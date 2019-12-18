Subscribe today to SpartanMag.com and get 25% off your membership, and you'll receive a FREE $75 NIKE gift card.

EAST LANSING - Michigan State emerged from signing day with no negative surprises, optimistic about players still to be inked, and a recruiting haul similar to past Mark Dantonio classes in terms of ranking, if not regional make-up.

MSU’s 20-man recruiting class could grow to 22 or more when the late signing period arrives in February. The Spartans will continue to pursue a signature from Georgia running back Jordan Simmons in February. He committed to the Spartans in October and is expected take an official visit in January.

Michigan State is also still pursuing Houston running back Frank Brown, who took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend.

Dantonio said Michigan State will be active in the transfer portal as well, possibly looking for a safety or a lineman. He basically didn’t rule out any position, even quarterback.

“Those are in-house conversations to see what our (current) guys do,” Dantonio said of MSU’s quarterback situation and whether Michigan State would pursue a QB in the transfer portal. “Right now, we will focus on trying to watch our quarterbacks during bowl practice. I think they have huge upside, but they have to play well.”

Of the 20 recruits who signed with Michigan State on Wednesday, 16 are players that Michigan State offered prior to the summer.

“These guys were all targeted early in the process for the most part,” Dantonio said. “They have been committed for quite some time.”

As for the class as a whole, Dantonio said: “Very balanced, eight offense, 10 defense, one outstanding special teams guy. Many, many good students.

“One of the things I keep looking at, many of our guys are state champions. Multiple state champions across Ricky White, Kyle King, Cal Haladay as seniors, Jeff Pietrowski, Devin Hightower as juniors, many more played in the state championship game. Noah Kim, state champion quarterback, playing at the highest level of football in their state.”