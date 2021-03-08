SpartanMag - DotComp: Streak intact, Spartans 'ain't done yet'

DotComp: Streak intact, Spartans 'ain't done yet'
East Lansing, Mich. - This win was so big that the fact it came against Michigan was an afterthought.
Michigan State competed against itself in this game. Michigan State competed against its standard.
The Wolverines weren’t beaten by the Spartans in this game. The Wolverines were beaten by a program.
The Spartans had battled for weeks, desperately trying to measure up to past glory. First, there was the realization they wouldn’t be able to compete for the Big Ten championship. Then, quickly, came the fear that they might not make the NCAA Tournament. Then came a dark near-certainty that they would become the first Michigan State team in 22 years to fail to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.
But darkness never completely fell upon this team. Aaron Henry had just enough spark. Joshua Langford, provided just enough light. And on Sunday, Rocket Watts, had too much fire.
Playing a sixth game in 13 days, on one day’s rest, caused the flame to flicker weakly, Tuesday in Ann Arbor. Same thing at Maryland, four days earlier, when Michigan State played its fourth game in nine days.
This was shaping up to be the season, with a shortened schedule, many missed practices, and nearly five weeks without Tom Izzo on the court with this group, that the Spartans would run out of time to solve their point guard issues, fall short of gaining reliable play at center, and the streak would end.
But every time they were nearly eliminated, the Spartans showed just enough illumination to make the most astute observers keep watching.
Michigan State flared up heroically with a comeback win over Indiana, and shocking upsets of No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State. Then came another comeback win against Indiana.
There was still an ember smoldering. Could Izzo get the team out of the ashes and back to the dance?
The answers were almost certainly going to come in this game.
The fact that the other team wore maize and blue didn’t matter nearly as much as their Top 5 national ranking and the value their pelt would give to Michigan State’s NCAA Tournament resumé.
I know what you were thinking. When Michigan showed signs of coming back several times in the final minutes, your mind raced. And if you let it race long enough, you began to wonder if this was about to become the most heart-wrenching Michigan State basketball loss you’ve ever seen.
There have been much bigger games, and losses when there was more to gain. But few times has there been so much to lose.
The most painful loss in Breslin Center history was the 2004 regular season finale against the hated Wisconsin Badgers when a pair of missed free throws cost the Spartans a Big Ten championship.
This game would have hurt more than that if Michigan State had lost. The Spartans would have lost more than merely a game, or even a championship. It would have meant losing the opportunity to extend the streak of 22 straight NCAA Tournament appearances, the fourth-longest in men’s college basketball history. Losing that opportunity after leading this game by 11 points would have been devastating.
Big Ten titles are pretty. Michigan State has 16 of them. Izzo has nine. He would have 10 if Michigan State had made those free throws against Wisconsin.
But would you trade those free throws in 2004 against Wisconsin for a loss on Sunday? Would you go back in time and guide those Chris Hill foul shots through the rim, and give Izzo his 10th Big Ten title and Michigan State its 17th if it meant Michigan would have won this game on Sunday?
The answer is no.
The streak is more important.
Big Ten titles are shiny. But the program marched on without that ring in 2004. There would be other rings. But there will be no streak like this one in our lifetime after this one ends.
And that’s why this game was bigger than Michigan vs Michigan State.
Michigan fans might not understand that. They haven’t had a streak like this.
It’s not accurate to say it was one of the biggest wins in Breslin Center history. Rather, it was a win that upheld some of the biggest wins in Breslin history.
Extending the streak, which this win almost certainly does, preserved the honor of the program. And it was the honor of the program that caused Michigan State players on Sunday afternoon in a semi-empty arena, on national television, in the month of March, to pursue loose balls and rebounds, through blood and twisted ankles, like Antonio, Pete, Draymond, Mateen and Cassius would have.
Izzo has been hammering the lessons for days, weeks, months, years. Henry has learned them, sometimes via severe public reprimand. On Tuesday, Watts failed to dive on a loose ball during a critical juncture. Michigan won that loose ball, and quickly hit a 3-pointer which rebuilt its lead to 10 points.
At the next whistle, Watts was pulled from the game. He spent the last 17 minutes on the bench. Michigan State was out of fuel and couldn’t mount another challenge.
Watts began this game on the bench. And then he proceeded to have perhaps the best game of his career.
“I was real mad at myself, not at the coaches or anybody but at myself,” Watts said, “because I knew I could have played a lot better and harder at Michigan. That made me work harder.”
The message was clear. It wasn’t the first time they’ve heard about the details, about playing harder, that players play and tough players win. But it was the most stark cause-and-effect example some of them had ever seen. And they were to the point of the season, against a level of opponent, that effort-related shortcomings were going to cost them one more loss than they could afford. And end the streak.
A program was watching. That’s why Watts, Bingham, Hauser, Henry, Langford, Brown and Marble pursued rebounds and loose balls like legends. At some point it became involuntary. It’s now in their DNA.
If you don’t play with the correct effort, Izzo will bench you. He’s benched them all, for 26 years. And eventually most of them get the message about how to play the right way. When enough of them do, and the skills begin to click, Izzo sends them up ladders to cut down nets.
This team isn’t at that point. But I told Izzo prior the Illinois game that I wasn’t betting against him doing all these things the Spartans have done in the past two weeks. And now I wouldn’t bet against the ladders and nets.
THE HOLIDAY CONTINUES
Izzo says the streak will end. Streaks always do. But if it ended this week, it would have ended a chapter in each of our lives.
We may hate to admit it, but if you’re reading this column then this team, for this month, each year, is part of the calendar. Mine and yours. The NCAA Tournament, for however long or short Michigan State lasts in it, is like an early-spring holiday season for us. Anyone 30 years of age and younger can’t remember a time when Michigan State wasn’t part of March Madness.
It’s up there with firecrackers and apple pie on the 4th of July, and pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving. It’s a holiday.
I don’t know if that’s good or bad. It might be a sad commentary on our society that sports have become so important in our lives. Or maybe it’s a blessing that we’re able to sit at the head of an American sports table and celebrate it like an annual rite.
The difference is that we know there will be holidays every year in July, November, December. It’s a sure thing. But the NCAA Tournament is not a sure thing. The Final Four is not on the schedule. But it takes a year like this to realize that tournament is kind of precious. Every year your team is in the NCAA Tournament, it should be celebrated.
And this year, it will be celebrated.
Michigan State won five of its last seven games, with three wins against teams ranked in the Top 5. The other two wins essentially eliminated Indiana from the postseason.
This run of five victories in 16 days, against two losses, is more impressive to me than some of Izzo’s Final Four runs. And it was more difficult.
True, Michigan State didn’t have to go undefeated during the run, as is the case on a Final Four trek. But you never have to win games against three Top 5 teams en route to a Final Four, either.
Those wins against No. 5 Illinois, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan, plus the two wins against Indiana? Those were the wins Michigan State had to have. Tell me that string isn’t more impressive than MSU’s 2001 run to the Final Four with wins against Alabama State, Fresno State, Gonzaga and Temple.
This run was better. It didn’t mean more. Nothing trumps a Final Four. But it was better, and more difficult.
This streak isn’t as big as a Final Four. But it’s up there somewhere, above a Sweet 16, maybe equal to an Elite Eight.
Michigan State is a program with 10 Final Fours and the fourth longest streak of NCAA Tournament appearances in men’s basketball history. That factoid should hang right next to those Final Four banners, as impressively as the 16 Big Ten titles.
And now if Duke doesn’t make the NCAA Tournament, Michigan State will be two years away from having the third-longest streak in history. Five more years and Michigan State will surpass North Carolina and claim the second-longest streak in history.
You don’t think it’s a big deal to pass Duke and Carolina on an all-time historic basketball list? That’s part of what they were playing for in the past 16 days, and in this game. They were playing for a legacy, for history, to strengthen MSU’s blue blood basketball plasma.
That’s why the opponent was an afterthought. It was the quality of opponent that was important on this day, not the name of the opponent. Not this time.
With the way Sunday’s 70-64 victory punctuated a mind-numbing journey, it felt like a Regional Final.
“The 16 days, I bet I never go through anything like that in my career again,” he said.
Only in a pandemic year would a team have to cram that many games into a 16-day span. Only in 2021 is the Big Ten the deepest and strongest that it’s ever been. Only in 2021 did an Izzo team not have enough practices and early-season games to work through its point guard problems.
Seven games in 16 days? That’s a quarter of a season in little over two weeks. And people wonder why the Spartans sputtered a bit at Maryland and Michigan.
TEARS FOR A SOPHOMORE
Izzo usually cries on Senior Day at Breslin when hugging players as they come off the court for the last time. This year, Langford was the only senior. He went through Senior Day ceremonies last year. And he may go through them again next year. This wasn’t supposed to be his day - except that it was.
He sat with two fouls in the first half. Then when he committed his third four with 18:53 remaining in the game, Izzo turned to associate head coach Dwayne Stephens and said, “We’re leaving him in.”
Langford is a senior. He’s been the leader. This is his day, his game, his foul trouble. His streak.
Two minutes later, Langford took one dribble of a side-ball screen, pulled up, and drilled a 17-footer to give Michigan State a 36-31 lead. Izzo threw a fist of controlled excitement.
Langford didn’t figure directly into the stat sheet for the next 15 minutes. Henry, Watts and Bingham provided most of the drama.
But then, with 1:35 left, MSU’s point guard problems resurfaced. Watts had had a terrific game. But who is supposed to be the quarterback and decision-maker at winning time? Michigan State is still trying to figure that out.
Henry served that role in piloting home victories over Indiana, Ohio State and Illinois in the past two weeks. Langford has done some quarterbacking too, when he’s had just enough fuel to finish.
Now, with Watts having a strong game, and Langford still not fully fresh, and Michigan trying to make things hard on Henry, who was going to facilitate the offense when the Wolvereines cut the lead to 61-56?
Michigan complicated the question by going to a zone defense.
Langford doesn’t lack confidence. Even when his fuel gauge is on E.
He drove into the zone and committed the worst turnover of the day. Bad pass.
Seconds later, he fouled Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson while he scored in the paint. That 3-point play cut the lead to 61-59.
This game was getting away. And so was the streak. And the season.
With MSU’s lead down to two points, Michigan put on a full-court press and then dropped back into a zone. The shot clock evaporated quickly.
Henry commanded the point. Marcus Bingham flashed to the foul line.
Henry took one hard dribble toward Bingham.
The defenders at the top of Michigan’s zone collapsed toward Bingham.
Henry knew they would.
Henry caused that reaction in order to create a small window for Langford on the right wing.
After the dribble toward Bingham, Henry zipped a pass to Langford. The velocity and accuracy were perfect, right into the shooting pocket. Don’t underestimate Henry’s quarterbacking on this play. It was exquisite.
After the game, Langford couldn’t even remember who made the pass. He was locked into a game-winning trance.
As the pass was flying toward him, Langford heard Izzo over his shoulder say, “Shoot it.”
All confidence.
Langford rose up and made the 3-pointer, the biggest of his career.
“It was as picture-perfect as it could get,” Izzo said.
If he missed that shot, I don’t think Michigan State wins this game. The streak wouldn’t have necessarily been over with a loss, but it certainly wouldn’t be preserved, the way it is today. Langford, the spiritual leader of this team, guided it home.
Langford’s 3-pointer - his last shot ever at Breslin, unless his career is resurrected for another year - gave Michigan State a 64-59 lead with :44 seconds left.
Izzo raised two fists and gave thanks to the basketball gods.
“I just kind of looked up to the heavens and said if there’s ever a kid that deserved to have some success it was Josh,” Izzo said. “That kid has been the difference in this team, somewhat with his play, somewhat with his voice. His mom and dad drove all the way from Alabama to see him.
“It’s kind of like it was meant to be. I’m not like that all the time, but if there was ever a guy when that was supposed to happen, it was that guy, that kid, with all he has been through.”
Izzo celebrated that shot, the last six free throws, the final buzzer, and the victory.
Izzo exchanged pleasant fist bumps with the Michigan bench, then turned at the corner of the court and daydreamed about what it would sound like if the place had been packed with 15,000 fans.
Watts interrupted Izzo in mid-dream with a hug. Watts had tears in his eyes. He informed Izzo that his mother was at the game. It was the first time she had ever seen him play a college game.
Watts tightened his hug, and then wiped away tears and trotted toward the locker room.
Watts was asked why his mother hadn’t ever seen him play a college game. He said she’s not all that into basketball. We accepted it and respected it. There’s probably more to the story, but that’s none of our business. Maybe he’ll tell us when he’s ready. For now, it stays within his family, and the Michigan State basketball family.
Watts still had tears in his eyes when he was the last player to enter the locker room. Whatever the players shared in there, before Izzo returned, it was profound. When Henry and Langford were asked about Watts after the game, the two captains were heartfelt and subdued in their answers, but also as proud and happy for a teammate as any Spartans I’ve ever seen.
Izzo was left all alone, on the court. No band, no music, no family to hug. Just a media relations guy who handed him a microphone for a postgame interview.
A minute after the game ended, the arena was quiet, other than a few dozen Michigan State supporters - family of players and a few donors - who stayed and cheered Izzo. He raised a fist of joy at them. It was Senior Day. Izzo was battling tears again, but this time for a sophomore and a season that suddenly delivered something that felt like a championship.
“This team will not hang a championship banner,” Izzo said in the postgame press conference.
Then he stopped himself, and remembered who was talking, and some of the unlikely runs he has delivered in the past.
He changed his statement.
“If there is never a banner hung, this team should be appreciated by our fans for what they went through and what they gave us,” Izzo said. “They hung in there, man.”
In the locker room, after the game, and the water-dousing celebration, Izzo began seeing them as men, not boys.
“You’re battle-tested,” Izzo told them.
People can look at the 15-11 record and whatever it ends up after next weekend, and some won’t be impressed. But I’ve got news for those people. This team plays Final Four defense.
Sometimes they play Final Four defense for longer stretches than others. But when they drill down and sustain it for 25, 35, 40 minutes in a game, you had better hope Watts and Langford aren’t also having a game.
The centers have matured, gotten stronger, smarter. Their footsteps are wise, quick and disruptive. They can play complementary ball-screen defense with Watts, AJ Hoggard and the wings. They are deflecting passes, owning rebounds and loose balls.
Switches are becoming smooth. Communication has become tight in relation to scouting reports. It had to be that way, for streak survival.
“I told you the practices were always pretty good,” Izzo said. “I told you when I thought we needed better guard play, better center play.”
Watts came around as the point guard in this game against Michigan. The centers have been playing good defense lately. And Bingham has become a plus.
Henry has news for you too.
“We ain’t done yet,” he said.
Several spokes are straightening out, simultaneously. Just in time.
“I’m proud of this team because they did what I asked them to do,” Izzo said, “and that’s go out and make a memory for yourself because 15 years from now when they talk about the pandemic, they can say, ‘Yeah, we fought our way through it and made the tournament.’
“That’s going to be a memory-making moment.”
Izzo didn’t talk about the streak in late February or early March. He deflected discussion about it during press conferences, saying he was more concerned with his team improving that particular day than the season as a whole.
That was kind of a lie.
The truth is he didn’t want his players thinking about the streak. They had enough pressure on them.
The weight of the streak haunted Izzo. He admitted that the threat of it coming to an end caused him to lay awake in bed at night.
“I lay there thinking, ‘This don’t matter,’” he said.
He reasoned that better coaches than himself have had streaks come and go.
He never quite won that debate with himself.
After this win, he conceded the truth.
“You’re damn right it matters,” he said. “It matters for Mateen, Raymar, Draymond, Travis, all the guys through the years, Denzel, Cassius, Xavier.
“Streaks are going to be broken at some time. Life doesn’t go on forever.”
But our basketball lives don’t have to change. Not this year anyway.
This is a year in which we had our Thanksgiving tables shortened by a few chairs, our travels postponed, and holiday parties canceled.
We lost tailgating. We haven’t been able to attend games. Our favorite restaurants have closed. So have some churches.
We lost proms, homecomings, graduations. And loved ones.
Last year’s NCAA Tournament was taken away from us, and them.
This year couldn’t possibly be the year that we lost the streak, too. We couldn’t have another year without March. Our March. Not this streak. Not this year.
Not this year.