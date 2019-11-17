News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-17 05:08:41 -0600') }} football Edit

DotComp: Uncomfortable scenarios might loom for MSU, Dantonio

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
@JimComparoni
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

ANN ARBOR - It’s gone further downhill than I thought.And I suspect it’s further downhill than Mark Dantonio realized, or wanted to admit. But there was no escaping the harsh reality while watching...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}