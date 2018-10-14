STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Michigan State was running out of time and receivers, but the Spartans didn’t run out of heart, hope or heroes.

Mr. Felton Davis embodied all three in picking himself up off the Beaver Stadium grass, his hip screaming in pain, aided by trainers. They wanted to take him to the bench. He insisted on limping toward the head coach. Maybe he could go back in.

Then he saw Laress Nelson go down with an injury. That's when Mr. Felton Davis knew he had to go back in.

There was no one else left.

No one trust-worthy to target for a potential game-winning pass, not after Cam Chambers had to wrap his hand due to injury, not after Nelson went down, not with Brandon Sowards struggling, not with the tight ends still trying to gain footing.

Davis has emerged this year as Michigan State’s best, most explosive, most reliable player. He carried the team in the second and third quarters of last week’s loss to Northwestern. Now he needed to carry the team home in the fourth quarter, in a game that the Spartans needed to win badly, a game no one thought they had a chance to win.

But here he was, trying to stand on the sideline, his face contorted, feeling the most intense pain of the season, in the most desperate situation of the season.

Darrell Stewart, Cody White and Jalen Nailor were home watching in East Lansing with injuries. There were no more receivers. No proven ones, anyway.

“That’s the first thing that went through my head when I landed on the ground,” Davis said. “I was going to try to get up instantly but it was hurting too much.

“I got up, sat out a play, Laress made a big play, got us a first down.”

Then Nelson didn’t get back up.