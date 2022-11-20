East Lansing, Mich. - Payton Thorne and Xavier Henderson had to sit there and try to explain their feelings after enduring what has to be considered the low point of the season, and maybe their careers - just an hour or so after it looked like the Spartans were riding the highest uptick of the season.

It changed so quickly, so drastically and now so despondently.

Michigan State led 31-14 after Elijah Collins scored on a 31-yard touchdown run with 6:17 left in the third quarter. The smattering of Spartan fans who gutted out the terrible weather rejoiced. This thing was back under control, just like it was at halftime.

Michigan State was headed to 6-5, and looking better than its record, looking like a team capable of giving Penn State a tough game next week in Happy Valley, with a postseason bid in hand, and a chance to play for a berth in a Florida bowl game, and reason to believe that the program had fixed its flats and was back to strengthening its foundation.

And then Indiana’s Jaylin Lucas returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown.

That play looked too much like Shaun Shivers’ 79-yard sprint for a touchdown on Indiana’s second play of the first half.

And too much like Indiana’s opening kickoff return, which went for 43 yards and set up the Hoosiers at the 50-yard line.

And too much like Dexter Williams’ 34-yard TD run four plays later which gave Indiana a 7-0 lead.

Michigan State played some good football during many of the checkpoints in between the rough start and the awful finish. The Spartans played well enough, in the stats-are-for-losers category, to out-gain Indiana 540-288, have an edge of 29-11 in first downs and 90-51 in offensive plays.

But a good team doesn’t spring that many leaks, especially to a visiting team with a seven-game losing streak.

Indiana did enough damage on a small handful of plays, and Michigan State did enough to inflict wounds on itself, to yield this maddening loss at a stage of the season when the Spartans could least afford it.

On Michigan State’s first play after that kickoff return for touchdown, the Spartans - who are sometimes accused of being too conservative in trying to establish the run - went away from the run, and to the air. Thorne’s pass intended for Germie Bernard was broken up and intercepted.

Did an Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams make contact too early and interfere with Bernard? Yes. But little officiating errors like that only come back to haunt you when you leave the window open for disaster.

To MSU’s credit, Cal Haladay made a tackle for loss on third-and-four and Illinois had to settle for a field goal, but the lead was down to 31-24. And this game, and this season, and perhaps this team, would never be the same.

Henderson, a stately, diplomatic, graduate who wanted to give the NFL a try after last season, but felt a calling to come back and be a Spartan for one more year, had just played his final game at the stadium. And he was asked how this one got away.

“Explosive plays,” he said. “There might have been three touchdowns when dudes were untouched. One on a kickoff when a dude goes untouched.

“We just have to tackle better. I have to tackle the dude on the first touchdown, or at least get him out of bounds.

“Credit to them. They played hard the whole 60, and we did not.”

Indiana came into this game averaging the fewest yards per carry of any team in the Big Ten. But against Michigan State, the Hoosiers had 295 yards in ground gainers, against 38 in losses, for a net of 257.

Two ninety-five rushing? By Indiana?

As I’ve said over the years, until and unless you become consistent in your ability to stop the run, you aren’t going to be consistent as a team or a program. Michigan State has yet to harness that consistency in stopping the run under Mel Tucker. Having 26 different starters on defense in a given year will hurt you in that area, maybe destroy you.

There will be other seasons to try to get that established, likely without the attrition and turmoil the Michigan State defense has encountered this year. But in those years ahead, Michigan State had better come out of spring practice and August camp with its players having a better understanding, physically and mentally, of what’s needed to play and deliver their one-eleventh. If too many players fail in that area too often, too regularly, that eventually falls on the coaches.

“Some of our perimeter run support, it seemed like we got out-flanked over to the boundary,” Tucker said. “We didn’t get bumped over, moved over, as far as we needed to. They had some angles on us.”

Michigan State made adjustments after the first possession.

“We were moving the front a little bit early,” Tucker said. “So we started playing a little bit more straight. We settled down and started to get them stopped and pretty much shut down for awhile and then they popped another one.”

That was the 79-yarder on Indiana’s first offensive play of the second half.

“One of our guys got caught up inside and fell down,” Tucker said. “We spilled the ball outside and we didn’t have a hat there to make the play. So it went for a ways.

“It wasn’t anything that they did that was unexpected. We just didn’t play it properly.

“I thought we did a good job with some run pressures to create some tackles for losses to try to mitigate those situations but obviously they popped that one in the second half and it was a killer for us.”

That play was sandwiched around a pair of three-and-outs for the Michigan State offense. Daniel Barker dropped a pass on third-and-six on the first one. Barker missed a block on third-and-one on the second one.

“We don’t have margin for error,” Tucker said. “We can’t allow that (long run) to happen. We can’t allow them to pop one and pop another one later. We can’t give them anything.”

Michigan State’s defense has given up a lot of yards this year, but not a lot of points. Michigan State hasn’t given up many long, home run plays, or long kickoff returns. But in this game, Michigan State gave up a grand slam or two.

“We tried a couple of different kickoffs,” Tucker said. “We did what we could to try to change it up. We are not exactly sure all the time when we kick the ball where it’s going to go, so that’s a little bit of an issue for us.”

Freshman Jack Stone handles kickoffs for the Spartans. He was recruited to be the place kicker this season, but Stone struggled in September and Patton, who transferred from Auburn midway through August camp, beat him out. Basically, that position was a grab bag, all off-season. It’s been thin ice all year. In this game, it broke through.

At long snapper, Michigan State has a scholarship invested in Hank Pepper. He’s very good. But he’s been out for several weeks.

Redshirt-freshman walk-on long snapper Michael Donovan looked solid last week. But he struggled on this day with punt snapping. And then, in the first overtime, he sent a snap too high, causing a delay in the operation which led to Patton’s 28-yard field goal being blocked.

For those key plays - the field goal at the end of regulation and the field goal in overtime - MSU’s hopes rested on the execution of a walk-on long snapper, a walk-on holder and a walk-on kicker. This can be such a cruel sport.

MSU’s Michael Fletcher blocked an Indiana field goal in the bottom half of the first overtime. So, among other things, we are wondering today whether Michigan State might have won this game if it had gotten a good snap in the first overtime, and made that field goal.

But Michigan State is kicking itself hardest about failing to secure victory at the end of regulation.

DID IT HAVE TO GO DOWN THAT WAY?

With its lead cut to 31-24, Michigan State failed to drive on offense. Thorne threw an incompletion intended for tight end Maliq Carr on a back shoulder pass versus man-to-man on third-and-six at the Michigan State 45-yard line.

Now, the third down failures were becoming expensive.

Then, Indiana began looking like the better team. The Hoosiers drove 70 yards for a touchdown. Lucas gained 18 on a pin-and-pull running play on the first play of the drive.

Two plays later, QB Dexter Williams gained 30 on a zone read keeper.

On that play, Indiana optioned Michigan State defensive end Jalen Hunt. Hunt is a defensive tackle trying play defensive end for the depleted Spartans. Indiana left him unblocked, made him laterally defend an area that he isn’t built or trained to handle. Williams danced to daylight. From there, MSU’s run support on the perimeter, which has shown slippage much of the year, remained untrustworthy.

“We’re slim at d-end, which plays a big part in our game,” Henderson said. “When you’re playing a mobile quarterback, you have to have defensive ends try to chase them down when they are running that option play. We are a little short at defensive end.”

No one can question Hunt’s will and effort. He did all he could.

No one can question Elijah Collins’ effort, even if he maybe tried to do too much. And of course he was going to try to do too much.

Collins led Michigan State in rushing as a freshman back in 2019. COVID knocked him out of a starting job in 2020. Then Kenneth Walker III knocked him out of a starting job last year, and he became Walker’s biggest cheerleader. Then Michigan State hit the portal and brought in Jarek Broussard and Jalen Berger to knock him out of a job this year.

But here was Collins, taking over, with Broussard having been banged up in the first half and not enjoying that great of a season, and Berger having been knocked from the game for a quarter and a half due to a lower body blow.

Collins rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries, running hard, quick, determined during what could be his final game in Spartan Stadium.

On MSU’s final drive of regulation, after Berger had netted -1, 2, 4 and 2 yards on four carries, and after Thorne had found Keon Coleman for 22, Barker for 16 and Maliq Carr for 5 clutch yards on fourth-and-two, the Spartans were wisely, it seemed, putting the ball and maybe the game in Collins’ hands.

As was the case at Illinois, the kicking situation couldn’t be trusted. That was the first problem on this last drive of regulation.

On a frigid day with swirling gusts and a wind chill factor in single digits, Michigan State didn’t want to leave it up to walk-on kicker Ben Patton, who was a hero of sorts last week against Rutgers, but still, he was Ben Patton.

Patton had missed the potential game-securing field goal against Illinois. And a poor long snap cost Patton a chance to win the Wisconsin game at the end of regulation.

Michigan State held on to win those games. Michigan State didn’t want to leave it up to the snapper and kicker on this day.

“We were trying to score a touchdown,” Tucker said. “We were down there pretty tight and they didn’t have any time outs. So we were trying to score a touchdown. And we ran it one last time to see if we could pop one through.”

On first-and-10 at the 25, Collins gained four on an inside zone.

On second-and-six at the 21, left tackle Brandon Baldwin washed his man inside, Collins carried it through that hole, broke a tackles and pushed two more Hoosiers toward the goal line for a gain of 12 with 1:01 left. Collins looked terrific.

Indiana called time out to save clock in case Michigan State scored. A Michigan State field goal, or touchdown, looked like it was becoming a formality.

But this Michigan State team isn’t so good at formalities.

NOT EXACTLY A FORMALITY

Thorne had an excellent day, made good pre-snap and post-snap reads to take advantage of some good intermediate route concepts schemed up for him pretty much all day.

But when it came to situational awareness, formalities if you will, Thorne and the play scheming had some slippage.

Example: Third-and-goal on MSU’s opening drive at the 2-yard line. Thorne felt some pressure and had to get rid of the ball for an incompletion and a field goal attempt. Jayden Reed and Carr were too close together in their sit-down routes, over the goal line. That didn’t look proper. But it was early. Take the field goal and the 7-3 deficit. No big deal. But it left a scar.

Next drive, not Thorne’s fault, but Michigan State went with a hurry-up attempt on fourth-and-short. The run play, a little toss to the strong side, failed miserably. Redshirt freshman Geno VanDeMark, making his first career start, missed a block, and so did Carr.

The hurry-up schemes haven’t been productive all year. Fourth-and-short hasn’t been good for Michigan State, either. Two negatives didn’t equal a positive on that play.

Next drive, Thorne threw a 5-yard TD pass to Carr, but only because Carr happened to be standing in the right place when Thorne’s fastball to Collins in the left flat glanced off Collins’ hands and dangerously into the end zone. Michigan State got lucky on that play.

Thorne is pretty good most of the time. But when he watches film of that one, he might feel that he put too much heat on that short pass to the short side.

Next drive, Collins had a nice little 1-yard TD run on a jumpcut through the pile, giving Michigan State a 17-7 lead.

Next drive, Thorne delivered a nice back-shoulder fade to Coleman for a 2-yard TD.

Thorne ended up with excellent numbers on a terrible day for throwing the football. Completing 27 of 42 passes for 298 yards in these conditions was impressive.

But when the situation called for something less than heroic, Thorne wasn’t at his best. Like on the interception intended for Bernard on the first play after the TD kickoff return.

And when Michigan State tried to drive after Indiana tied the game at 31-31. On fourth-and-two at the Indiana 26-yard line, Michigan State couldn’t try a 43-yard field goal, in these conditions, with this kicking unit. So they went for it.

Thorne had his favorite receiver, Reed, wide open in the flat, presumably for a first down. But he threw for the goal line, to Coleman. But Barker ended up in the same area. Having two receivers that close together is an error in any offensive play. Coleman was unable to come down with the reception in the crowd.

“You don’t design a play to put guys right next to each other,” Thorne said. “Keon got double-teamed. He got held a little bit by the safety. They were engaged on him.

“D.J. was out there. He said he had outside leverage (being played against him) so he slipped inside.”

The play was designed for Barker to go to the outside. But the play apparently gives him the option to break it off to the middle - even if Coleman is supposed to be there as well.

With two players crowded Coleman, and one player covering Barker, three Hoosiers ended up near the catching point. Coleman failed to come down with it.

“It looked like they were running into each other,” Thorne said. “That’s what those two did, based on what the defense gave them.”

The coaches go through the film every week, looking to make corrections. I’m not sure what the correction will be on that play. Is it a matter of situational awareness? Should play design create a chance for one or both receivers to run option routes that might result in them being in the same area for a downfield throw … on fourth-and-two?

Will Barker be corrected? He has run the wrong route in crucial situations before. He is talented, but wildly inconsistent. Reliability becomes a question mark for the graduate transfer who came to Michigan State from Illinois last winter.

Or will the situational awareness error lay with Thorne. He had Reed open in the right flat for the first down.

It’s hard for a quarterback to read everything all the time. But when he sees that on film, he’ll see his guy, the guy he calls “Bird,” the guy he usually goes to in go-to situations, there calling for the ball, for the formality of picking up first-down yardage into the red zone.

When you lose a game like this, blame and corrections can be cast far and wide.

‘I’M NOT QUITE SURE WHAT HAPPENED’

Credit Avery Dunn’s hustle, conditioning and speed for pushing Indiana QB Williams out of bounds short of first-down yardage on third-and-seven on the Hoosiers’ next possession.

That gave Michigan State the chance to drive and win it at the end of regulation, with Indiana calling the time out, assuming that a Spartan score of some kind was a formality.

Collins had just gained 11 hard-charging yards to the 10-yard line.

Then, on first-and-goal, Collins cutback to the right on an inside zone for gain of 4.

Michigan State then called for a hurry-up play. This one didn’t work either. Collins gained two an inside zone run. And if Collins had scored on that play or the next one, the hurry-up method would have given Illinois more than :40 seconds to answer, rather than melting their chance to counter.

The hurry-up run set up third-and-goal at the 4-yard line from the left hashmark. Michigan State called time out to get everyone on the same page. But Collins might not have been listening closely enough.

Michigan State coaches called for a run play to the right, for the purpose of centering the ball for Patton, or maybe, preferably, pop it through for a touchdown.

Michigan State had a strong formation to the right, with two tight ends there. Michigan State’s zone blocking was set up to flow to the right, hard to the right, outside zone to the right, not an inside zone.

Collins, who had done so much to earn massive respect and trust, and who had been one of MSU’s most valuable players of the day, ran to the right and apparently saw a little bit of penetration by Baldwin’s man, so Collins cut back to the left and was stopped for a loss of two. He was tackled back on that left hash mark. He made no progress to the middle.

Thorne slumped his shoulders with exasperation.

“We called a play to the right,” Thorne said after the game. “I’m not quite sure what happened. Maybe there was a little penetration. I’m not sure. Either way, I don’t know.”

Collins admitted after the game that he should have taken it to the middle, and accepted responsibility.

He was trying to make a play. Trying too hard. Michigan State needed better situational awareness. Needed to carry out the formality. But that’s a characteristic that this team is consistently lacking.

From there, Patton missed the field goal. Then there was overtime, with a bad snap, a blocked field goal, and the rest of it.

The locker room after the game?

“Silent,” Thorne said. “Guys are a little bit in disbelief, the way the game ended.

“I didn’t feel like it was slipping away. I was 100 percent convinced we were going to win the game.

“It stings. So it’s not exactly, ‘On to the next one right away.’ Sometimes you just have to soak it in for a little bit, even when it’s not the good ones. Sometimes you have to reflect on what just happened.”

What happened? Michigan State was pretty good on offense between the 20-yard lines, but sporadic in the red zone, iffy in short yardage and ineffective at winning time.

On defense, Michigan State hit and hammered with respectable vigor against Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois. The Spartans softened a bit last week against Rutgers, and they looked slow in pursuit in this game. It’s a long, brutal, unforgiving season, but let the record show that Michigan State is not playing its best football of the year in November, when games are the most important, and when the schedule softened. That’s a troubling trend, regardless of the attrition.

And it leaves you wondering how and why something you love so much, college football, and Michigan State Spartan football, can make you hurt so badly.

Tough losses which knock Michigan State from an 8-4 season to a 7-5 season leaves a bruise, but it’s merely a difference between this bowl game and that bowl game.

Going 6-6 and getting invited to a lower-tier bowl might seem like an unwanted consolation … until you lose a game like this and are staring at the probability of getting left out entirely.

After the gutty win against Wisconsin and the surprising victory at Illinois, this team was shaping into one which deserved a postseason rip at somebody.

If one walk-on kicker, who wasn’t even on the roster until halfway through August camp, had made that one field goal, you would feel a lot better about your team and program today.

One guy. One kick. One kicker, whom you had never heard of four months ago, that’s the difference in your football universe, as you see it, on this November mourning.

That’s not fair to him. Michigan State had 140 other snaps to make game-changing plays. But ultimately, it came down to this piece of punctuation. Ben Patton missed the field goal. Did his teammates do enough to set him up perfectly?

No.

The left hash for a left-footed kicker is not ideal.

Patton hit a 19-yarder earlier in the game and was four-for-four on extra points. The kick at the end was basically another extra point.

Excpet it wasn’t. They don’t ask you to kick extra points form the left hash. And this one wasn’t just for a point, it was for the win, and a bowl game, and the Spittoon, and continued progress.

He missed. That led to the loss, and because Michigan State lost, we turn and re-examine all the reasons why this game was close in the first place. And that’s what brings us back to feeling bad about the team, the season and possibly the direction of the program.

To me, the program and team is the same as it was 48 hours ago. One missed kick doesn’t make that big of a difference to me. What about roster management that left Michigan State in this dilemma at kicker and long snapper? Fair question.

Kickoff coverage didn’t seem to be a problem this year, until it did. In an expensive way, on this day.

Run defense has looked respectable through much of the season, despite the ugly statistics. With the way Illinois slammed 40 tailback runs at Michigan State, you bet the Spartans showed some spine in containing the Illini all day.

It looked like solid in-season layers of foundational progress were being made. The run game was coming alive in November.

It was all pointing toward a chance to take a stab at a difficult final exam at Penn State with a good bit still to gain, and not a lot to lose.

Instead, Michigan State squandered this lead, this game, and the late-season momentum which is so important for a young program trying to take flight.

This weekend, we learned that a team and a program sometimes has more to lose when it is 5-5 than when it is 7-3. This one will leave a mark, unless the Spartans can pull a whopping surprise next week.

In the hours following the game, I heard some good Spartan people say they’re done with this team, done with Michigan State football for awhile. I’ve heard it from friends on the phone. I’ve heard it from in-laws. I’ve even heard it from people in my own house.

This loss hurt. I get that. The season has been a disappointment, but anyone expecting a Top 20 season and 9 or 10 wins just doesn’t know enough about college football or how to measure a roster. I thought it could be a 7- or 8-win team, which means 6 or 9 is possible. I do think the injuries to Henderson, Darius Snow and Jacob Slade cost Michigan State a win or two in the first half of the season. Every team eventually takes on some injuries. Michigan State had some big ones that came too early.

As for the pain and the groans of withdrawing from Spartan football, I reject that kind of talk. It’s not like you’ve had a Tennessee- or Kansas-length drought around here. Michigan State went 11-2 and won a New Years Six bowl game last season. As observers of this program, we’ve had it pretty good - despite the bruises this year has delivered.

Mel Tucker was 10-0 in games decided by 10 points or less, prior to this game. He will get back to neutral. He will try to rally this team. He’s been pretty good at that. They respond to him.

This team has gotten off the deck a few times this year, but rising from these ashes will be the most difficult task of the year. And if they don’t get it done next week at Penn State, they’ll be right where Michigan State was in year four of the Nick Saban era. It’s not the end of your football world. It only feels that way. For a little while.