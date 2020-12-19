SpartanMag - DotComp: Weighing the latest player exits and what's next

Also, senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons declared that he is entering the NFL Draft rather than return for the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA to all seniors in 2020.

On the outside, we’re left wondering which players were escorted to the portal, and which ones might have been players the coaches wanted to keep.

Sometimes, the player doesn’t see himself at Michigan State any longer and opts to leave the program, which is increasingly easy to do in the age of the transfer portal.

According to sources, Tucker began the process of meeting with players for season exit discussions on Friday. As part of those discussions, players are told where they stand in the eyes of the head coach and what vision he has for them as players in the future. Sometimes that vision isn’t in East Lansing.

With Michigan State’s football season officially ending on Thursday due to the cancellation of Saturday’s game at Maryland, off-season attrition began in a big way on Friday.

And there will likely be more.

East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker told us there would be days like this.

Simmons’ decision wasn’t a surprise. The human development and family studies major is ready to go and begin getting paid for the collisions he endures. Michigan State will miss him.

Regarding the transfers, all four players - Lombardi, Dobbs, Williams and Boateng - expected a greater role this year.

Lombardi began the season as a starting quarterback, but failed to finish games against Indiana and Iowa due to poor performance. He missed the final game of the season at Penn State due to effects of sustaining an apparent head injury the previous week against Ohio State.

Tucker announced earlier this week that redshirt-freshman Payton Thorne would be starting at Maryland. Tucker said Lombardi “would be ready when he’s ready.” It was unclear whether Thorne was the choice due to injury or performance. Either way, Thorne had gained the upper hand in that competition.

The arrival of Temple transfer Anthony Russo into the quarterback room on Wednesday provided a greater message to Lombardi that Michigan State coaches had decided to move on at that position, with Thorne or Russo.

Lombardi was a team-oriented battler. He did his best and made some contributions. But with Thorne and Russo around next year, I don’t think his passing skills will be missed. Whether or not Michigan State can get prime leadership from the quarterback position next year is another question. Thorne has potential in that area, but first he has a competition to win.

As for Lombardi and fourth-stringer Theo Day, I think at least one of them could have given tight end a try at Michigan State. The team needs tight ends, if you haven’t noticed.

Lombardi will instead learn which type of programs are interested in him as a quarterback. He is one of 66 quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal, ranging from no-star walk-ons to former four-star recruits.

The futures of Day and true freshman QB Noah Kim at Michigan State are cloudy, too, with Hampton Fay arriving as part of the 2021 recruiting class next month and the coaches evaluating quarterbacks for the class of 2022 .

*****

Dobbs was a four-star, Top 150 recruit but never approached that level of promise at Michigan State. In the 11th game of the season in 2019, Dobbs started at left tackle at Rutgers, due to injuries to teammates. He hadn’t been part of the regular rotation prior to that.

Dobbs played 32 snaps against Rutgers last year, but struggled badly. He never played for Michigan State again.

He battled health problems prior to the season. He never made the dress list for home or away games. He never impressed the new staff.

His departure wasn’t a surprise, considering his lofty rating when arriving at Michigan State weighed against his inability to get on the field this year. Players who have experienced each of those often seek a change of scenery.

What is Michigan State losing in Dobbs? A prospect who had an uneven performance at the Under Armour All-America Game two years ago and showed little spark after arriving in East Lansing.

Is it possible he will experience an awakening elsewhere and become a starter? At a major conference program? I have seen no evidence of that being a probability.

In order to become a starter at the mid-major level, he would have to learn to love football. Tucker likes guys who love football. That might not have been one of Dobbs’ strengths.