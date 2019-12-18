DotComp: Total Signing Day Analysis
EAST LANSING - Michigan State emerged from signing day with no negative surprises, optimistic about players still to be inked, and a recruiting haul similar to past Mark Dantonio classes in terms of ranking, if not regional make-up.
MSU’s 20-man recruiting class could grow to 22 or more when the late signing period arrives in February. The Spartans will continue to pursue a signature from Georgia running back Jordan Simmons in February. He committed to the Spartans in October and is expected take an official visit in January.
Michigan State is also still pursuing Houston running back Frank Brown, who took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend.
Dantonio said Michigan State will be active in the transfer portal as well, possibly looking for a safety or a lineman. He basically didn’t rule out any position, even quarterback.
“Those are in-house conversations to see what our (current) guys do,” Dantonio said of MSU’s quarterback situation and whether Michigan State would pursue a QB in the transfer portal. “Right now, we will focus on trying to watch our quarterbacks during bowl practice. I think they have huge upside, but they have to play well.”
Of the 20 recruits who signed with Michigan State on Wednesday, 16 are players that Michigan State offered prior to the summer.
“These guys were all targeted early in the process for the most part,” Dantonio said. “They have been committed for quite some time.”
As for the class as a whole, Dantonio said: “Very balanced, eight offense, 10 defense, one outstanding special teams guy. Many, many good students.
“One of the things I keep looking at, many of our guys are state champions. Multiple state champions across Ricky White, Kyle King, Cal Haladay as seniors, Jeff Pietrowski, Devin Hightower as juniors, many more played in the state championship game. Noah Kim, state champion quarterback, playing at the highest level of football in their state.”
INSIDE THE RANKINGS
Michigan State’s class ascended to No. 31 in the Rivals.com recruiting rankings the night before signing day, thanks to a late boost from four-star wide receiver commitment Terry Lockett on Sunday. MSU’s class slid to No. 34 on signing day as other programs gained new commitments while Michigan State stood pat with 20, bumping Michigan State down a few notches, for what that’s worth.
If Michigan State hadn’t signed Lockett, there was a chance MSU’s class would fall outside of the Top 40 in the Rivals.com rankings for the fifth time in Dantonio’s career.
Of Dantonio’s 13 recruiting classes at Michigan State, four have been ranked outside of the Top 40, five have been in the top 26, and four classes have been ranked in the mid-to-low 30s - which is where this one is likely to end up.
Whereas this class has fewer in-state signees members than usual - only three - the Spartans signed players from 11 states and provinces - the most of the Dantonio era.
LESS IN MICHIGAN?
Michigan State aggressively pursued only four of the Top 10 ranked players in the Rivals.com Michigan rankings - No. 1 Justin Rogers (who signed with Kentucky after visiting Michigan State in November), No. 5 Cornell Wheeler (Michigan), No. 6 Cameron Martinez (unsigned) and No. 10 Enzo Jennings (Penn State).
Michigan State offered scholarships to four other players in the Michigan Top 10 but backed off at some point.
This marks the first time in the Dantonio era that Michigan State failed to sign a player ranked in the Rivals.com Top 10 in the state of Michigan. Dantonio has signed the No. 1 player in Michigan five times in his 13 seasons. Dantonio says this year’s low haul in Michigan isn’t reflective of a changing trend. Why did it happen this year?
“I think (there were) a little bit less targets probably as we went through this,” Dantonio said. “I think Michigan has great high school football but there’s numbers issues at times.”
