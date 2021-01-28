SpartanMag - DotComp: This time, the task might be too steep

I’m tempted to say that I can’t recall when a Tom Izzo season ever seemed so bleak in late January. At least not in this century. I’ll put an asterisk and a pause on that temptation for a week or so, depending on what kind of magic Izzo might try to work with this dysfunctional bunch over the next few games. I wouldn’t be surprised if their defense improves back to where it was when they beat Rutgers the first time, back to where it was in the first half of the Purdue game. I wouldn’t be surprised if they get better work on the boards after a few practices now that they’re able to practice again. But I have a hard time forecasting enough improvement on offense. The offense cannot get worse than it was during Thursday’s 67-37 loss at Rutgers. But with film work and iron-fist corrections and some of the Izzo sports psychology stuff, I think they have a chance to become the best version of themselves at some point in the coming weeks. But even the best version of themselves, with weak shooting from the wings, and training wheels at point guard, and little semblance of the trademark transition game, and only occasional capitalization on the offensive boards, against the upcoming gauntlet of Big Ten opponents, it’s just hard to see much light at the end of this COVID-interrupted and abbreviated tunnel. You could give Michigan State a mulligan for playing its first game in 19 days - if the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee handed out mulligans. But this team had delivered a handful of poor performances prior to this one. This wasn’t a big surprise. Also realize that this was merely MSU’s 13th game of the season. Izzo has had plenty of seasons in which the team looked stranded, stagnant at battered after 13 games. Sometimes after 20 games. But my old axiom in college basketball, especially when Izzo is involved, is: Thirty games, get your crap together. But this year, there won’t be 30 games to get it together. This team was bad against Rutgers. It might not be as bad next week, but the losses will likely continue to mount. Still, I believe that if Izzo had fewer players to sort through, and a full schedule of 30 games, a full allotment of practices and film sessions, that he would harness a .500 Big Ten team and get back to the NCAA Tournament. But I’ll never get a chance to be proven true because that’s not how this season is scheduled. And Izzo won’t get that many games and practices to work his toolbox. But Izzo expected his players to perform at Rutgers better than this. “Aaron Henry and I went over it and we talked about it all week how we have to move the ball,” Izzo said. “But we just didn’t move it. We didn’t throw back. Is it because some of the guys haven’t practiced at all? Is it because we did a poor job, or is because Rutgers played well? “We went into a stretch where we did move the ball better and made some shots, but then we reverted back to one-on-one play.” Izzo planned to comb through the film for clues. Meanwhile, his mind wandered to the biggest elephant in the arena. “I thought it was apropos when we got on the bus today, after (COVID) testing, and a couple of guys came out and said, ‘Whew. I’m not positive,’” Izzo said. “That’s the first time I ever saw that. It makes me wonder how much of that is one some of their minds.” When he watches the film he will see arguably the worst 40 minutes of offensive basketball ever put forth by one of his teams. “With Gabe Brown out and Josh Langford having been out, and not being able to practice, and then practicing with eight guys - I just don’t know if that was the reason,” Izzo said. “(It was a) disappointing night, but then I don’t know what I expected. I know how we played. Now my job is to correct it. We’ll get it corrected. It will happen. It will get corrected.” Izzo has carried teams out of problem areas in the past. “You’re right, I have been here before,” he said. “That’s the nice thing about a long career. You’ve kind of gone through a lot of different phases. But we have to get some guys playing better. Joey Hauser has to play better. We have to get Josh back healthy. “Rocket had such a good couple of days of practice. I thought he was going to play his best game when I watched him in warm-ups. But they got after him, they got after Aaron.” Michigan State doesn’t have many offensive threats aside from those guys. Heck, Michigan State doesn’t have many offensive threats including those guys. The book on Michigan State is thick with negative evidence. The scouting report isn’t daunting. Henry (23 percent), Watts (27 percent) and point guard AJ Hoggard (30 percent) are substandard shooters from 3-point range. No offenses are going to work well with no shooting threats at those three positions. Hauser was an easy 40-plus percent 3-point shooter at Marquette. This year, he is a teasingly 35 percent. Langford is at 35 percent. Not bad. Not as good as he’s been in past years. Not good enough to scare anyone. The best are Foster Loyer at 40 percent, but he has liabilities in other areas. And Gabe Brown, who is out with COVID, is easily the best at 46 percent, but his role was strangely reduced to six minutes in the loss to Purdue. “Those are the frustrating things that frustrate fans, frustrate players, frustrate coaches,” Izzo said. “But I’m trying to keep it all in perspectie. This was a wicked 20 days. Some people adjust. It just depends on who your personnel is. “We just did not play well at any of the guard positions and that’s why you have those turnovers. But not being able to get those young guards involved, or a guy like Josh who hasn’t played in two years. “We’ll get there. I do think we will play better as we get back practicing a little bit - although there are not a lot of days to practice with the way the schedule will be. But we will not play like this again as far as turning over the ball. I promise you that.” I'm not sure he can keep that promise.

TOURNEY STREAK IN JEOPARDY

Michigan State hasn’t won a game since defeating Rutgers, 68-45, 23 days ago on Jan. 5. This game looked nothing like that one. And the Spartans look nothing like an NCAA Tournament calibre team right now as the expectation of making the field for a 24th straight season are coming into serious question. When Izzo was asked how he and his team would process this loss as it looks to move ahead with the season, Izzo said: “Do you want me to give you a Mike Krzyzewski answer?” This in reference to Coach K berating a student reporter after a recent loss. Krzyzewski emphatically said he wanted to talk only about that particular game and not the season as a whole. Izzo was in the same kind of mood after this game, but more diplomatic, and more puzzled as to how much of a role the COVID pause played in this ugly performance. “I don’t even care about the next game yet,” Izzo said. “I haven’t looked at the film yet. All I want to do is get back to the hotel and take a look at the film and figure out if the turnovers were as ridiculous as I thought or the defense was better than I thought.”

BY THE NUMBERS





The stat sheet was horrific.

Michigan State had a season-high 21 turnovers.

The Spartans shot just 28.6 percent from the field (16 of 56).

Michigan State was held to its fewest points since scoring 36 in a 43-36 loss at Iowa in 2008. But team, in Drew Neitzel’s senior season, was 14-1 prior to that game, and responded with a five-game win streak.

This team has no such Neitzel.

Michigan State played decent defense on Thursday, holding Rutgers to 43 percent shooting from the field. But Michigan State allowed Rutgers to get offensive rebounds on 44 percent of its missed shots - a completely un-Spartan and un-Izzo-like occurrence.

“They scored on a lot of offensive rebounds and a lot of turnovers,” Izzo said. “That’s an easy way to score and it wasn’t really our defense as much much as it wasn’t finishing the job.”

MSU had no one in double figures. No one was close. Aaron Henry led the team with seven points, but also had six turnovers.

The Spartans were 4-of-20 from 3-point range.

Pick any stat, and it looked awful. And so does this team right now.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Michigan State’s offense fire blanks. This is the same team that scored just 16 points in the first half of a blowout loss at Minnesota, and the same team that scored just 23 points in the second half of a pratfall loss to Purdue.

But this was the first time we’ve seen the Spartans look this bad for an entire 40 minutes. That’s where we have to pause and consider the pause.

“The passing, the turnovers - as I talk to more coaches, maybe I have to be more understanding that there’s not many people that go 20 days,” Izzo said. “At the same time, nobody is going to feel sorry for you. I’m sure not and I don’t expect anybody out there to.”

Michigan State had trouble getting into offensive sets. The Spartans had trouble completing simple passes to initiate its halfcourt offense.

When Michigan State managed to find an open shooter, it was brick city.

Henry was 3-of-10 from the field. Joshua Langford, fresh off a 17-day COVID shutdown, was 1-of-8 from the field.

Malik Hall was 1-of-6 and Rocket Watts was 2-of-7.

“There were a lot of missed shots,” Izzo said. “I can stomach that. I can’t stomach a lot of the other things and that’s what we will try to fix.”



ANY SIGNS OF LIGHT?





Izzo might find kernels of positives on defense in this game. As for rebounding, he probably has a decent chance of wringing out good board work from this team at some point. That’s his specialty.

But it might take pixie dust and answered prayers to fix the problems on offense, pause or no pause.

“We are going to find guys that are going to move the ball a little better on offense,” Izzo said. “It’s going to be playing a lot harder, to play a lot smarter, it’s going to be taking care of the ball.”

Maybe that can change as the Spartans return more to a game-and-practice routine and rhythm with the COVID pause apparently behind them.

But with games at No. 13 Ohio State and No. 7 Iowa coming up in the next five days, a 2-7 record in the Big Ten looks likely, unless some drastic changes and improvements can be made.

ROOT OF THE PROBLEM





Michigan State seems as perplexed at the point guard position as any time all season. There seems to be no progress. Because of it, the offense is stagnant.

The ball doesn’t move from side to side. It gets stuck in the hands of various players who each seem to think it’s their job to rescue the team on each possession. Their hearts are in the right place, but the skill level and talent isn’t there to play one-on-one ball, as Izzo calls it.

Well-timed screening, passing and driving - mixed with good basketball I.Q - is severely deficient. When Michigan State tried to drive against Rutgers, too often help defenders arrived to strip the ball away from Spartan players who didn’t seem to have much of a plan during or after the drive.

A.J. Hoggard, who became the starting point after the loss at Minnesota and an 0-3 start to the Big Ten season, had two assists and three turnovers.

Hoggard hit a 3-pointer which cut the lead to 22-17 late in the first half, and finished a lay-up on a three-on-three break in the second half. But he’s a freshman, 13 games into his college career, four games into his career as a starter, and not a true point guard. He resembles all of those things, most of the time.

Foster Loyer and Rocket Watts took turns at the point as well. Loyer was key in helping settle things down after the 15-0 early deficit. But his impact is limited in most other areas, aside from the occasional perimeter bomb or drawn charge.

Watts tries to rescue situations with harried drives. Too often, he doesn’t find the bottom of the net.

“Frustration sets in and you start making even worse plays,” Izzo said. “I think my four guards, between them, had 15 or 16 turnovers. I can’t give all the credit to Rutgers on that.”

That would be 15 between Henry, Watts, Hoggard and Langford. Loyer didn’t have a turnover in 17 minutes.

That doesn’t mean Loyer is the answer at point guard. But he played well enough to merit quality time in the next game. However, this team keeps chasing its tail when it comes to figuring out a rotation and hammering out roles.



WHAT ABOUT BINGHAM?

Each time we think the team might be better off with certain players being cut from the playing group, those players rise up from the near-dead and provide reason for new consideration. Loyer was in that category in this game. So was Marcus Bingham. They kind of rose up, ever so slightly.

Izzo acknowledged that Bingham was his best player in the first half. Michigan State outscored Rutgers in the first half when Bingham was on the court.

The 6-foot-9 junior finished with four points, a team-high seven rebounds and two blocked shots. He had a few sloppy moments too, and was a creaky 2-of-6 from the floor, but he provided some life.

So now, he’s a good candidate to stick more regularly in the playing group.

And it will probably remain that way, with Loyer and Bingham getting solid consideration, for a game or two, and then they will fail, and others will come in and take their playing time. A dysfunctional revolving door of roles continues to trip the development of players and delay the progress of this team.

Junior center Thomas Kithier struggled in just 12 minutes of playing time as a starter. He was 0-for-2 from the field. He had four rebounds, which once again is among the best on the team in boards-per-minutes, but was shaky in post defense. And the five-man unit didn’t play well when he was on the court, whether it was his fault or not.

MSU’s biggest problems came at the beginning of each half. And he was at the scene of the crime both times. Izzo has been known to shake up the lineup after a loss. It wouldn’t be a shock if he went away from Kithier in the starting lineup Sunday at Ohio State.

Bingham has had his share of errors this season, and has been the target of fan criticism at times. But after a quality performance like this, one wonders if he would be further along if this team had a nine-man rotation instead of a 12-man rotation and if Izzo had been forced to give him more playing time along way simply because of fewer alternatives.

I’m not criticizing the use of the 12-man rotation. I’m saying that what looked like a strength-in-numbers positive at the outset of the season has possibly been a curse against minutes and player development, at more than one position. And we’re rapidly running out of weeks.



CAN IT BE DONE?