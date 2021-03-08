SpartanMag - DotComp: Streak intact, Spartans 'ain't done yet'

East Lansing, Mich. - This win was so big that the fact it came against Michigan was an afterthought. Michigan State competed against itself in this game. Michigan State competed against its standard. The Wolverines weren’t beaten by the Spartans in this game. The Wolverines were beaten by a program. The Spartans had battled for weeks, desperately trying to measure up to past glory. First, there was the realization they wouldn’t be able to compete for the Big Ten championship. Then, quickly, came the fear that they might not make the NCAA Tournament. Then came a dark near-certainty that they would become the first Michigan State team in 22 years to fail to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. But darkness never completely fell upon this team. Aaron Henry had just enough spark. Joshua Langford, provided just enough light. And on Sunday, Rocket Watts, had too much fire. Playing a sixth game in 13 days, on one day’s rest, caused the flame to flicker weakly, Tuesday in Ann Arbor. Same thing at Maryland, four days earlier, when Michigan State played its fourth game in nine days. This was shaping up to be the season, with a shortened schedule, many missed practices, and nearly five weeks without Tom Izzo on the court with this group, that the Spartans would run out of time to solve their point guard issues, fall short of gaining reliable play at center, and the streak would end. But every time they were nearly eliminated, the Spartans showed just enough illumination to make the most astute observers keep watching. Michigan State flared up heroically with a comeback win over Indiana, and shocking upsets of No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State. Then came another comeback win against Indiana. There was still an ember smoldering. Could Izzo get the team out of the ashes and back to the dance? The answers were almost certainly going to come in this game. The fact that the other team wore maize and blue didn’t matter nearly as much as their Top 5 national ranking and the value their pelt would give to Michigan State’s NCAA Tournament resumé. I know what you were thinking. When Michigan showed signs of coming back several times in the final minutes, your mind raced. And if you let it race long enough, you began to wonder if this was about to become the most heart-wrenching Michigan State basketball loss you’ve ever seen. There have been much bigger games, and losses when there was more to gain. But few times has there been so much to lose. The most painful loss in Breslin Center history was the 2004 regular season finale against the hated Wisconsin Badgers when a pair of missed free throws cost the Spartans a Big Ten championship. This game would have hurt more than that if Michigan State had lost. The Spartans would have lost more than merely a game, or even a championship. It would have meant losing the opportunity to extend the streak of 22 straight NCAA Tournament appearances, the fourth-longest in men’s college basketball history. Losing that opportunity after leading this game by 11 points would have been devastating. Big Ten titles are pretty. Michigan State has 16 of them. Izzo has nine. He would have 10 if Michigan State had made those free throws against Wisconsin. But would you trade those free throws in 2004 against Wisconsin for a loss on Sunday? Would you go back in time and guide those Chris Hill foul shots through the rim, and give Izzo his 10th Big Ten title and Michigan State its 17th if it meant Michigan would have won this game on Sunday? The answer is no. The streak is more important. Big Ten titles are shiny. But the program marched on without that ring in 2004. There would be other rings. But there will be no streak like this one in our lifetime after this one ends. And that’s why this game was bigger than Michigan vs Michigan State. Michigan fans might not understand that. They haven’t had a streak like this. It’s not accurate to say it was one of the biggest wins in Breslin Center history. Rather, it was a win that upheld some of the biggest wins in Breslin history. Extending the streak, which this win almost certainly does, preserved the honor of the program. And it was the honor of the program that caused Michigan State players on Sunday afternoon in a semi-empty arena, on national television, in the month of March, to pursue loose balls and rebounds, through blood and twisted ankles, like Antonio, Pete, Draymond, Mateen and Cassius would have. Izzo has been hammering the lessons for days, weeks, months, years. Henry has learned them, sometimes via severe public reprimand. On Tuesday, Watts failed to dive on a loose ball during a critical juncture. Michigan won that loose ball, and quickly hit a 3-pointer which rebuilt its lead to 10 points. At the next whistle, Watts was pulled from the game. He spent the last 17 minutes on the bench. Michigan State was out of fuel and couldn’t mount another challenge. Watts began this game on the bench. And then he proceeded to have perhaps the best game of his career. “I was real mad at myself, not at the coaches or anybody but at myself,” Watts said, “because I knew I could have played a lot better and harder at Michigan. That made me work harder.” The message was clear. It wasn’t the first time they’ve heard about the details, about playing harder, that players play and tough players win. But it was the most stark cause-and-effect example some of them had ever seen. And they were to the point of the season, against a level of opponent, that effort-related shortcomings were going to cost them one more loss than they could afford. And end the streak. A program was watching. That’s why Watts, Bingham, Hauser, Henry, Langford, Brown and Marble pursued rebounds and loose balls like legends. At some point it became involuntary. It’s now in their DNA. If you don’t play with the correct effort, Izzo will bench you. He’s benched them all, for 26 years. And eventually most of them get the message about how to play the right way. When enough of them do, and the skills begin to click, Izzo sends them up ladders to cut down nets. This team isn’t at that point. But I told Izzo prior the Illinois game that I wasn’t betting against him doing all these things the Spartans have done in the past two weeks. And now I wouldn’t bet against the ladders and nets.

THE HOLIDAY CONTINUES

Izzo says the streak will end. Streaks always do. But if it ended this week, it would have ended a chapter in each of our lives. We may hate to admit it, but if you’re reading this column then this team, for this month, each year, is part of the calendar. Mine and yours. The NCAA Tournament, for however long or short Michigan State lasts in it, is like an early-spring holiday season for us. Anyone 30 years of age and younger can’t remember a time when Michigan State wasn’t part of March Madness. It’s up there with firecrackers and apple pie on the 4th of July, and pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving. It’s a holiday. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. It might be a sad commentary on our society that sports have become so important in our lives. Or maybe it’s a blessing that we’re able to sit at the head of an American sports table and celebrate it like an annual rite. The difference is that we know there will be holidays every year in July, November, December. It’s a sure thing. But the NCAA Tournament is not a sure thing. The Final Four is not on the schedule. But it takes a year like this to realize that tournament is kind of precious. Every year your team is in the NCAA Tournament, it should be celebrated. And this year, it will be celebrated. Michigan State won five of its last seven games, with three wins against teams ranked in the Top 5. The other two wins essentially eliminated Indiana from the postseason. This run of five victories in 16 days, against two losses, is more impressive to me than some of Izzo’s Final Four runs. And it was more difficult. True, Michigan State didn’t have to go undefeated during the run, as is the case on a Final Four trek. But you never have to win games against three Top 5 teams en route to a Final Four, either. Those wins against No. 5 Illinois, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan, plus the two wins against Indiana? Those were the wins Michigan State had to have. Tell me that string isn’t more impressive than MSU’s 2001 run to the Final Four with wins against Alabama State, Fresno State, Gonzaga and Temple. This run was better. It didn’t mean more. Nothing trumps a Final Four. But it was better, and more difficult. This streak isn’t as big as a Final Four. But it’s up there somewhere, above a Sweet 16, maybe equal to an Elite Eight. Michigan State is a program with 10 Final Fours and the fourth longest streak of NCAA Tournament appearances in men’s basketball history. That factoid should hang right next to those Final Four banners, as impressively as the 16 Big Ten titles. And now if Duke doesn’t make the NCAA Tournament, Michigan State will be two years away from having the third-longest streak in history. Five more years and Michigan State will surpass North Carolina and claim the second-longest streak in history. You don’t think it’s a big deal to pass Duke and Carolina on an all-time historic basketball list? That’s part of what they were playing for in the past 16 days, and in this game. They were playing for a legacy, for history, to strengthen MSU’s blue blood basketball plasma. That’s why the opponent was an afterthought. It was the quality of opponent that was important on this day, not the name of the opponent. Not this time. With the way Sunday’s 70-64 victory punctuated a mind-numbing journey, it felt like a Regional Final. “The 16 days, I bet I never go through anything like that in my career again,” he said. Only in a pandemic year would a team have to cram that many games into a 16-day span. Only in 2021 is the Big Ten the deepest and strongest that it’s ever been. Only in 2021 did an Izzo team not have enough practices and early-season games to work through its point guard problems. Seven games in 16 days? That’s a quarter of a season in little over two weeks. And people wonder why the Spartans sputtered a bit at Maryland and Michigan.

TEARS FOR A SOPHOMORE