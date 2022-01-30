DotComp: Spartans suddenly starting to hit a new, familiar gear

East Lansing, Mich. - I kept hearing people say it seemed like old times at Breslin Center on Sunday. It sure sounded like old times in there. And Breslin Center is still a place where old is good. The fans filled up Breslin again, with COVID’s impact dissipating for now. Izzone members waited in single-digit temperatures at 6:30 a.m. outside the arena. The place was tip-top loud again. The team looked and played like a Top 10 team again. And they blew out Michigan again. This time, 83-67. It could have been worse. Michigan State led by 20 with 3 minutes to go. When it was winding down, Marcus Bingham did some sort of happy, galloping dance on the sideline. Unbothered that he sat the last six minutes due to fouls and circumstances. Unbothered that he only scored four points. This is a “we” team again. When it was winding down, Tom Izzo fought back tears. Like old times. The emotions weren’t due to the magnitude of the win. It was a big win, but not like a bring-you-to-tears win. But he fought back tears because he was genuinely happy for one of his genuinely good guys who has taken some abuse from digital bandits in this age of anonymous belligerence. When it was winding down, The Izzone chanted “Joey Hauser! Joey Hauser!” Izzo has been criticized for using Hauser too much, in what some fans and pundits felt were inopportune moments. Hauser has been criticized for just about everything over the last two years. All Hauser has been trying to be was be a good, solid team player with the potential to provide an expanding role. He’s been gaining toward that goal in the past couple of weeks. And then in this game, when it was winding down, he guarded Michigan villain Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson is a good player who does a few things very well. He scores in the post, maybe as well as anyone in the country. When Dickinson scores on the road, he’s been known to taunt opposing fans. After this game, at the press conference podium, he seemed courteous and somewhat humble. He said he appreciated the atmosphere. That kind of blows the negative character development that the bloodthirsties want on an occasion like this. So ignore it, and let's shift our focus back to hatred. Dickinson had a very good first half. And a very quiet beginning of the second half. He finished with 25 points. But he had 14 at halftime, with Michigan State leading 39-35. Dickinson missed his first three shots of the second half. Bingham blocked two of those shots. The Wolverines committed two turnovers on entry passes intended for Dickinson in the first eight minutes of the second half. Several empty possessions went through Dickinson at the beginning of the first half as MSU gained separation. Dickinson was still stuck at 14 points with 7:56 left in the game, and Michigan trailing 60-44. Dickinson accounted for 11 of Michigan’s 39 missed shots for the game. He was 3-of-7 from the field against Bingham. But when Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was asked about Bingham’s quality defense against Dickinson, Howard couldn’t bring himself to agree and give some credit to Bingham. He pointed out that his guy, Dickinson, scored 25. Yeah, but nine of those points came in the final 8 minutes when it was kind of garbage time. And Bingham was on the bench for seven of those final nine points. True, Dickinson had a hand in Bingham accumulating those fouls. Dickinson was valiant in his effort. Howard was not valiant in his effort to avoid complimenting Bingham. So shift the hatred back to Michigan’s head coach, if you wish. Just like old times.



When it was winding down, Max Christie tried to go in for a lay-up. Michigan’s Moussa Diabate blocked it hard off the glass. Diabate came up limping after landing awkwardly. At the next whistle, with :35 seconds left, Christie - whom we’ve never seen trash talk an opponent - chided Diabate for his high wire block attempt when his team was down 15 points and just a few ticks remaining. Diabate didn’t appreciate the comment. Christie repeated it again a couple of times, apparently feeling that the dangerous block attempt needlessly put both players at risk. They had to be separated. Two freshmen. One from suburban Chicago. One from Paris, France. Their first experience in this rivalry. It only took them 39 minutes to feel the contempt. Next whistle, Diabate and A.J. Hoggard exchanged unpleasantries after a loose ball scrum. Izzo walked to the end of the bench and sent his football players into the game. That ended that. And now Izzo could go back to his feel-good emotions. “It brought tears to my eyes to hear the crowd chant Joey Hauser,” Izzo said. “He gave everything he had.” Including angry words toward Izzo midway through the game when the head coach got on Hauser about some mental errors. Izzo loved it. “Joey was getting mad at me and then I went down the sideline,” Izzo said, “and saw Denzel (Valentine) and said, ‘Zel, does this look familiar?’ “And then I saw Denzel’s mom in the stands and I said, ‘Does this look familiar? “And then I knew we were in good shape because familiar is a good thing here. When people are getting on people it’s a good thing at our place.” Despite Christie’s great first half, and Hoggard’s terrific floor game, Michigan State’s lead was a precarious 14 points when Bingham joined Julius Marble on the bench with four fouls and 7:00 to play. It was down to 64-53 with 6:33 to go after Mady Sissoko gave up a dunk and an and-one to Dickinson. That’s when Izzo went with the smallish interior tandem of Hauser and Malik Hall. Izzo was criticized for going with that tandem in the latter moments of the loss to Northwestern. But on this occasion, MSU was fortunate that it had been through some dress rehearsals with that pair. In some games this year, Izzo has experimented with playing two power forwards as an interior tandem in short stints. The size disadvantage could hurt MSU on defense in the post, but - as Izzo likes to say - “they have to guard us too.” That means the opposing big men have to chase Hauser and Hall around the perimeter and off the dribble. That’s good in theory. But in games, Izzo has never quite been able to outscore opposing big lineups when his team went small. Until now.

“F*$% yeah!”

With Hauser guarding Dickinson in the post, due to Bingham's foul trouble, Marble's foul trouble and Sissoko's ineffectiveness, Michigan tried to pound he ball inside to its 7-foot-1 center. Hauser tried to sumo him and give no ground. Dickinson executed a drop step move against Hauser but missed a 2-footer with 5:47 left. Hauser felt fortunate. A minute later, Hauser dove and deflected an entry pass out of bounds. Later, Hauser dove to the floor and created a tied-ball pile up. “F*$% yeah!” Izzo yelled as he threw a fist. Like old times. But then Hauser was called for a blocking foul when Dickinson knocked a stationary Hauser to the floor with 3:36 left. Michigan was clearly going to keep going to Dickinson against Hauser. “Joey said to me he could barely handle him,” Izzo said. “He said, ‘I’m just going to try to front him and hip him.’ “I said, ‘Be my guest.’ And Joey did." Player-coached team. Like old times. “It was his decision," Izzo said. "Dickinson still scored a couple but we made it hard on him.” And it burned clock, two points at a time. Dickinson ended up 1-of-3 from the floor against Hauser in the last seven minutes. At the other end of the floor, Dickinson was a step slow in recognizing he was supposed to cover Hauser out in the deep right corner in transition. Hauser spotted up and drilled a 3-pointer to give Michigan State a 72-53 lead with 5:13 to go. Next possession, Hoggard fed Hauser for a face-up shot fake at the top of the key. Dickinson ran out at Hauser and bit on the shot fake. Hauser was then wide open to calmly hit a 16-footer off the dribble. The “they have to guard us too” philosophy was finally working. That’s not the way Izzo always wants to play it. But it’s a card he would like to have in his hand for certain occasions. And now, that’s a playable card for the future. That was like new times. Michigan State regained a share of first place in the Big Ten standings at 7-2 (16-4 overall), and stomped Michigan down to 4-4 (10-8). Breslin Center is where Michigan’s three-game winning streak came to die. They will need to rally again to avoid the NIT. Michigan looked good in this game, for about 18 minutes. Dickinson was a horse. The Wolverines ran decent things to get him the ball in the post. Michigan State knew Dickinson would get a few points. But Michigan State set out to run Dickinson up and down the court, expecting a few easy baskets here and there while taxing his fuel tank, and attacking his weaknesses in ball screen defense. He scored 25. But MSU scored many more than that in his defensive area, especially off of ball screen penetration. At the other end of the court, Michigan tried to attack MSU with ball screen offense. But MSU was so much better than Michigan in the art of defensive rotations, communication and preparation. Izzo just flat undressed Howard in the coaching department in this area. Some might claim that Michigan just had an off shooting night, and Michigan State was hot. That might explain three or four baskets either way. But the rest of the 55 percent to 37 percent advantage for MSU in field goal percentage was due to the Spartans’ dominance in ball screen preparedness at both ends of the court. “We thought we had to run every time and get him into ball screens, trying to move him around,” Izzo said of Dickinson. “That was our game plan.” Izzo’s team has the legs and lungs to confront opponents with 40 minutes of racehorse basketball. Like old times. Izzo’s best teams, the ones that make noise in March, have enough depth to get teams huffing and puffing while sprinting back on defense. From there, Michigan State can start doing damage on the offense glass. And then the opponent starts cracking leaks on defense. That's Izzo's 27-year theory. It's a proven one. And this team is starting to harness some of the components. Michigan was good for 18 minutes. Better teams will be good for 32 minutes. Back in 1999 and 2000, Izzo used to rest Cleaves and Bell just enough to help them dominate the last six minutes. Digger Phelps used to criticize Izzo for it. Digger didn't get it. Last week, Izzo credited AJ Hoggard with playing his best game as a Spartan. Now, eight days later, Hoggard moved his personal bar up another level with a splendid, fast, strong, 11-point, 10-assist game with only one turnover. He attacked downhill with vision and feel. He isn’t Mateen Cleaves or Eric Snow. But do you remember what those guys looked like as a sophomores? Hoggard is kind of like a combination of both. As sophomores, Cleaves and Snow were strong, smart, good passers, still trying to nail down a jump shot. Not all that different from Hoggard, now that he is suddenly showing plus quarterback acumen. Cleaves and Snow were WINNERS. Can Hoggard get there? I’m stunned he has come this far. Last year, I thought he looked like a recruiting mistake. Then he lost weight during his first real off-season in the program. Coaches told me in August that teammates were saying he was the most improved player on the team. Coaches said it wasn’t a guarantee that transfer Tyson Walker would be the starting point guard. It’s taken a few months, but I can see what all the internal buzz was about now. Hoggard still is prone to flurries of errors. So is Walker. That’s why Izzo had them in his office on Wednesday for what Izzo called a “Come to Jesus meeting.” “It went for like three hours,” Bingham said. We don’t know what Izzo talked to them about, but with the Michigan game looming, and the calendar about to flip to February, I’m guessing - among other things - that Izzo discussed a vision of what he thinks this team COULD become if the point guard situation went from pretty good to very good. And Izzo believes that jump is possible. Hoggard has no fear. He might even think too much of himself at times. Izzo can work with that. They’re trying to mine more blue collar quality control out of him. “He has been with me and Montie (Mark Montgomery) for two weeks,” Izzo said. “I thought he really played under control. He really controlled things.” Walker is a slick talent. His 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half, over Dickinson after forcing a point guard/center switch, was a turning point in the game in sending Michigan State into the locker room with a four-point lead. And then Walker’s speedy transition finger roll, after a Bingham block, set the tone for the second half in giving MSU a 43-35 lead. Walker wants badly to do well for the team. When he has setbacks, he takes it hard. Izzo is working on him to thicken up his skin. He figured Hoggard might be best-suited for this game against the Wolverines. “Tyson played pretty well but this is a tough game to be in when you haven’t been in it before,” Izzo said. Hoggard had never seen it like this. Last season was played in empty arenas. This year, the crowds have gradually become bigger, and louder. Saturday was a new high for Hoggard, and all the freshmen and sophomores on the roster. “It’s something you live for,” Hoggard said. “Being a basketball player, an atmosphere like this is something you always want to be a part of. “To be able to play in a rivalry like this, hearing them go crazy off a pass got me going.” Hoggard’s loudest moment came when he fed Gabe Brown for a high-wire, one-handed, alley-oop dunk to give Michigan State a 76-58 lead with 3:22 to play. Michigan tried to hit Michigan State with a 2-2-1 three-quarter court press on that play. Michigan State methodically worked the ball up court, with Hoggard near mid-court, while Christie and Hauser passed back and forth as they approached the time line. MSU fans might have gotten antsy about the Spartans flirting with a 10-second violation. But this is the way MSU broke the press the first four times that Michigan presented it. MSU was methodical, deliberate and deadly. Izzo and his staff had the Spartans ready to beat this press. They didn’t rip through it with speed; they made reads, manipulated it. When the ball got past the 1-2 part of the 1-2-2 press, and to the top of the key area, the numbers would then favor the offense, with a short 3-on-2 break from there. That’s where Hoggard was, at the top of the key, with a sudden 3-on-2, when he fed Brown for that dunk. Same thing in the first half when Jaden Akins fed Christie in the left corner on a short 3-on-2 for a 3-pointer, which cut Michigan’s lead to 14-11. Same thing four minutes into the game when Brown missed a wide open 3-pointer off a short 3-on-2 via the press breaker. Hoggard was good in the press breaker, and good off of ball screens. “I think composure was the critical part for him,” Izzo said. Like the time with 6:20 left in the first half when Michigan tried to “ice” a side ball screen by overplaying Hoggard in one direction away from the middle. Michigan State anticipated this and had a ploy to “flip” the direction of the ball screen at the last second. Hoggard used the flipped screen and snaked his way into a 4-on-3 toward the rim, drew an extra defender and dished to Christie for a dunk at a 26-24 lead. Seriously, Cleaves couldn’t have done it better. Moments later, Hoggard came off a high ball screen, split the gap between Dickinson and DeVante Jones, and drew Hall’s defender toward him. Hoggard kicked it out to a wide open Hall for a 3-pointer. Hall hit it, gave Michigan State a 31-30 lead with 4:08 to play in the first half. The Spartans never trailed again. Hoggard’s prettiest play came off another flip screen versus a Michigan ice when Hoggard snaked it into the lane, and drew Dickinson and Diabate out toward him. He got both of them to bite badly on a shot fake. Hoggard calmly countered with a short jumpshot to give MSU a 47-37 lead. Hoggard was taming the Michigan defense. “Coach has been telling me to play off of two feet off the drive like that,” Hoggard said. “And that’s what that was.” “He didn’t have the charges that he normally has,” Izzo said. That’s one of the things that came up in the Come to Jesus meeting. “I didn’t think we were spraying the ball good,” Izzo said. In this game, Hoggard was spraying assists with improved court vision. The slope of improvement for the sophomore point guard is suddenly giving this surprisingly strong season for the Spartans another shot of potential. “We have some weapons,” Izzo said. “We have some pieces. We just have to put them together.”

UNEXPECTED TALENTS IN BLOOM