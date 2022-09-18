Seattle - The roof certainly hasn’t fallen in, but is it too early to start wondering, or worrying, about a team’s ceiling, just three games into a season? It doesn’t seem too early. Not when some of the main question marks heading into the season - namely the pass defense and the run offense - yielded negative answers in a troubling 39-28 loss at Washington on Saturday night in less-than-capacity but close-to-deafening Husky Stadium. University of Washington students rushed the field after the game, celebrating with their upstart 3-0 Huskies, a team that deserves Top 20 consideration. They rushed the field out of excitement for the home team, and also - indirectly and probably unintentionally - as a sign of respect for the team they had just beaten. You don’t storm the field after you beat Purdue or Wake Forest. But a win over No. 11 Michigan State? I guess that merits this type of celebration these days, even for schools 2,000 miles apart. It’s the first field storming at MSU’s expense that I can remember since a loss at Iowa when the Hawkeyes blew out 8-0, No. 5-ranked Michigan State back when Mark Dantonio was still just getting it started. Some of Dantonio’s early-tenure teams played above their pay grade, had records that were a little better than the actual talent on the team. And sometimes the truth came home to roost - like it did that day in Iowa City. But Hawkeye fans celebrated like they had done something great. And maybe they had. And maybe Washington did something great, too. Michigan State had a terrific season in 2021. The Spartans weren’t actually as good as their 11-2 record and No. 8-ranking. But they passed some challenging tests along the way and deserved that ranking and that record. No apologies. Tucker acknowledged that Michigan State over-achieved last season when, in January, he told media that he felt he and the coaching staff had gotten everything they could out of the roster, and the players gave everything they had to give. In other words, they maxed out. Or you might say they over-achieved. Dantonio took pride in being accused of over-achieving. That’s usually what you need to do at a program like Michigan State in order to sneak into the Top 10 and give opposing fans reason to storm the field when they beat you. Tucker wants to take the program to a place where no one calls Michigan State over-achievers. He has overseen a talent transfusion on this team over the last three years, and there is competitive progress. It’s been fun, stimulating and entertaining. But he knows it’s not where he wants it to be, or needs to be in order to ransack the Top 10 and stay there. So Michigan State got pantsed a little bit in this game. I wasn’t surprised. I thought Washington would score in the 30s. My question was whether Michigan State would be able to get enough pressure on QB Michael Penix to keep the Huskies below 30. And from there, could Michigan State get enough run game established and enough offensive balance going to keep up in a scoring shootout. The answers weren’t kind to Michigan State. Washington stormed the field in happiness about the sudden explosiveness of their team under a first-year coach. And they celebrated beating the Michigan State brand, a brand Tucker helped polish last year with all of those wins. MSU’s No. 11 ranking heading into this game means nothing more than an historical footnote about the way the college football nation, and these Huskies fans, felt about Spartan football on the morning of Sept. 17. But by the evening of Sept. 17, it was clear that Michigan State isn’t Top 10 material. Not right now anyway. And that brings us to the question about ceilings. Tucker came out of this game pledging to field a better team next week. He said he was encouraged by the fight and focus of the Spartans in the second half, when they made a respectable comeback. The Spartans were an onside kick recovery, or two, away from making this thing tight in the final minutes. But the Spartans botched those on-side kick attempts - one didn’t go 10 yards, and the other traveled out of bounds. Nor did Michigan State get that coveted turnover which might have swung things into doubt for the Huskies. These shortcomings were fitting on a day of multiple failures. Washington avoided mistakes, and sliced through Michigan State with a surgical passing game which tore MSU’s old scabs and scars from last season. There aren’t many wounds from last year’s remarkable run, because most days were happy days. But the wounds that did exist were caused by errors and mishaps in pass defense. On Saturday, those ills returned.

TRACTION NEEDED

Michigan State said good-bye to former cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman after one season in East Lansing. Tucker took over the coaching of that position. He and Harlon Barnett are proven purveyors of championship-caliber defensive backfield play. But what about the players they are working with? On this day, we were forced to wonder about the talent factor in the pass defense, reminiscent of those toastings in Columbus last year, and the ceiling of limitations it might cast for this team. The rest of the team is not free from critique. The other big question heading into the season - how the running game would fare without Kenneth Walker III, and the need to replace three stalwart graduates on the offensive line - landed back on the front porch like a stink bomb. “We weren’t able to run the ball like I thought we would be able to run it,” Tucker said. “I wouldn’t say I’m concerned because I really need to take a look and see what happened. We were down early and we didn’t have the ball very much in the first half. It was a little bit of a catch-up game, quite a bit of the game.” Michigan State netted only 42 yards rushing. Tailbacks Jalen Berger (2.1 yards per carry, 27 yards) and Jarek Broussard (0.8 yards per carry on four attempts) had no running room. The run game seemed encouraging after a pair of tune-up wins over Western Michigan and Akron. But when Michigan State moved up in weight class on Saturday, the Spartans got flattened. Michigan State couldn’t establish the run, and had some slippage in pass protection. I’m understanding of MSU’s problems in pass defense against Penix, those receivers and a slick scheme from Kalen DeBoer and his offensive coordinator. So that takes us back to the ceiling question again. One of the variables to that question is just how good is Washington? I think the Huskies’ passing attack is excellent. Right up there with some of the teams Michigan State played last year which ranked among the best statistical attacks in the country, right up there with Purdue, and better than other Top 10 passing teams of 2021 such as Miami and Maryland. That’s a heavy complement if you are up to date on college football trends. How many passing attacks is Michigan State going to face that are as good as Washington this year? Well, Ohio State. Maybe Michigan. Maryland pumps up the stat sheet, but they don’t have the air talent that Washington possesses. On one hand, I’m thinking Washington’s 278 yards passing in the first half won’t be approached by any other teams remaining on the schedule, and then I’m wondering if that’s such a great consolation, and why is this continuing to happen in the first place? 278? In the first half? I figured Michigan State might fail in its attempts to contain Penix and the Huskies. But I didn’t know it was going to be this decisive, this ugly, this disturbing. We come out of it wondering whether the nation’s worst pass defense in 2021 will continue to have mammoth problems again in 2022. Washington sawed through the Michigan State defense and crossed the goal line on five of its first six possessions, and advanced to the 1-yard line on the other one before being turned back by a goal line stand. Michigan State was reduced to flailing in desperation from its goal line, in survival mode, just to prevent Washington from going a perfect six-for-six with TD drives. Washington found athletic and structural advantages all over the field in racing to leads of 22-0, 29-8 and 36-14 against the Spartans. Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton is coming under fire for new and old leaks popping up in his pass defense. He’s the not the first defensive coordinator in America to have trouble containing quality offenses. Pat Narduzzi, one of the best defensive coordinators in schools history, saw his defense allow 491 yards (to Oregon) and 568 (to Ohio State) during the regular season in 2014, and then allowed 603 yards passing to Baylor in the Cotton Bowl. However, Narduzzi’s defenses had earned respect from the 2013 Rose Bowl season, and other pleasing exhibitions of necessary roughness along the way. Hazelton hasn’t earned that benefit of the doubt. I like the way the Michigan State run defense bowed up in the red zone for a pair of goal line stands against Washington. Michigan State was yielding less than 2 yards per carry before Cameron Davis popped off a 30-yarder in the final minutes to put Washington over 100 yards for the day on the ground at 106 (2.9 per attempt). But Michigan State showed some salt in run defense, against a decent, not great, running attack. That’s not a bad thing heading into next week’s collision with Big Ten West hottie Minnesota, who will try to pound the run. As for Hazelton, there was a look on his face after Washington’s upteenth pass chunk that I hadn’t seen from him. A look that was beyond frustration, bordering on concession. I’m not a poker player or expert in body language, but that seemed a little troubling.

WATCH YOUR STEP