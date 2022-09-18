DotComp: Tucker picking up the pieces from alarming loss in Seattle
Seattle - The roof certainly hasn’t fallen in, but is it too early to start wondering, or worrying, about a team’s ceiling, just three games into a season?
It doesn’t seem too early.
Not when some of the main question marks heading into the season - namely the pass defense and the run offense - yielded negative answers in a troubling 39-28 loss at Washington on Saturday night in less-than-capacity but close-to-deafening Husky Stadium.
University of Washington students rushed the field after the game, celebrating with their upstart 3-0 Huskies, a team that deserves Top 20 consideration.
They rushed the field out of excitement for the home team, and also - indirectly and probably unintentionally - as a sign of respect for the team they had just beaten.
You don’t storm the field after you beat Purdue or Wake Forest. But a win over No. 11 Michigan State? I guess that merits this type of celebration these days, even for schools 2,000 miles apart.
It’s the first field storming at MSU’s expense that I can remember since a loss at Iowa when the Hawkeyes blew out 8-0, No. 5-ranked Michigan State back when Mark Dantonio was still just getting it started.
Some of Dantonio’s early-tenure teams played above their pay grade, had records that were a little better than the actual talent on the team. And sometimes the truth came home to roost - like it did that day in Iowa City. But Hawkeye fans celebrated like they had done something great. And maybe they had.
And maybe Washington did something great, too.
Michigan State had a terrific season in 2021. The Spartans weren’t actually as good as their 11-2 record and No. 8-ranking. But they passed some challenging tests along the way and deserved that ranking and that record. No apologies.
Tucker acknowledged that Michigan State over-achieved last season when, in January, he told media that he felt he and the coaching staff had gotten everything they could out of the roster, and the players gave everything they had to give. In other words, they maxed out. Or you might say they over-achieved.
Dantonio took pride in being accused of over-achieving. That’s usually what you need to do at a program like Michigan State in order to sneak into the Top 10 and give opposing fans reason to storm the field when they beat you.
Tucker wants to take the program to a place where no one calls Michigan State over-achievers. He has overseen a talent transfusion on this team over the last three years, and there is competitive progress. It’s been fun, stimulating and entertaining. But he knows it’s not where he wants it to be, or needs to be in order to ransack the Top 10 and stay there.
So Michigan State got pantsed a little bit in this game. I wasn’t surprised. I thought Washington would score in the 30s. My question was whether Michigan State would be able to get enough pressure on QB Michael Penix to keep the Huskies below 30. And from there, could Michigan State get enough run game established and enough offensive balance going to keep up in a scoring shootout.
The answers weren’t kind to Michigan State.
Washington stormed the field in happiness about the sudden explosiveness of their team under a first-year coach. And they celebrated beating the Michigan State brand, a brand Tucker helped polish last year with all of those wins.
MSU’s No. 11 ranking heading into this game means nothing more than an historical footnote about the way the college football nation, and these Huskies fans, felt about Spartan football on the morning of Sept. 17. But by the evening of Sept. 17, it was clear that Michigan State isn’t Top 10 material. Not right now anyway. And that brings us to the question about ceilings.
Tucker came out of this game pledging to field a better team next week. He said he was encouraged by the fight and focus of the Spartans in the second half, when they made a respectable comeback.
The Spartans were an onside kick recovery, or two, away from making this thing tight in the final minutes. But the Spartans botched those on-side kick attempts - one didn’t go 10 yards, and the other traveled out of bounds. Nor did Michigan State get that coveted turnover which might have swung things into doubt for the Huskies. These shortcomings were fitting on a day of multiple failures.
Washington avoided mistakes, and sliced through Michigan State with a surgical passing game which tore MSU’s old scabs and scars from last season. There aren’t many wounds from last year’s remarkable run, because most days were happy days. But the wounds that did exist were caused by errors and mishaps in pass defense. On Saturday, those ills returned.
TRACTION NEEDED
Michigan State said good-bye to former cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman after one season in East Lansing. Tucker took over the coaching of that position. He and Harlon Barnett are proven purveyors of championship-caliber defensive backfield play. But what about the players they are working with? On this day, we were forced to wonder about the talent factor in the pass defense, reminiscent of those toastings in Columbus last year, and the ceiling of limitations it might cast for this team.
The rest of the team is not free from critique. The other big question heading into the season - how the running game would fare without Kenneth Walker III, and the need to replace three stalwart graduates on the offensive line - landed back on the front porch like a stink bomb.
“We weren’t able to run the ball like I thought we would be able to run it,” Tucker said. “I wouldn’t say I’m concerned because I really need to take a look and see what happened. We were down early and we didn’t have the ball very much in the first half. It was a little bit of a catch-up game, quite a bit of the game.”
Michigan State netted only 42 yards rushing. Tailbacks Jalen Berger (2.1 yards per carry, 27 yards) and Jarek Broussard (0.8 yards per carry on four attempts) had no running room.
The run game seemed encouraging after a pair of tune-up wins over Western Michigan and Akron. But when Michigan State moved up in weight class on Saturday, the Spartans got flattened. Michigan State couldn’t establish the run, and had some slippage in pass protection.
I’m understanding of MSU’s problems in pass defense against Penix, those receivers and a slick scheme from Kalen DeBoer and his offensive coordinator.
So that takes us back to the ceiling question again. One of the variables to that question is just how good is Washington? I think the Huskies’ passing attack is excellent. Right up there with some of the teams Michigan State played last year which ranked among the best statistical attacks in the country, right up there with Purdue, and better than other Top 10 passing teams of 2021 such as Miami and Maryland. That’s a heavy complement if you are up to date on college football trends.
How many passing attacks is Michigan State going to face that are as good as Washington this year? Well, Ohio State. Maybe Michigan. Maryland pumps up the stat sheet, but they don’t have the air talent that Washington possesses.
On one hand, I’m thinking Washington’s 278 yards passing in the first half won’t be approached by any other teams remaining on the schedule, and then I’m wondering if that’s such a great consolation, and why is this continuing to happen in the first place? 278? In the first half?
I figured Michigan State might fail in its attempts to contain Penix and the Huskies. But I didn’t know it was going to be this decisive, this ugly, this disturbing. We come out of it wondering whether the nation’s worst pass defense in 2021 will continue to have mammoth problems again in 2022.
Washington sawed through the Michigan State defense and crossed the goal line on five of its first six possessions, and advanced to the 1-yard line on the other one before being turned back by a goal line stand. Michigan State was reduced to flailing in desperation from its goal line, in survival mode, just to prevent Washington from going a perfect six-for-six with TD drives.
Washington found athletic and structural advantages all over the field in racing to leads of 22-0, 29-8 and 36-14 against the Spartans.
Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton is coming under fire for new and old leaks popping up in his pass defense. He’s the not the first defensive coordinator in America to have trouble containing quality offenses.
Pat Narduzzi, one of the best defensive coordinators in schools history, saw his defense allow 491 yards (to Oregon) and 568 (to Ohio State) during the regular season in 2014, and then allowed 603 yards passing to Baylor in the Cotton Bowl.
However, Narduzzi’s defenses had earned respect from the 2013 Rose Bowl season, and other pleasing exhibitions of necessary roughness along the way.
Hazelton hasn’t earned that benefit of the doubt. I like the way the Michigan State run defense bowed up in the red zone for a pair of goal line stands against Washington.
Michigan State was yielding less than 2 yards per carry before Cameron Davis popped off a 30-yarder in the final minutes to put Washington over 100 yards for the day on the ground at 106 (2.9 per attempt).
But Michigan State showed some salt in run defense, against a decent, not great, running attack. That’s not a bad thing heading into next week’s collision with Big Ten West hottie Minnesota, who will try to pound the run.
As for Hazelton, there was a look on his face after Washington’s upteenth pass chunk that I hadn’t seen from him. A look that was beyond frustration, bordering on concession. I’m not a poker player or expert in body language, but that seemed a little troubling.
WATCH YOUR STEP
Coaches and players talk about football being a “next-man-up” business. I respect that mindset. But, really, that applies positively only to teams like Georgia and Alabama who truly have NFL players on the third string.
Four of MSU’s top 10 players missed this game: wide receiver Jayden Reed, defensive tackle Jacob Slade, safety Xavier Henderson and linebacker Darius Snow.
First-string defensive end Jeff Pietrowski was lost in the first quarter. Khris Bogle’s reps increased and he indeed played solid as the next man up.
Simeon Barrow had a strong game for Michigan State at defensive tackle. Jalen Hunt played for the first time this season as a second-string defensive tackle, and had a contribution or two. Derrick Harmon and Maverick Hansen slugged it out as best they could at d-tackle, with both playing through limps. But they missed Grim Sleeper Slade.
Kendell Brooks delivered a few more big hits, and caused a fumble at the goal line, which Washington recovered. But when watching Angelo Grose be involved in an assignment bust for a touchdown in the first half, and Kimbrough’s replacement, Justin White, committing a bust in the second half (which thankfully resulted in an inaccurate pass and incompletion), I can’t help but wonder if the present of Snow and Henderson could have helped Michigan State play sharper in this game.
Even if Michigan State had lost, and given up maybe 325 yards passing, I would feel better about the ceiling if there hadn’t been any assignment busts in pass defense.
It’s hard to play a whole game without a coverage bust, and it’s impossible to play a whole season without a few. But the really successful teams limit them. Michigan State won games last year despite leaks in the secondary. This year, without Walker, the margin for error is more slim. Michigan State violated that margin in this game.
The good teams can handle missing one or two guys to injury. But this isn’t necessarily a good team. This has been an over-achieving team. And when you take away a key element from each line of defense - Slade at DT, Snow at LB and Henderson at safety - I don’t know how a questionable defense is supposed to become Jeopardy champion.
But there is no excuse for allowing five touchdowns in six possessions.
Either Washington is a Top 20 team, or Michigan State is a 6-6 level team, or both.
You want ceilings? I think Washington has a good chance to be 9-0 by the time it travels to Oregon on Nov. 12. The Pac-12 has been weird over the years, with parity-stricken tall poppy syndrome which tends to take down upstarts like Washington. But I see nine straight wins on that schedule.
I could be wrong. Last year, I promised that Nebraska was going to beat Iowa, Michigan or Wisconsin in the second half of the season after the Huskers gave away victory at Michigan State. I thought Nebraska was pretty good. But Nebraska just kept giving away victories and made me look stupid.
But I didn’t look stupid last year when I said Western Kentucky’s prolific passing attack was going to pile up wins in 2021. They went 7-1 in the regular season after pushing Michigan State to the brink.
In 2018, I said Utah State had the fastest uptempo spread offense I had ever seen, and a quality QB who was going to churn out wins at the mid-major level after they pushed Michigan State to a tight, high-scoring thriller. Utah State ended up going 11-2, won a bowl game and finished No. 21 in the country.
I realize that Washington isn’t a mid-major like Utah State or Western Kentucky. But based on how bad Washington was last year, and how nobody had reason to give them any respect or consideration heading into the season, I think it’s applicable to put that type of underdog-on-the-rise tag on the Huskies like I did with Western Kentucky and Utah State. The difference is Washington is loaded with four-star recruits, whereas those mid-major darlings were just a bunch of cutters.
Washington’s ceiling is high.
Tucker is up on a ladder working on MSU’s right now.
“Like I told them in the locker room, I saw a team that continued to play the next play throughout the whole game and there was always a feeling on the sideline that we would make enough plays to come back and win the game,” Tucker said. “Guys continued to play hard. Guys were into it. There was not ever a situation on the field where I felt like the guys didn’t think that we could still get it done.
“That says a lot for a team because this is a new team. I need to find things that we can build upon. When you get guys on offense, defense and special teams that continue to fight and play and make some plays when really it looked like, from the scoreboard, that we were out of it, that’s something that we absolutely can build upon. This particular team right here is not going to quit.”
There was zero despair in Tucker’s disposition after this game.
“When we see the film, I know how it’s going to go. It’s going to be death by inches,” he said. “ t’s going to be one guy here, one guy here, one assignment here or there. Everybody is good except this one guy here. It’s almost kind of tough to talk about it publicly, but when you have a situation when you know it’s death by inches and you know you can get it fixed, that you have a team that will fight, to me that’s encouraging. Those are the type of teams that can rebound and improve. You can end up having a really good football team when you have guys that will fight and you just need to understand how important execution is.”
Tucker thinks he has something to work with. I kind of thought he did too. But after this game, and the leaks on defense being worse than I would have imagined, and the run game not being as physically imposing as I expected, it might take Michelangelo to get this team’s ceiling back in presentable form.