



DES MOINES, Iowa - It wasn’t the most emotional advancement into the Sweet 16 we’ve seen. When you follow Michigan State, you’ve witnessed a few.

This one had some satisfaction to it, beating Minnesota 70-50 on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. Not a lot of emotion. There was some, not a ton.

There were no clinched fists of exultation or triumphant hugs.

This is a team that spilled tears of redemption in its victories over Michigan six days ago and 14 days ago.

In this one, the only tears were on the Minnesota bench. The Gophers were trying to earn their first trip to the Sweet 16 in 23 years. Michigan State made it for the 14th time in 22 years. Signed, Izzo.

There was relief in this win for some. Not for Tom Izzo, according to what he told us. He said he doesn't look at it that way. He says he has an understanding for why things went a little dry for three years, and he's comfortable with it. The rest of us? Well that's our problem.

A few times this week, when asked about MSU’s inability to make it out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in the past three years, he didn’t answer with words of frustration or anxiety. He felt he needed to answer with explanations about what went wrong in 2016, ’17 and ’18. Michigan State went 2-3 in those five games. Not all bad. But not all Spartan, either.

Usually, Izzo started by saying the 2017 team was fortunate just to get into the NCAA Tournament and maintain MSU’s streak of consecutive appearances, which now stands at 22, the third longest in the nation. Izzo’s streak off 22 is the third longest in history, behind Dean Smith (23) and Mike Krzyzewski (24). If Izzo coaches three years longer than Krzyzewski, Izzo may retire some day with the all-time longest streak. Good luck finding someone to break it.

So, for Izzo, making the tournament in 2017 when freshman Miles Bridges had to play center at times, was more of a relief than this one.

Maybe there was relief on Saturday for Matt McQuaid. The senior said he didn’t want to be a guy who graduated without getting past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. That would have made him the only one of the Izzo era. Negative distinction averted.

For Cassius Winston, he flashed an easy, having-fun smile when he took this game over midway through the second half, answering a Gopher run which cut the lead to nine. Winston wasn't emotional after this win. He didn’t seem relieved, either. Just tired.

“We played five games in eight days (actually nine) and it took a toll on some of us,” Izzo said. “It has been a brutal eight days." (Actually nine, but do you want to correct him?)

"I'm just proud as hell of my team for doing it and the way everybody is responding," Izzo said.

Winston provided the memorable moments of Izzo's 50th NCAA Tournament win when he answered a Minnesota run which had cut the lead to 40-31 with 14:41 to play.

During a time out, Izzo asked Winston how he was feeling, how much he had in the tank.

“I’m hurtin’,” Winston said.

“I know,” Izzo said. “I don’t care."

Then after some motivational metaphorical words about sleeping after you're dead, Izzo spoke in clear Yooper English to Winston: "You have to take over.”