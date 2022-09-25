East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker suddenly finds himself with a talent deficit on his team and there are no guarantees that schematic changes will do much good.

“We are going to have to find out what we can do with the players that we have out there,” he said following Saturday’s 34-7 loss to Minnesota. “That’s really what it comes down to.”

Pause.

“With the players that we have out there.” That’s the key line.

Michigan State played the second half with only five defensive players who were starters on opening night, and two of them were demoted from the first string.

The problems on defense are both schematic and personnel-related. Forget about the offense and third-down play calling. None of that matters if you can’t force an opponent to punt.

Quality control on defense has sunk to an alarming low, regardless of the injuries.

So now the question is what do we want to hear from Tucker on this matter. He can’t say his players are inferior. No coach can say that. Not during the season. They can’t let their players hear that the coach doesn’t believe in them.

He needs them to keep battling like they did in the fourth quarter of this game, regardless of the score. Their willingness to keep slugging in the fourth quarter of this game was respectable. I’ve seen Michigan State teams as recently as 2016 flat out show no interest in taking on blocks and putting their forehead in the fray once the game got away a little bit. This year’s team still has guts and a pulse. But Tucker has to be careful to maintain those vital signs.

Fans believe in Tucker. They want him to succeed and they want this program to succeed with him. They’re proud of him.

But fans want blood and changes when things go sour. If you read message boards and social media, you know that defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton is coming under fire, as he should, with the pass defense showing no improvement over last year’s struggles.

Many fans want to hear Tucker come down on his staff members, and maybe make some cuts. But again, that’s not likely to do any good for the team this season, in the current situation.

Last year, Ohio State fired its defensive coordinator in late September. But that was an Ohio State team loaded with talent, with a defensive coordinator who had never had success as a coordinator at the college level. MSU’s situation is different this year.

In 1998 at Michigan State, Nick Saban quietly, behind the scenes, relieved Chris Cosh of his duties as defensive coordinator after a season-opening loss to Colorado State and a blowout loss at Oregon.

Saban was a domineering cuss who told his assistants from day one that he, and he alone, was the best defensive coach on the staff, and the rest of them need to shut up and do what he says. So when Saban made the change, he became the defensive coordinator in seamless fashion. That was a ballsy move. But, you know, he eventually became the GOAT. Although that team floundered to a 6-6 record and failed to get a bowl bid despite having 16 NFL players on the roster, he still became the GOAT (greatest of all time). Yet he couldn’t save that season.

Tucker went to work with Hazelton to try to fix the holes in the operation after the Washington game, in preparation for this game against a completely different offense in Minnesota. We didn’t see much progress.

Tucker says he knows what the issues are. But he didn’t want to be specific about them, or elaborate about solutions.

That is unsatisfying to the the fans and media. Both groups need a state-of-the-program address from the head man from time to time, especially after a day like this.

He has to be a politician to the stakeholders, and a psychological crutch for the players. It’s hard to be both. I understand Tucker’s unwillingness to level with us about his views on what’s really going on. Winning and losing football games is a breakneck business, and sometimes leveling with us about the state of the program doesn’t assist in trying to win a game next week.

So Tucker tried to walk the line between protecting his players and stopping short of alienating his coaching staff while also trying to give the public some assurance that things are being handled. That’s almost impossible after a pair of losses like these during a September which began with so much promise and expectation.

I doubt he is going to level with the fans during Monday’s press conference. He’ll want to give them something, but again, he’ll try to do it without harming the culture of the football building.

As for that culture, we are left to wonder about the overall talent on the roster, and how it arrived at this level.

Tucker had great energy and creativity in working to overhaul the roster he inherited in 2020. The bodies on the roster didn’t look enough like the bodies he thinks are needed in order to compete some day with the Georgias and Alabamas, two programs he worked for from 2015-18. He wanted to infuse and oversee a transformation toward that end, as soon as possible, through high-level recruiting and use of the new transfer portal.

He went after high-end, national, four-star talent last year and especially this summer on the recruiting trail, harder than a Michigan State head coach in the 85-scholarship era. It was exciting to see a Michigan State head coach operate with no self-imposed limitations in this area. He’s still chopping in that realm, but fixes are rarely quick in this sport.

Last year, there were quick fixes in the form of super talented running back Kenneth Walker III. By himself, he might have been the difference between a 7-6 season and an 11-2 season. In other words, without him, this might have been a 7-6 roster, and that’s when it was healthy.

So it shouldn’t be a big surprise if Michigan State should recoil back to a 6-6 level of program, amid this year’s injuries, while Tucker seeks to keep chopping and stacking wood. However, the growing pains of .500 ball should almost never yield the clumsy brand of football we’ve seen on defense over the past two weeks.

I said it while watching the coaching staffs of Bobby Williams and John L. Smith fail, and during the latter days of the George Perles era, and during the building of the Mark Dantonio era, that a level of consistency for a team and a program cannot be established until and unless there is consistent, solid, responsible defense being played on a weekly basis.

Williams and Smith never established that level of consistency. Dantonio did. And the wins followed.

Minnesota did some nice things with its adaptable but simple RPO offense, buoyed by a physical ground game on Saturday. But it’s their defense which gives them a chance to harness real consistency.

The rise of Minnesota’s defense is the best, well-kept secret in Big Ten football. The Gopher defense is right there with what Iowa and Wisconsin (and Dantonio) have done over their best years. Minnesota is on the cusp of enjoying the same type of fruit this year. They aren’t dazzling. But neither was Iowa for most of their best seasons.

Michigan State won a lot of games last year, but the Spartans never established a level of consistency on defense. Today’s era is different than the outset of the Dantonio days. Defenses may no longer win championships, as LSU proved a couple of years ago. But defense still yields consistency. A program like Michigan State needs consistency before it can dream about chasing the Georgias and Alabamas. A program like Michigan State needs to block and tackle, and play with logical coverage leverages and not be duped by offensive X’s and O’s in consecutive weeks.

It looked to me like Michigan State tried to simplify its defense this week by reducing the number of moving parts at pre-snap. A week earlier, Michigan State seemed to tangle itself up while trying to mirror Washington’s pre-snap motions and shifts.

This week, Michigan State seemed to try to keep things so simple that they ended up telegraphing their coverages to Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan well before the snap. From there, he easily found a receiver with a favorable free release or leverage to clean air, repeatedly.

Minnesota is sharp. Washington was talented and crisp.

The Pac-12 is notoriously inconsistent and unpredictable, with all those late night, west coast upsets. Despite that, I am expecting Washington to be 9-0 when they play Oregon on Nov. 12, and I think the winner will play in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Minnesota and Washington are undefeated and in the Top 10 five weeks from now.

That would require Minnesota to beat Purdue and Penn State, and others. That’ll be tough. But I wouldn’t bet against that.

Are Minnesota and Washington the best, most underrated teams in the country? They’re already on the short list.

That doesn’t give Michigan State a pass.

Is Michigan State a very, very mediocre team right now? Absolutely.

Both can be true. I’m not excusing Michigan State. I’m just saying Washington and Minnesota look like excellent teams to me.

With Michigan State’s injuries piling up, and with Michigan State being down a peg in terms of explosive offensive talent defensive preparedness, it was a tough year for the Spartans to have those two on the September schedule.

So now Tucker will go back to work, presumably with Hazelton, and they’ll do it with the personnel that remains available to them on defense. Limitations come with that personnel.

At times on Saturday, Michigan State had Avery Dunn playing extended minutes at defensive end for the first time in his career. Minnesota saw No. 98 out there, recognized that he was not a regular player, and put the tight end on his side of the line, and ran outside zone right at him for four out of five straight plays. And then on the sixth play, they faked a run at him and released that tight end into the end zone for a touchdown pass and a 24-0 lead.

Nothing against Dunn, but this was an example of Jimmies and Joes getting eaten alive by simple X’s and O’s. You could bring in George Patton to call defenses during that red zone sequence and you weren’t going to keep Minnesota, with all of its three-star recruits, out of the end zone.

Tucker tried to address and improve the talent situation through the portal at defensive end, linebacker and cornerback. But not all of those attempts have yielded consistent results. And now, if the season dips toward severe disappointment, Tucker will have to keep all of these recently-minted Spartans aboard the relentless express. That could be a challenge.

In past regimes, when promising seasons tanked, there were often off-the-field disciplinary issues. We haven’t seen an inkling of that in the Tucker era, but he’ll have to keep an eye out for that as well, as if he doesn’t have enough plates to keep spinning.

I think he’ll be strong in that area, because he has a powerful presence and these players love and respect him. But there are more losses, and criticisms, to come. Last week on the V-Cast, I advised Spartan fans to brace themselves for what this weekend could hold. In the Pre-Snap Read, I drew a pessimistic picture of what the MSU-Minnesota matchup would likely produce. Now, I'm telling you that it's going to take a while longer to get this ship turned around.

Tucker will have to fight, and lead, and try to keep the deficits to a minimum, while working to slowly get the talent deficit headed back in the other direction.