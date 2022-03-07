DotComp: There's still only one way to be great (and they're chasing it)
East Lansing, Mich. - Thirty-one games into the season and Tom Izzo is still trying to figure out who he can rely on, and what he can rely on.
He saw some positive signs during much of Michigan State’s 77-67 Senior Day victory over Maryland at Breslin Center on Sunday. But there was the usual spat of problems that left us wondering if this occasionally-good Michigan State team can gain traction now that we’re fully into March.
The only reason we’re still giving them a chance is because it’s Michigan State, and he’s Tom Izzo.
Almost any other team heading into the post season with seven losses in its last 10 games, including five straight road losses, would be dismissed as dead team walking.
But we’ve seen Michigan State go to the Final Four eight times since 1999, and once as a No. 7 seed back in 2015.
This team doesn’t have mature veterans like that 2015 team. But I’m not sure we called Branden Dawson a mature veteran during the first week of March of his senior year in 2015.
That team had 21 wins at the end of the regular season. That team lost to Texas Southern.
That’s the type of thing Izzo trusted the fans would recall when he said to them during Senior Day ceremonies on Sunday: “We ain’t dead yet! I’ve been here before.”
The crowd cheered. But it wasn’t a really loud cheer of optimism. There is a wait-and-see air to Spartan basketball as the regular season came to an end, and attention turns briefly to the conference tournaments.
“You all hung with us,” Izzo told the crowd. “Now it’s March. And March around here is special.”
That’s why we’re still paying attention.
That’s why, after one win a row, we were asking Izzo if Sunday’s victory over Maryland gives the Spartans momentum.
“I think it’s very important (to end the regular season with a win),” Izzo said. “We just haven’t been able to put together some games. So now the trick will be: Can we put together a couple of practices? Can we clean up some of those problems when we’re 20-up and then 10-up. And we’re 18-up, and then we’re 8-up.”
He was referring to the fact that Michigan State on Sunday squandered a 22-point lead down to 8, and then rebuilt the lead to 20, and squandered it down to 3.
This team has been all over the map with double-digit leads and deficits since the beginning of February. But a week from today, when opposing teams in MSU’s NCAA Tournament bracket put on film of the Spartans’ victories over Wisconsin and Purdue, they’ll say this team is kind of scary for a No. 8 seed, or whatever seed the Spartans become.
“The one thing I like about this team is we have done it before,” Izzo said. “We have guarded before. We have been one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten.”
They were the best free throw shooting team in the Big Ten for most of the season. And one of the top two 3-point shooting teams in the conference for most of the season.
That was before this stretch of seven losses in 10 games, when perimeter shooting went cold, and poor defense and rebounding followed.
“What we hadn’t done (when we were winning) is take care of the ball,” Izzo said. “Now we are starting to do that on a much better pace.
“I just believe that if we could realize we have done those things before, we don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We have been there. It’s consistency that we have to improve on. And I guess that’s my job.”
POINTS OF LIGHT
Marcus Bingham, Gabe Brown, Tyson Walker and Malik Hall each had varying levels of slumps and failures in the past six weeks. On Sunday, they all played well.
Bingham, whose playing time shrunk to less than 12 minutes on Tuesday at Michigan, put together two encouraging games, at Ohio State, and this game against Maryland.
He had 12 points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes against the Terrapins. He might have been on his way to a 15 and 15 day, and perhaps his most productive game in a Spartan uniform, if Maryland hadn’t caught momentum with a small lineup and tightened the deficit to single digits.
Michigan State countered with a small lineup of Joey Hauser and Malik Hall in the frontcourt, a tandem that has closed out some wins this year. And they helped deliver again on this occasion.
Bingham checked out with 8:25 left in the game. He didn’t go back in until it was time to kiss the Spartan logo at mid-court.
Bingham does a few things real well. But dominating on offense in the low post isn’t one of them. Therefore it didn’t make sense for Michigan State to try to stay big with him in the lineup to try to take advantage of the Terps’ smaller lineup. That’s not Bingham’s jam.
Bingham wasn’t banished to the bench. Michigan State just had better cards to play. He didn’t sulk. He blossomed.
“I was more impressed with him in the huddles than I was with his play,” Izzo said.
Izzo sometimes witnesses a transformation at this time of year. Maybe it’s the month, maybe it’s the past banners, maybe it’s the culture and expectation for more banners. Maybe some players want to finally show the coach they’ve been listening. And sometimes some players speak out, almost unexpectedly.
After four years of quiet, Kelvin Torbert suddenly took over the huddles and the hotels midway through the surprise run to the 2005 Final Four.
No one is expecting Bingham to do that. But Izzo knows enough, through 27 years of head coaching, not to close the door on anyone.
“Marcus was kind of begging people to win, willing people,” Izzo said. “I never saw that side of him. Marcus Bingham grew in that winning has become more important than individual play. That’s a hell of a thing to take with him for the next 60 years. I’m proud of him. He has matured. He willed us to win.”
Izzo has seen seniors develop that mindset when the end is near. Izzo has a good feeling about Bingham in the days ahead.
Bingham gave good effort on the boards on Sunday. He never lost focus, never dialed down his intensity, never gave Izzo reason to pull him out of the game.
Bingham has had trouble maintaining standards in those areas, and it has landed him in Izzo’s tough-love doghouse a few times this year, and this week.
Bingham reacted well to the benching at Michigan. He practiced hard on Wednesday, and again on Friday. Izzo rewarded him by scripting the opening play of the game as an alley-oop to him for a dunk and a 2-0 lead.
You may recall that Izzo scripted an early-game 3-pointer for Bingham against Indiana back on Feb. 12. Izzo wants to dish out positive reinforcement. He doesn’t want to yell at these guys, and discipline them, and dole out tough love. He’d rather they get it right and do things correctly the first time, and every time. But John Wooden’s roster isn’t walking through that door.
Bingham is a good, happy kid. “He wants to be a good player,” Izzo says, “but he doesn’t know how.”
They’ve worked with him for four years. One year was interrupted by COVID. They’ve made progress with him. Not enough. Not yet.
Izzo wishes Bingham would have redshirted as a freshman four years ago, and tried to talk him into it. But Bingham wanted to play, even if it was less than a minute or two each game.
Izzo told the Breslin crowd during Senior Day ceremonies that if he had been Marcus, “I probably would have left here three times.”
Bingham admitted he considered it.
“It ran through my head,” Bingham said of transferring. “But this was the place I wanted to be. I appreciate this place and I appreciate my coaches. This is the place to be. I’m happy I came here.”
Bingham’s time at Michigan State is close to being done. He could come back next year as a COVID extra-year waiver. But it sounds like Bingham intends to move on, and Izzo is probably eager to aim his tough love discipline toward Mady Sissoko and incoming freshman Jaxon Kohler next year, along with Hall and Julius Marble.
Hall is a different patient. He finally went into the starting lineup for the Purdue game on Feb. 26, and promptly crapped out his three worst games of the season.
HALL IS BACK?
When Hall became a starter, he also became quiet. He became sullen and passive. He didn’t look for shots. He didn’t seek contact. His light went off.
I asked Izzo on Friday what was up with Hall. Izzo said Malik was working through some things, but Izzo planned to post him up about it. It was too late in the season for hide and seek.
Izzo was disappointed with Hall’s retreat from a leadership role. Hall was kind of appointed as a co-captain at the beginning of the season. But his personality and approach have been inconsistent, not nearly up to what’s expected from a captain.
Hall never asked to be a captain. He said he has struggled to know how to act when being a go-to player on this team. He said he has never been a go-to player, having played high school ball at Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Academy, one of those great national teams, loaded with stars.
Hall emerged through January and February of this season as MSU’s most consistent player.
Like all of them, Hall is not a bad kid. He’s just kind of a good, quiet kid, trying to find his way. Coming off that screwy COVID year.
But this year is almost over. And this team was almost a failure.
Hall, like Bingham, is a key piece to this puzzle that keeps becoming disassembled right when Izzo thinks he’s making progress toward jumbling it together.
Izzo helped Hall with a few kicks to the backside this week.
“There were a lot conversations (between he and I),” Izzo said. “A lot of phones, a lot of texts, and one early-morning meeting.
“The thing I try to tell the guys is if I’m pushing somebody, I know he has a lot to give. I’m not trying to get Steven (Izzo) to score 30 points, you know?
“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Malik, and a lot of confidence in Malik Hall. I think sometimes he doesn’t have that. So if I just let it go, he’s going to be average. And if I don’t, he’s going to be mad at me.”
Izzo chose the latter. He chose to push Malik this week, to the point that he knew Malik would become mad at the head coach.
But it worked. Hall began this game on the bench, because Hauser is a senior, and seniors start on Senior Day.
But Hauser had been more consistent than Hall over the previous three games. It was probably the first time all year that could be said about Hauser.
So Hall went back to the bench, and he went back to being the best player on the team. And his positive energy was back, too.
When Bingham erupted for eight points in the first three minutes, giving Michigan State an 11-0 lead with a fastbreak 3-pointer, and Maryland called time out, Hall was the first Spartan off the bench, leaping and yelling and cheering. Hall bounded toward Bingham and mauled him with hype and love. He nearly climbed on Bingham’s back. Hall’s light was back on.
And he played like it in the first half. He crashed hard, moved the ball, gave energy. His stats didn’t show it yet, but he was back.
And then, with Maryland still hovering around, down 68-60 with 4:49 left, Hall delivered the kill shots.
He hit a turn-around jumper in the post to make it 70-60 with 4:19 left.
“He had a tough stretch when he was struggling but when he did that move, I had to get hype,” Gabe Brown said.
Then with 3:24 left, Hall chased down a long offensive rebound off Tyson Walker’s missed 3-pointer. Seconds later, Hall grabbed another offensive rebound when Jaden Akins missed a 3-pointer, and this time Hall converted the put-back with a crafty reverse lay-up. That made it 72-60 with 2:53 left.
Next possession, Hall drove, spun around a Maryland defender, and scored at the rim while being fouled. He converted the old fashioned 3-point play to give Michigan State a 75-62 lead with 1:59 left. This one was over. And Hall certainly seemed back.
“We are going to need many more moments like that from him,” Brown said.
FOR OLD TIMES
Fifty weeks ago, Izzo and Gabe Brown became subjects of nationwide conversations, arguments and moral judgements. When Brown was involved in a ball screen defensive error late in the first half of MSU’s eventual loss to UCLA in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Izzo confronted Brown about the mistake as the teams approached the tunnel at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
Brown contended it wasn’t his fault. He pleaded his case loudly, frustratedly at Izzo. Izzo argued back at him. Brown turned away from Izzo to walk up the tunnel. Izzo grabbed Brown’s arm and jerked him backward for more discussion. Brown didn’t want to hear it, and broke away toward the tunnel. Izzo grabbed the back of Brown’s jersey. Brown pulled away again.
At the end of the tunnel, Brown turned and barked back at Izzo. Then the two disappeared into the locker room.
Michigan State led UCLA by 14 just a couple of minutes earlier. That mistake cut MSU’s lead to 11. UCLA eventually prevailed, and then won three more games and advanced to the Final Four.
A basketball nation debated the Brown-Izzo blowup. Izzo has gone after players before. Grabbing Brown’s arm and jerking him backward was taking it a step further.
People wondered if there was a major problem between Brown and Izzo. Some suspected that Brown might transfer. But he never considered it. And because Michigan State lost that game, Brown didn’t get a chance to talk to media in the days afterward, like Aaron Henry did following the Bradley debacle during MSU’s run to the 2019 Final Four.
At the outset of this season, Brown promised that everything was great between himself and Izzo. No one on the inside ever gave it a second thought, other than the way it looked to outsiders.
Brown averaged more than 14 points per game as Michigan State raced to records of 14-2 and 17-4 this year. Then, Michigan State hit a downward spiral when Brown went cold.
Brown hit an awful slump, but Izzo never considered removing him from the starting lineup the way he has done with slumping seniors in past years. Izzo respected the amount of time Brown put into his game. He gave Brown support to work himself out of it, and that’s what Brown appears to have done.
After five straight games scoring 7 points or fewer, Brown has scored 13, 12, 13 and 10 in his last four. He’s done it with efficiency. His shot selection has improved. He’s no longer putting pressure on himself to carry the Spartan offense. He’s letting offense come to him.
He is 17-of-34 from the field in the last four games and a strong 9-of-17 (53 percent) from 3-point range.
That’s the Gabe Brown this team needs.
When it was Gabe’s turn to kiss the floor at mid-court following the game on Sunday, he smiled wide, and waved to the crowd. They love him. He isn’t the best, most consistent player, but his heart has always been unmistakably green. He’s jovial, relatable, lovable.
During Senior Day ceremonies, Izzo brought Brown out to mid-court while Izzo addressed the fans.
“When I say he is one of our hardest workers, Gabe probably has blisters on his fingers because he is in there shooting so much,” Izzo said.
Then Izzo said to Gabe, “For old times, come here.”
Gabe went to him.
“Now look that way,” Izzo told him.
Gabe complied and turned away from Izzo.
Izzo grabbed him and yanked him backward like he did during that UCLA game, but harder.
“Now give me a hug,” Izzo said. “I love you, man.”
THERE IS ONLY ONE WAY TO BE GREAT
Izzo breaking Bob Knight’s record for most career wins at a Big Ten school? Izzo didn’t have time for that noise.
But played along anyway.
He and Steven Izzo shared a hug when Steven gathered the game ball and gave it to his dad. Steven shed tears, just like he did when they hugged when they cut down nets at the 2015 and ’19 Regional Finals. This time, Steven was in a uniform instead of fan gear. The dad will appreciate that some day. But on this day, Izzo was already working toward No. 664 before paint was dry on 663.
Izzo waved to members of The Izzone who held up “663” cards in commemoration of the record.
Izzo voiced thank-yous to the crowd but said he was more interested in saluting the seniors.
Bingham and Brown admitted that they kind of forgot about Izzo’s pursuit of Knight’s record. Can’t blame them. Izzo has been trying to tie or break the record for three weeks.
Then when Izzo was asked about it, Izzo took a moment only to salute Knight, and not himself.
“It’s almost embarrassing right now,” Izzo said. “I idolized Bob Knight. When I got here, he was my hero. It was Bob Knight, and what he stands for and what he did and how he treated me.
“My first Big Ten victory was against him. He treated me the same then as he did when he gave me some great advice on how to handle the media, and the road to get to a National Championship because he felt our team was good enough. I’ll always remember that more than the number of wins.
“If I’m in the same sentence with Bob Knight and Gene Keady, for Tom Izzo, that’s a hell of a place to be.”
Izzo set a Big Ten record. That’s kind of historic. Yet this guy felt guilty for not doing more.
“We went three years in a row where on Senior Night we raised a banner,” Izzo said. “So you have to be a little disappointed if you’re not raising a banner. But there’s a lot of people that don’t raise any banners.”
Brown and Bingham were part of the 2019 and 2020 Big Ten Championships, and the 2019 Final Four. They might have gone to another one if COVID hadn’t interrupted 2020.
After beating three Top 5 teams in the final weeks of last season, Brown felt the Spartans could have taken UCLA’s place in the trek to the Final Four last year. That seems as unlikely as the possibility of making a run this year. But don’t tell Brown that.
“I went home early last year,” Brown said. “I’m not a guy that wants to go home early this year.”
But they’ll go home early in these next two tournaments if they don’t harness the energy and focus that most of them showed in this victory over Maryland.
Michigan State has staged some strong wins at home this year. But impressive wins against Michigan, Indiana and Purdue have been followed with ugly losses at Rutgers, Penn State, Iowa and Michigan.
This team gets all fluffed up with energy and togetherness when spurred on by the home crowd. But when they get on the road, many of them turn into lambs.
They need to break that trend, and they need to do it Thursday in a rematch with Maryland. Maryland will have reason to play with more desperation than Michigan State, but the Spartans need to make sure they match and exceed the Terrapins in that category. Will they do it? I’ll believe it when I see it.
The Spartans themselves are the opponent, more so than Maryland.
“We just have to stay locked in,” Brown said. “Guys have to buy all the way in.”
Brown will be locked in. What about Hall, and Bingham? Can Max Christie shed the nightmarish turnovers he committed against Maryland and start to find the goods that everyone agrees make him the most talented player on the team?
Tyson Walker moved back into the starting lineup at point guard and delivered his steadiest most assertive performance as a starter since the win at Wisconsin on Jan. 21.
Hauser has gotten into a reliable groove of delivering timely perimeter shooting as the stretch four everyone knew he could be. He had five assists and five rebounds in this game and a big 3-pointer off a sideline in-bound play to give Michigan State a 49-36 lead and end a Maryland run.
Hauser is a meaty 11-of-21 from 3-point range (52 percent) over the last eight games. That’s exactly what they need from him in the tournaments.
Michigan State is dangerous on a given day, and possibly dangerous to a No. 1 seed in the second round of the NCAA Tournament if Michigan State is a No. 8 or 9 seed.
But Michigan State probably isn’t much of a threat to win the Big Ten Tournament. So it might be best to win one game, try to upset Illinois on Friday, then lose on Saturday and get home and get some rest.
That might sound strange. Many years, Izzo wouldn’t argue with that logic, especially for a team that is still trying to make use of every practice and put puzzle pieces in place. I’ve been blasted for thinking that way about the Big Ten Tournament in the past, but it’s not like my viewpoint has any impact on anything. Last week, I heard former Indiana coach Archie Miller saying it might be best for a few teams in the Big Ten to get ousted early and rest up for the Bigger Dance. I would put Michigan State in that category this year.
The players don’t need to be concerned with those long-term theories. What they need to do is prove they can duplicate some of the good things from this game at a neutral site against the same opponent. That would be progress. Then they can get back to work in East Lansing whenever their work in Indianapolis is done.
Izzo hates the fact that this team doesn’t have any leaders. Doesn’t have alpha dog performers.
He says the team is full of good guys who get along. That hasn’t prevented an ugly losing skid. But that chemistry grew stronger during Sunday’s Senior Day experience and might have contributed to the victory.
Prior to tip-off on Sunday, the Spartans made a little better use of their time together in the locker room than usual. Just them. Just Spartans. One last time.
“All of us were in the locker room, just bonding, chilling, talking about the game, talking about games coming up,” Bingham said. “We talked about a lot of stuff before the game. We talked about the fans. It was one of those days where we were all appreciative of this place.”
They came out and built leads of 11-0 and 18-1.
“I really think locker room talk really did it all,” Bingham said. “Locker room talk, even when coach isn’t in there. Letting each other know that no matter what happens, that we’re going to win this game, that we need to win this game.”
Thirty-one games in, they’re still opening up to one another. Still learning. Still gelling as a team. Still growing stronger.
“When we play on Thursday, it’s going to be the same goal,” Bingham said. “We just have to clean up some stuff and get back to the drawing board. We all just want to win. We don’t want to be done early. We don’t want to make this year like last year.”
Izzo hasn’t given up hope that it can become like one of those other years.
“The First Four wasn’t great (last year), but we have been through a lot,” Izzo said. “They (Brown and Bingham) have won a couple of championships. They have gotten to a Final Four. And they’ve all been through the pandemic. It was hard on some of them. With Joey, that year was a disaster in a lot of ways. Not his fault.
“I think we all learned a lot, but you know what I learned in the end? There is only one way to be great. You still have to push people. You still have to demand of people. You still have to make people feel uncomfortable.
“I told them my job is to make you do things that even you don’t believe you can do. That’s not always fun but it’s the only way you become ultra successful. In the last year and a half, I’m not sure I did as good a job of that.”
Now can they make up for lost time?
“They are going to get better,” Izzo said, “we’re going to get better and I’m going to get better.”
And they ain’t done yet.