DotComp: This is going to be a good one

East Lansing Mich. - Don’t look for any pre-game trolling or trash talk from the head coaches of Michigan State or Pittsburgh ahead of their meeting in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.

A thread of respect and common backgrounds will be the backdrop when the Spartans face the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the New Years Six bowl matchup.

Head coaches Mel Tucker and Pat Narduzzi trace portions of their coaching roots back to former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio.

Narduzzi was Dantonio’s defensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati and Michigan State from 2004 to 2014.

Dantonio hired Tucker to be his defensive backs coach at Michigan State at Ohio State from 2001-03.

Tucker and Narduzzi engaged in respectful, Dantonio-like diplomacy during their first press conference promoting the Peach Bowl, late Sunday afternoon. All three Northeastern Ohioans have proven capable of cranking up hard counter-punches when necessary. But familiarity is not likely to breed contempt in this engagement.

“This is going to be a heck of a ballgame,” Narduzzi said. “We couldn't be happier to play such a great opponent as Michigan State University, who I've got great knowledge of, that university after spending eight seasons there and winning a few ballgames with Coach Dantonio, who I've got an unbelievable relationship with. Obviously Mel Tucker, outstanding football coach at every level, from the NFL to Michigan State, Colorado and Georgia and everywhere else he's been. Just a super coach.”

Pitt is 11-2 and ranked No. 12 in the country, fresh off a 45-21 victory over Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night.

Pitt has won five straight games.

No. 10-ranked Michigan State is 10-2, having wrapped up a 10-win season with a 30-27 victory over Penn State on Nov. 27.

This marks the ninth 10-win season in Michigan State history. Narduzzi had a hand in four of those 10-win seasons as defensive coordinator of the Spartans in 2010, ’11, ’13 and ’14.

The last time we saw Narduzzi in Spartan coaching gear, he had tears in his eyes on the sidelines at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas when he and Dantonio finished a monumental comeback victory for Michigan State against Baylor in the 2014 Cotton Bowl. Narduzzi had accepted the head coaching job at Pitt a few days earlier, but finished the season with Michigan State.

When Narduzzi left for Pitt, he was considered a potential successor to Dantonio, whenever his old boss retired.

Narduzzi coached Pitt to bowl eligibility in five of his first six seasons, achieving 8-5 records in 2015, ’16 and ’19. Then his Panthers really caught traction this year, with Narduzzi’s second Coastal Division championship and ultimately the school’s first ACC Championship.

When Dantonio retired in February of 2019, Michigan State inquired about Narduzzi’s interest in the Spartans’ head coaching job. Narduzzi hadn’t completely broken through as a championship head coach at that time, the way he did this year.

Shortly after Dantonio stepped down, Narduzzi was hounded by Pitt press as to his interest in the vacant job at Michigan State. Around the time that Luke Fickell emerged as MSU’s top candidate, Narduzzi didn’t wait any longer to announce that he was staying at Pitt.

When Fickell fell through for Michigan State and opted to remain at Cincinnati, the Spartans circled back for Mel Tucker. Tucker was part of MSU’s original list of top candidates and had interviewed with Michigan State around the time that Narduzzi withdrew from consideration.

Narduzzi never interviewed with Michigan State. Michigan State viewed Narduzzi as a candidate at the outset, but he wasn’t at the very top of the list.

In the meantime, all three programs - Michigan State, Cincinnati and Pitt - became entrenched with their current coaches. No one is complaining.

“Good to see your faces,” Narduzzi said when on a Zoom press conference with Michigan State media, Sunday night. “Obviously we as coaches don't get to play in the game. We're excited obviously to be in this game. But it's a football game. It doesn't matter who the opponent is. We've got a great opponent. It doesn't matter that I coached there for a few years. That will not play into any role at all.

“Coach Tucker has got a brand new roster there, and I don't think there's any guys on that roster I know or ever coached.

“A few guys on the staff, but besides that, there will be no emotions, it's just another football game.”

Harlon Barnett and Ron Burton were assistant coaches for Michigan State when Narduzzi was at Michigan State. They are assistants for Tucker now. They will know a little bit about the Narduzzi defense, when game planning begins.

Narduzzi believes his familiarity with Michigan State won’t hurt his preparation.

“I kind of know Big Ten football a little bit,” Narduzzi said. “But football is football. Different players, different colored jerseys, different logos, but football is football. But just kind of where they come from, I think it helps a little bit.”

When Dantonio left Ohio State to become head coach at Cincinnati, Tucker stayed with Jim Tressel at OSU and was promoted to become the Buckeyes’ co-Defensive Coordinator.

If Tucker hadn’t received that promotion, he may very well have gone to Cincinnati with Dantonio to be his defensive coordinator. Instead, Dantonio pulled Narduzzi from Miami of Ohio to become Dantonio’s defensive coordinator for the Bearcats, and ultimately with the Spartans.

Tucker and Narduzzi never ended up on the same coaching staff, but their paths to the 2021 Peach Bowl have paralleled one another.

“I’ve admired Coach Tucker from afar,” Narduzzi said. “We've not been fortunate enough to work with each other, but just admired his work. I know he's been a defensive coordinator and DBs coach throughout his career, and I know Mark Dantonio spoke very, very highly of him in the days that he worked with him. That's my knowledge of Mel.”

Tucker returned the pleasantries during Sunday night’s Zoom press conference.

“Yeah, I've just gotten to know Pat over the years, particularly with him being with Coach Dantonio and just seeing him at some camps and things like that,” Tucker said. “I know that they visited down at Georgia when I was down in Georgia in the summer, and so I've heard nothing but great things about Pat as a coach and as a mentor, and then obviously met him several times over the years. Had really good conversations.

“He's a really good ball coach, really good pedigree. Did a really good job here defensively at Michigan State. They were very aggressive in coverage and pressures, and I really had a lot of respect for what he did here as a coordinator and obviously as a head coach he's done a great job.”

If Narduzzi hadn’t withdrawn from consideration for the Michigan State job when he did, might the Spartans’ job search have come down to a choice between Narduzzi and Tucker? It’s possible. But paths and timing never meandered that way. And because of it, there’s a little less heat in this game between the Spartans and Panthers than might have been the case if Michigan State had rejected Narduzzi for Tucker, or if Narduzzi had been offered the Michigan State job and turned it down. The process never went that far in either direction. The job was never offered to Narduzzi, thus he didn’t turn it down when he dropped out of consideration. And Narduzzi was no longer in the running when Tucker accepted the job offer.

For now, it’s good, clean, respectful competition between two of the surprise teams of 2021.

And when the pads start hitting on Dec. 30, the common thread of fierce Dantonio/Saban coaching tree physicality will provide all the heat necessary for a December night in Georgia.