” Sophomore Josh Nodler provided the game-winner with :38 seconds to play. His blast from the left circle, fed by junior defenseman Christian Krygier, trickled past Michigan goalie Strauss Mann and sent the Spartan bench into his biggest celebration of the season. A minute and :23 seconds earlier, junior defenseman Cole Krygier’s slap shot from the top of the left circle beat Mann inside the left goal post. Freshman winger Kyle Haskins fed the puck the puck to Krygier after junior left wing Adam Goodsir made a pair of gritty plays behind the goal line to secure possession. Grit, poise, celebrations, lessons. Michigan State had a grand slam Saturday. The Spartans (5-5-2 overall and 4-5-1 in the Big Ten) want more, and need more. “Tonight we worked a hell of a lot harder and were rewarded,” Cole said. Michigan, which has three NHL first-round draft picks on its roster and three more current Wolverines are expected to be taken in the first round next summer when they become draft eligible, fell to 4-6 in the Big Ten and 6-6 overall. Minnesota (8-1) and Wisconsin (6-3) are the only teams in the Big Ten that are above .500 in league play.

WHAT IT MEANS

League standings don’t seem as important as team development right now. No one is likely to catch the Gophers. Finishing a shiny second should hold weight in however they plan to pick an NCAA Tournament field this year. For Michigan State's interests, breaking into the NCAA Tournament this year might come down to a team's ability to upset Minnesota in the single-game elimination Big Ten Tournament in March. Michigan State played tight with Minnesota twice in December. To no one's surprise, the Spartans aren't an elite team like Minnesota. But, despite Friday’s beatdown, the Spartans frequently look like a team that can take anyone down on a given night. The task is to make it your night more than once a weekend. Michigan State is in the bottom half of the tight Big Ten standings, via the conference’s confusing point system for ties, overtime losses and shootout wins. But Michigan State will emerge from the weekend as the Big Ten’s second-highest ranked team in the Pairwise Rankings at No. 23 in the country, just ahead of No. 24 Michigan and No. 25 Wisconsin. That’s all for the nerds, for now. The Pairwise Rankings aren’t the end-all, be-all this year, due to a shortage of inter-conference play. But Michigan State's current No. 2 standing among Big Ten teams is intriguing. Cole is more concerned with team dynamics. He saw progress, Saturday. “Every year we’ve done a little more winning,” Cole said. “I like this about this group: They have a good winners’ mentality. Even when it was 2-1, it was good on the bench. They were ticked off. They kind of knew what they had to do. They got the next one and found a way to get the third one. “I like the way they handled themselves. We’ve done that a few times this year. We were down 2-0 at Minnesota, which is a kiss of death, and we found our way back into that game and tied it up. “They have a little extra in them when they want to dig down. But let’s do that 60 minutes every game. Let’s not have a game like Friday night where we get back on our heels all the time." Cole was calling for a similar awakening after the split with Penn State earlier in the week. At some point, it needs to stick. “Prove something to yourself, believe something and set that bar and move forward from here and not keep clawing back from incomplete games," Cole said. "That’s our next step.”

WHAT CHANGED?

On Friday, Michigan outshot Michigan State 44-21. On Saturday, shots were tied at 16-16 two-thirds of the way through the game. Michigan ended up with a 40-27 advantage, but Michigan State scored goals on its first shot of the game and two of its last three shots. Michigan State had only five shots on goal in the third period, but scored on two. Some of that is due to uncanny opportunism. Or guts. Maybe both. Cole will take it. But he would like to have those things rolling on a foundation of defensive excellence. Saturday we saw some good, old-fashioned, tight-checking defense. What did Michigan State do right to hold Michigan to only two goals? For one thing, Michigan State had its heart-and-soul captain, Tommy Apap, back in the lineup. He missed two games with an undisclosed injury. He looked good enough in the pre-game skate that the doctors and coaches cleared him to give it a go. Cole put him in the center circle for the opening faceoff. Apap (6-1, 206, Sr., Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) is one of the top faceoff men in the country. He won the opening draw on Saturday and the bench hooted with appreciation. “He’s loved in that room,” Cole said. “He’s an inspirational guy. Even he was just sitting on the bench dressed, I think he would have brought a lot to the game tonight. He’s that important to us.” And then there’s the tangible difference he makes for a Michigan State team that is attempting to become a tough, defensively-sure, technically-smart team. The Spartans don’t always achieve that objective, but they have a better shot at it with Apap in the lineup. “Good players and good leaders, they take pressure off the other guys,” Cole said. “They allow the other guys to be more comfortable. “He takes a lot of the tough minutes and faceoffs. You know he’s going to kill penalties and you know he’s going to throw big checks and defend top lines. That takes a pretty big burden.” Apap was 12-7 on faceoffs. Anything above .500 is considered good. Twelve and seven is excellent. “Last night they had a lot of face off wins and that kind of tilted the ice their way,” said Cole Krygier. There was no tilt this time. Michigan was a +12 in faceoffs on Friday. Saturday, Michigan was a +1. “Winning face offs tonight was huge for us,” Krygier said. “Tonight we just battled harder. We finished hits more. “Last night we had a tough time getting on the forecheck and then we had a hard time on the back check too. All those guys were coming in late and getting shots. They had almost 50 shots, so we were doing something wrong.” It was no mystery to Cole. “It always starts in the offensive zone,” Cole said. “Last night we had two guys chasing the puck a lot and they would make one pass and jump by us. We were constantly reading and having switches on the way back. “I also thought in terms of layers through the neutral zone, we kept our speed and had a better angle of pursuit. That let our defense gap-up quite a bit more. “Last night we were spread out. There was just too much space between our forwards and our d-men. When you get playing that way, the d just can’t gap-up. Especially with a team that skates and passes like them, you’re going to be on the wrong side. So you’re constantly on your heels. So I thought we did all that an awfully lot better.” MSU’s defensive zone coverage was tight and responsible. “We didn’t lose many guys in coverage until they got that lead with the 2-1 goal,” Cole said. “And it was a good play, and a guy got to the back door. But really we hadn’t lost many guys until then. “A lot of it is angles and working ahead of the puck, not waiting until ‘Okay it’s there and I’m going to dive in and make a play.’ Just work ahead of it. You get more offense out of it that way and it puts you in a better position defensively. Much, much better.” Michigan was probably over-confident. Michigan State probably had an anger-adrenalin edge. But there’s also something to be said for adapting to an opponent. Michigan State seems to be pretty good at that this year. That could serve the Spartans well in the second half of the conference season and into the tournament.

PRIDE COMES BEFORE THE RISE