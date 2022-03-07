DotComp: There's still only one way to be great (and they're chasing it)

East Lansing, Mich. - Thirty-one games into the season and Tom Izzo is still trying to figure out who he can rely on, and what he can rely on. He saw some positive signs during much of Michigan State’s 77-67 Senior Day victory over Maryland at Breslin Center on Sunday. But there was the usual spat of problems that left us wondering if this occasionally-good Michigan State team can gain traction now that we’re fully into March. The only reason we’re still giving them a chance is because it’s Michigan State, and he’s Tom Izzo. Almost any other team heading into the post season with seven losses in its last 10 games, including five straight road losses, would be dismissed as dead team walking. But we’ve seen Michigan State go to the Final Four eight times since 1999, and once as a No. 7 seed back in 2015. This team doesn’t have mature veterans like that 2015 team. But I’m not sure we called Branden Dawson a mature veteran during the first week of March of his senior year in 2015. That team had 21 wins at the end of the regular season. That team lost to Texas Southern. That’s the type of thing Izzo trusted the fans would recall when he said to them during Senior Day ceremonies on Sunday: “We ain’t dead yet! I’ve been here before.” The crowd cheered. But it wasn’t a really loud cheer of optimism. There is a wait-and-see air to Spartan basketball as the regular season came to an end, and attention turns briefly to the conference tournaments. “You all hung with us,” Izzo told the crowd. “Now it’s March. And March around here is special.” That’s why we’re still paying attention. That’s why, after one win a row, we were asking Izzo if Sunday’s victory over Maryland gives the Spartans momentum. “I think it’s very important (to end the regular season with a win),” Izzo said. “We just haven’t been able to put together some games. So now the trick will be: Can we put together a couple of practices? Can we clean up some of those problems when we’re 20-up and then 10-up. And we’re 18-up, and then we’re 8-up.” He was referring to the fact that Michigan State on Sunday squandered a 22-point lead down to 8, and then rebuilt the lead to 20, and squandered it down to 3. This team has been all over the map with double-digit leads and deficits since the beginning of February. But a week from today, when opposing teams in MSU’s NCAA Tournament bracket put on film of the Spartans’ victories over Wisconsin and Purdue, they’ll say this team is kind of scary for a No. 8 seed, or whatever seed the Spartans become. “The one thing I like about this team is we have done it before,” Izzo said. “We have guarded before. We have been one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten.” They were the best free throw shooting team in the Big Ten for most of the season. And one of the top two 3-point shooting teams in the conference for most of the season. That was before this stretch of seven losses in 10 games, when perimeter shooting went cold, and poor defense and rebounding followed. “What we hadn’t done (when we were winning) is take care of the ball,” Izzo said. “Now we are starting to do that on a much better pace. “I just believe that if we could realize we have done those things before, we don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We have been there. It’s consistency that we have to improve on. And I guess that’s my job.”

POINTS OF LIGHT

Marcus Bingham, Gabe Brown, Tyson Walker and Malik Hall each had varying levels of slumps and failures in the past six weeks. On Sunday, they all played well. Bingham, whose playing time shrunk to less than 12 minutes on Tuesday at Michigan, put together two encouraging games, at Ohio State, and this game against Maryland. He had 12 points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes against the Terrapins. He might have been on his way to a 15 and 15 day, and perhaps his most productive game in a Spartan uniform, if Maryland hadn’t caught momentum with a small lineup and tightened the deficit to single digits. Michigan State countered with a small lineup of Joey Hauser and Malik Hall in the frontcourt, a tandem that has closed out some wins this year. And they helped deliver again on this occasion. Bingham checked out with 8:25 left in the game. He didn’t go back in until it was time to kiss the Spartan logo at mid-court. Bingham does a few things real well. But dominating on offense in the low post isn’t one of them. Therefore it didn’t make sense for Michigan State to try to stay big with him in the lineup to try to take advantage of the Terps’ smaller lineup. That’s not Bingham’s jam. Bingham wasn’t banished to the bench. Michigan State just had better cards to play. He didn’t sulk. He blossomed. “I was more impressed with him in the huddles than I was with his play,” Izzo said. Izzo sometimes witnesses a transformation at this time of year. Maybe it’s the month, maybe it’s the past banners, maybe it’s the culture and expectation for more banners. Maybe some players want to finally show the coach they’ve been listening. And sometimes some players speak out, almost unexpectedly. After four years of quiet, Kelvin Torbert suddenly took over the huddles and the hotels midway through the surprise run to the 2005 Final Four. No one is expecting Bingham to do that. But Izzo knows enough, through 27 years of head coaching, not to close the door on anyone. “Marcus was kind of begging people to win, willing people,” Izzo said. “I never saw that side of him. Marcus Bingham grew in that winning has become more important than individual play. That’s a hell of a thing to take with him for the next 60 years. I’m proud of him. He has matured. He willed us to win.” Izzo has seen seniors develop that mindset when the end is near. Izzo has a good feeling about Bingham in the days ahead. Bingham gave good effort on the boards on Sunday. He never lost focus, never dialed down his intensity, never gave Izzo reason to pull him out of the game. Bingham has had trouble maintaining standards in those areas, and it has landed him in Izzo’s tough-love doghouse a few times this year, and this week. Bingham reacted well to the benching at Michigan. He practiced hard on Wednesday, and again on Friday. Izzo rewarded him by scripting the opening play of the game as an alley-oop to him for a dunk and a 2-0 lead. You may recall that Izzo scripted an early-game 3-pointer for Bingham against Indiana back on Feb. 12. Izzo wants to dish out positive reinforcement. He doesn’t want to yell at these guys, and discipline them, and dole out tough love. He’d rather they get it right and do things correctly the first time, and every time. But John Wooden’s roster isn’t walking through that door. Bingham is a good, happy kid. “He wants to be a good player,” Izzo says, “but he doesn’t know how.” They’ve worked with him for four years. One year was interrupted by COVID. They’ve made progress with him. Not enough. Not yet. Izzo wishes Bingham would have redshirted as a freshman four years ago, and tried to talk him into it. But Bingham wanted to play, even if it was less than a minute or two each game. Izzo told the Breslin crowd during Senior Day ceremonies that if he had been Marcus, “I probably would have left here three times.” Bingham admitted he considered it. “It ran through my head,” Bingham said of transferring. “But this was the place I wanted to be. I appreciate this place and I appreciate my coaches. This is the place to be. I’m happy I came here.” Bingham’s time at Michigan State is close to being done. He could come back next year as a COVID extra-year waiver. But it sounds like Bingham intends to move on, and Izzo is probably eager to aim his tough love discipline toward Mady Sissoko and incoming freshman Jaxon Kohler next year, along with Hall and Julius Marble. Hall is a different patient. He finally went into the starting lineup for the Purdue game on Feb. 26, and promptly crapped out his three worst games of the season.

HALL IS BACK?

When Hall became a starter, he also became quiet. He became sullen and passive. He didn’t look for shots. He didn’t seek contact. His light went off. I asked Izzo on Friday what was up with Hall. Izzo said Malik was working through some things, but Izzo planned to post him up about it. It was too late in the season for hide and seek. Izzo was disappointed with Hall’s retreat from a leadership role. Hall was kind of appointed as a co-captain at the beginning of the season. But his personality and approach have been inconsistent, not nearly up to what’s expected from a captain. Hall never asked to be a captain. He said he has struggled to know how to act when being a go-to player on this team. He said he has never been a go-to player, having played high school ball at Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Academy, one of those great national teams, loaded with stars. Hall emerged through January and February of this season as MSU’s most consistent player. Like all of them, Hall is not a bad kid. He’s just kind of a good, quiet kid, trying to find his way. Coming off that screwy COVID year. But this year is almost over. And this team was almost a failure. Hall, like Bingham, is a key piece to this puzzle that keeps becoming disassembled right when Izzo thinks he’s making progress toward jumbling it together. Izzo helped Hall with a few kicks to the backside this week. “There were a lot conversations (between he and I),” Izzo said. “A lot of phones, a lot of texts, and one early-morning meeting. “The thing I try to tell the guys is if I’m pushing somebody, I know he has a lot to give. I’m not trying to get Steven (Izzo) to score 30 points, you know? “I have a lot of respect and admiration for Malik, and a lot of confidence in Malik Hall. I think sometimes he doesn’t have that. So if I just let it go, he’s going to be average. And if I don’t, he’s going to be mad at me.” Izzo chose the latter. He chose to push Malik this week, to the point that he knew Malik would become mad at the head coach. But it worked. Hall began this game on the bench, because Hauser is a senior, and seniors start on Senior Day. But Hauser had been more consistent than Hall over the previous three games. It was probably the first time all year that could be said about Hauser. So Hall went back to the bench, and he went back to being the best player on the team. And his positive energy was back, too. When Bingham erupted for eight points in the first three minutes, giving Michigan State an 11-0 lead with a fastbreak 3-pointer, and Maryland called time out, Hall was the first Spartan off the bench, leaping and yelling and cheering. Hall bounded toward Bingham and mauled him with hype and love. He nearly climbed on Bingham’s back. Hall’s light was back on. And he played like it in the first half. He crashed hard, moved the ball, gave energy. His stats didn’t show it yet, but he was back. And then, with Maryland still hovering around, down 68-60 with 4:49 left, Hall delivered the kill shots. He hit a turn-around jumper in the post to make it 70-60 with 4:19 left. “He had a tough stretch when he was struggling but when he did that move, I had to get hype,” Gabe Brown said. Then with 3:24 left, Hall chased down a long offensive rebound off Tyson Walker’s missed 3-pointer. Seconds later, Hall grabbed another offensive rebound when Jaden Akins missed a 3-pointer, and this time Hall converted the put-back with a crafty reverse lay-up. That made it 72-60 with 2:53 left. Next possession, Hall drove, spun around a Maryland defender, and scored at the rim while being fouled. He converted the old fashioned 3-point play to give Michigan State a 75-62 lead with 1:59 left. This one was over. And Hall certainly seemed back. “We are going to need many more moments like that from him,” Brown said.

FOR OLD TIMES

Fifty weeks ago, Izzo and Gabe Brown became subjects of nationwide conversations, arguments and moral judgements. When Brown was involved in a ball screen defensive error late in the first half of MSU’s eventual loss to UCLA in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Izzo confronted Brown about the mistake as the teams approached the tunnel at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Brown contended it wasn’t his fault. He pleaded his case loudly, frustratedly at Izzo. Izzo argued back at him. Brown turned away from Izzo to walk up the tunnel. Izzo grabbed Brown’s arm and jerked him backward for more discussion. Brown didn’t want to hear it, and broke away toward the tunnel. Izzo grabbed the back of Brown’s jersey. Brown pulled away again. At the end of the tunnel, Brown turned and barked back at Izzo. Then the two disappeared into the locker room. Michigan State led UCLA by 14 just a couple of minutes earlier. That mistake cut MSU’s lead to 11. UCLA eventually prevailed, and then won three more games and advanced to the Final Four. A basketball nation debated the Brown-Izzo blowup. Izzo has gone after players before. Grabbing Brown’s arm and jerking him backward was taking it a step further. People wondered if there was a major problem between Brown and Izzo. Some suspected that Brown might transfer. But he never considered it. And because Michigan State lost that game, Brown didn’t get a chance to talk to media in the days afterward, like Aaron Henry did following the Bradley debacle during MSU’s run to the 2019 Final Four. At the outset of this season, Brown promised that everything was great between himself and Izzo. No one on the inside ever gave it a second thought, other than the way it looked to outsiders. Brown averaged more than 14 points per game as Michigan State raced to records of 14-2 and 17-4 this year. Then, Michigan State hit a downward spiral when Brown went cold. Brown hit an awful slump, but Izzo never considered removing him from the starting lineup the way he has done with slumping seniors in past years. Izzo respected the amount of time Brown put into his game. He gave Brown support to work himself out of it, and that’s what Brown appears to have done. After five straight games scoring 7 points or fewer, Brown has scored 13, 12, 13 and 10 in his last four. He’s done it with efficiency. His shot selection has improved. He’s no longer putting pressure on himself to carry the Spartan offense. He’s letting offense come to him. He is 17-of-34 from the field in the last four games and a strong 9-of-17 (53 percent) from 3-point range. That’s the Gabe Brown this team needs. When it was Gabe’s turn to kiss the floor at mid-court following the game on Sunday, he smiled wide, and waved to the crowd. They love him. He isn’t the best, most consistent player, but his heart has always been unmistakably green. He’s jovial, relatable, lovable. During Senior Day ceremonies, Izzo brought Brown out to mid-court while Izzo addressed the fans. “When I say he is one of our hardest workers, Gabe probably has blisters on his fingers because he is in there shooting so much,” Izzo said. Then Izzo said to Gabe, “For old times, come here.” Gabe went to him. “Now look that way,” Izzo told him. Gabe complied and turned away from Izzo. Izzo grabbed him and yanked him backward like he did during that UCLA game, but harder. “Now give me a hug,” Izzo said. “I love you, man.”

THERE IS ONLY ONE WAY TO BE GREAT