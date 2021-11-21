DotComp: The climb looks steep from here, and we knew it would
Columbus, Ohio - Around the time you were becoming disgusted with this game, Mel Tucker had already turned to team, season and program management mode. Game management was out the window. He turned...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news