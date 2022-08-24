East Lansing, Mich. - During August camp, coaches aren’t going to reveal any particulars about individual weaknesses. That would be useful scouting information for opponents. Can't have that.

But the occasional compliment about a macro area of the team can be noteworthy.

Mel Tucker provided one such nugget earlier this week when he had positive things to say about team speed.

“Our speeds have been good in practice and they were good in the scrimmage,” Tucker said.

Yes, that’s “speeds” as a plural. Michigan State has a GPS unit on each player. Their top end speed and acceleration rates are monitored every day, and compared to past seasons.

According to Tucker, the results have been favorable.

“We do have guys that can run,” Tucker said. “I feel good about us being able to run with people and make plays that we need to make. I’m not concerned about speed on defense.”

Michigan State has good quickness and pursuit speed for the position at defensive tackle with Jacob Slade and Simeon Barrow.

At defensive end, Brandon Wright is a former running back with excellent closing speed for the position. It’s likely he will begin the season as a second-stringer, behind Jeff Pietrowski and Florida transfer Khris Bogle.

Pietrowski has good quickness around the corner, but isn’t considered a speed burner.

I’ve been waiting for a coach to mention Bogle this month, but haven’t heard a word. Information on players is more telling when a coach brings up a player’s name rather than when a coach is asked about a specific player. If a media member asks about a specific player, of course the coach is going to say complimentary things, but that’s less organic and maybe less believable.

At this time of year, we're feeling around in a dark room, trying to figure out where the lamp is. Tucker's comments about team speed were a bit illuminating. But we're still in the dark about Bogle.

Bogle, 6-4, 245, started three games for Florida last year and had 1.5 sacks. He came to Michigan State for an opportunity to start for a Top 20 team. Teammates have been impressed with his wiry strength, which was visible in the spring scrimmage.

Wright had 2.5 sacks on only 34 defensive snaps last year. He played a season-high 12 snaps against Pitt in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and had four tackles, including 1.5 sacks.

He finished strong figuratively and literally last season. And he’s still learning the position. Factor in the tutelege of tutelage of new pass rush coach Brandon Jordan, and it’s conceivable that Wright could make a major splash as a senior in 2022, thanks in part to his running back speed.

Meanwhile, Wright is up 10 pounds from last year at 6-2, 250, according to the updated roster measurements released on Tuesday.

True freshman Zion Young could be a rising x-factor at defensive end. Michigan State snuck him into the 2022 recruiting class when he de-committed from West Virginia on signing day. The three-star from Atlanta is listed at 6-6, 260. That's 30 pounds heavier than his projected weight. He is carrying the weight well as he continues to fill into his athletic frame. He could prove to be the steal of the 2022 recruiting class. And yes, he can run.

Michigan State is expected to be faster, and smarter, at linebacker this year. Cal Haladay was serviceable as a redshirt-freshman last year, and Quavaris Crouch - who is no longer on the team - was big and athletic but not always where he was supposed to be.

Now, Haladay is competing for a starting job with super-quick Mississippi State transfer Aaron Brulé and former nickel/safety Darius Snow. UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon is slippery quick and strong as an inside linebacker or a stand-up end in passing situations. Windmon might not have the greatest straight-line speed, but he has the ankle and hip flexibility to turn the corner as a pass rusher. He's going to make noise.

Haladay will be better than he was a year ago, and likely will play fewer snaps. That's an indication right there that team depth, and quality of depth, is improving.

Sophomore Ma’a Gaoteote, a former four-star recruit, is down 15 pounds to 230. I felt he was a taste slow as a junior in high school, for a four-star prospect. He played with physicality on special teams last year. Now that he’s lighter, he’s likely faster, which needed to be the case.

At safety, Xavier Henderson played extremely fast for the first six games of the season last year. He was slowed by a nagging lower body bruise in the last month of the season.

Henderson brings excellent football IQ, knowledge of the system and quickness to the back line of defense. If he's healthy all year, he will be an All-Big Ten level performer, with plenty of speed.

Georgia transfer Ameer Speed runs well at cornerback, and Ronald Williams is expected to do the same at the other cornerback position. Chuck Brantley has hip quickness and top-end speed as a playing-group cornerback. Brantley was starting to come on as a true freshman last year when he was lost for the rest of the season at Purdue with an upper body injury. Don't forget about that guy. He's an impact battler. And he can run. You just hope he doesn't break himself when he hits. He hits hard for a thing guy. Meanwhile, he's up 5 pounds to 6-0, 170.

Chester Kimbrough has good speed for the slot area when Michigan State goes with light personnel at nickel. He has average speed for a corner.

When Michigan State goes with heavier personnel, Snow can slide over to nickel. I would expect Snow to have plus speed for an inside linebacker, and decent speed for a slot nickel. But that's just a projection on my part. I haven't seen him play at his new weight. He's up 14 pounds to 234.

At strong safety, Angelo Grose struggled at times last year in gaining a comfort level with his new position. He isn’t considered a speed burner for the position, but - more than that - Michigan State needs a better schematic understanding from him, and all players in the back seven. Tucker says that piece is coming around too.

“I like the way our guys are developing as a team,” Tucker said. “Team defense. Knowing where they fit in the scheme, knowing where the help is. You can play fast when you know what to do and you know where your help is.”

A little better speed all over the place, and much better schematic understanding, should help Michigan State make vast improvements in pass defense. Michigan State ranked dead last in the country in yards allowed through the air last year and ranked 10th in the Big Ten in yards allowed per pass play.

“Communication is better,” Tucker said. “More adjustable. There is a deeper understanding on what we are trying to get done with each call and being able to adjust on the fly and having more guys that are able to do that.

“(Defensive coordinator) Scottie (Hazelton) has done a really nice job with the defensive unit and all the coaches are working really hard."

There is progress. But they aren't ready for prime time just year.

“I know the game is coming up soon but we’re still a ways out," Tucker said. "It’s going to be every day, working to get a little bit better. Every day is an opportunity to get better. We are present in the moment.”

That was the message to his team, and coaches, for Monday’s practice - their first in pads after Saturday’s scrimmage.

“We talked about starting fast,” Tucker said.

That began with the 7:45 a.m. meetings.

“Have your notebook out, sit up, let’s be ready to go,” Tucker said, recounting his instructions to them the night before. “And when we get on the field, let’s get after it. We are not going to ease into it. We are not going to wait for something good to happen. We are just going to attack it.”

Tucker got what he wanted.

“We had good approach on Monday,” he said. “When you’re in camp, you can’t get bored with the fundamentals.

“When you’re talking about meetings, pre-practice, and then going out and practicing, and coming back and going over the corrections and seeing it on video, we do that all the way to 8 o’clock at night. That’s a full day, beginning at 7:45 a.m. You can get a lot done if you have intentional focus and you have 120 guys raising their intensity every day. There is a lot of ground you can cover in a day.”

Especially when individual speed and schematic knowledge on defense are on an uptick.