DETROIT - There was some strain in the locker room at halftime. Sometimes, Tom Izzo likes it that way. Sometimes he needs it that way.

This time, it had to be that way - in order for Miles Bridges to do what he did.

Izzo has gotten to know Bridges quite well over the last two years. He knows Bridges’ buttons better than last year, better than last month.

And Bridges knows Izzo’s tactics better than last year. Bridges knows basketball is business, and not to take Izzo’s criticism personally - especially when in danger of going on upset watch against Bucknell in front of about 20,000 friends and family at Little Caesars Arena, Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional.

Izzo knows Bridges can take it. Izzo has conditioned him to become that way. It takes time. Bridges has a good heart, and is a sensitive soul. Izzo has been weather-proofing that soul for two seasons. Now it's championship season.

“You,” Izzo said, turning to Bridges in the locker room at halftime. “You’re not playing like an All-American.”

There might have been an R-rated word or two in there.

Bridges wasn't offended.

Bridges is supposed to be the team's All-American, the star who turned down NBA money to come back to college, basically for this event, and the chance to play a little longer.

But MSU’s chances of advancing were on the ropes after Bucknell had sawed into an 11-point deficit and trailed just 44-40 at halftime. Bucknell forward Zach Thomas had scored 20 points and made left those 20,000 friends and family shaking their heads.

“Thomas is showing you guys up,” Izzo said.

Now, whaddya gonna do about it?

Button pushed.

“We wanted to come out and prove we still have that dawg mentality,” Bridges said.

Still?

None of us were sure this team had that dawg mentality in the first place. True, the Spartans came into this game with a pretty 29-4 record. However, other than the rock fight victory over Purdue on Feb. 10, and maybe the boat race number on North Carolina on Nov. 26, there isn’t much of a record of the Bridges-led Spartans really ever ponying up, taking a shot to the chin, and firing back with knockout blows.

But they did on this night, against a pretty good, not great, Bucknell team.

Bucknell was a good sparring partner. They punched MSU. MSU punched back harder, as they should.

For the first 23 minutes of the game, Bucknell played its A-game, made some difficult shots, pushed Michigan State onto the ropes.

If Michigan State had played its C-game, the Spartans might be in the Virginia, Arizona peer group right now.

But Michigan State started strong, wavered a bit during in the last 10 minutes of the first half when Thomas began showing them up, as Izzo said. Then Izzo pressed the button. And Bridges hit beast mode.

STAGE AND STAKES

Bridges’ 29 points aren’t the best statistical night of his career. He scored 33 against Houston Baptist and 31 against Illinois.

But the stage and stakes were different this time. And Bridges did what stars do, what All-Americans do. He began showing-up the opponent. Not out of spite, but out of necessity, out of responsibility.

He scored 12 points in five minutes, accounting for 12 of MSU’s 14 points in a pivotal 14-6 run.

Bridges’ binge turned a 56-48 lead with 10:00 left into a 70-54 lead with 5:00 left.

That pretty much cemented victory, and MSU’s advancement in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans will play Syracuse on Sunday in the Round of 32 for the right to advance to the Sweet 16.

The good news for Spartan fans is that Bucknell pushed Michigan State, and Michigan State responded with improvement. They had to. The Spartans grew in areas that will help them be more equipped for Syracuse, and potential games going forward.

Despite finishing the pre-Tournament portion of the season at 29-4, the Spartans didn’t have enough of their crap together to go far in this dance. But they got some of that crap together in this game. Not all of it. But at a time of year when some conference champions are strugling to hold onto a level of January or February brilliance, the dangerous Spartans are seeking a level of March magic that the remaining 32 teams in the field are hoping evades them.

“Maybe the key to this game,” Izzo said, “was we finally got in a fistfight and dealt with that.”

Winning was nice. Winning was required.

Growing and building were almost more important.

Not Izzo’s first rodeo.

ROLL THE CREDITS

This game was part test, part construction, part show.

Lots of guys participated in the show.

Bridges: He had the hellacious one-handed put-back jam, with his head all up around the rim, which gave Michigan State a 58-48 lead and ignited that 12-point binge.

Joshua Langford: We saw the version of Langford that flourished in November and December. He’s the fifth wheel that can make the offensive mix go from good to great.

Opponents will gameplan to sag and provide help for the guys covering Bridges, Nick Ward, Cassius Winston and maybe Jaren Jackson.

But if a defense is going to skew things toward those guys, it can’t guard Langford with a man-and-a-half. He’s rarely going to see six eyes of defense. He’ll usually only see two eyes.

On this night, he was being guarded by the two eyes of 6-foot-1 Canadian Kimbal Mackenzie. As we said all week here on SpartanMag, Langford was the guy with an advantageous matchup in this game. He was going to be able to get his shots off against Mackenzie, with his slick medium-range, pull-up game. The question was whether his shots would go in. They haven’t gone in with regularity since New Year’s.

They went in on this night.

Langford scored 15 of MSU’s first 41 points as the Spartans built a 41-33 lead. He carried the offense in the first half. He was the show.

His 22 points were the most he has scored since 23 against Cleveland State on Dec. 29.

After practice on Tuesday, Langford stayed on the court for additional personal drills 10, 15, 20 minutes longer than his teammates. He was the last to leave the court. He stood by himself and launched dozens of extra shots, and then went through a series of ball handling drills, with no one watching.

It reminded me of March in 2005 when Alan Anderson stayed after practice time after time to shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot. Anderson had always been a pretty good worker, but never the hardest worker on that team. But in the last March of his last season, Anderson worked that shot so that he could become the stretch four that the Izzo offense needs.

Anderson became a plus shooter in March, for the first time in his career, and he led Michigan State past Duke, Kentucky and into the Final Four.

Langford isn’t close to the end of his career. But he’s close to the end of his days playing with dear friends Bridges and TumTum Nairn.

Langford has been a decent player since Jan. 1. But that's not enough for him, or this team. The Spartans can’t survive for long with merely a decent player at the starting small forward position.

“He was due for this type of game,” Winston said of Langford. “The amount of time he puts in the gym, his shot is going to fall. We knew it was coming. “So he picked the perfect time to get it going. We always are looking for him, always getting pin-downs. We trust him with the ball making those shots.”

Friday's performance strengthened that trust.

Nick Ward: He was patient in the post early in the game. He wasn’t perfect. But he was better.

They have worked and worked on his reads and pace when posting up. He’s still just a sophomore. Improvement can come suddenly for guys his age.

Different teams play him differently in each game. MSU feeds him in the post early in games, and Ward has to read the situation, see how the opponent is going to deal with him, and make the proper diagnosis.

Early in this game, he received passes in the post, read the defense, saw there was a single defender, made a move and scored, to give MSU a 2-0 lead.

Later, he scored on an up-and-under, to give Michigan State an 8-4 lead.

Then he scored again to give Michigan State an 18-12 lead in the post, with a new, quick pump fake, followed by a strong leaner to the rim.

Later, when Bucknell started sending a double-team at him, he did a good job of getting the ball back outside for teammate shots.

Then in the second half, he got tangled up with McKenzie after an erroneous alley-oop lob. He slipped, tripped and rammed his face along the baseline floor, Nikes over tea-kettle.

“I wasn't worried about him being hurt,” Izzo said. “Nick's probably my toughest guy on the team. But when he did lay there a little while longer, I didn’t know. Then he jumped up. I don't know if he was just taking a rest or what, because when he jumped up he looked great to me and he wanted to go right back in.”

Ready for the show.

He didn’t go back in until 13:21 remained in the game. Michigan State led just 54-46 at the time. Ward made an immediate impact.

He snuffed Bucknell big man Nana Foulland under the rim, then ran the floor for a lay-up, putting Michigan State ahead 56-46.

Then, the holy grail for Ward. Bucknell challenged him with a ball screen, his personal cryptonite. But Ward hedged out quickly, at the proper angle, just enough to shut off a drive, but not far enough to lose contact from the roll man. Bucknell didn’t run the thing exactly right, and Ward screwed them into a turnover. Ward got the steal! In ball screen defense!!

“At times Nick's an interesting guy to coach,” Izzo said. “But he's grown up so much. And he's so much better at not letting things get to him as much as he used to. He still has his (bad) moments. But I've been really, really pleased with Nick Ward, his play. His practices have been off the charts. We had a good couple of days (of practice). We took a little time to kind of bond, and then we went at it from last Thursday on. And I thought that helped Nick a lot.

“Xavier and Gavin really beat him up and Nick handled it well. And when he stayed within himself, he was great. But it seemed like he got a little excited and all of a sudden started running plays at a different speed (tonight). And when that happened, it wasn't as good.”

Don’t put him in the Bill Russell Hall of Fame just yet. But that was progress. That was crap, coming together.

Cassius Winston: He was maybe a little too much into the show. He delivered 10 nice assists, against only two turnovers. But he was guilty of the errant pass that face-planted Ward. And he took an over-zealous 3-point shot in the first half after a rousing Xavier Tillman blocked shot. Izzo pulled back on the reins.

“Sometimes I get in the habit of trying to make a big play or a home run play, which I got better at,” Winston said.

But the habit came back.

“I've got to break that habit,” Winston said. “I tried to make an alley-oop to Miles and one to Nick that almost got him hurt. I've got to do a better job just playing smarter, just looking at the situations.”

The two weeks of practices without a game agreed with so many Spartans. But Winston’s jumper remained cold for a third straight game (1-of-5 from three-point range), and his conscience was a little loose. But it was hard to blame him, this time.

“You look up there (in the crowd), I saw my brothers and my family, my grandma and stuff was in the crowd,” he said. “It was great. They don't get a chance to come to a lot of games, especially at this stage. So to have an opportunity to play in front of them at this stage was amazing.”

That’s fine. That’s good. Now he needs to tighten it back up for Syracuse. The longer MSU stays in this tournament, the more narrow the margin for error becomes. Winston has more control over that margin for error than anyone.

Xavier Tillman: Tough guy, moves his feet well, is never out of position. Plays with force, finishes on offense, obstructs on defense, bumps people around. He’s become a plus. Izzo's Final Four teams have always had a freshman rise up late in the season.

Tillman had a dunk off a screen-and-dumpdown pass from Winston to give Michigan State a 16-9 lead.

And he hit a little half-hook in the post to give Michigan State a 25-19 lead with 7:30 to play in the first half.

“I think we found that a tough player makes a difference,” Izzo said. “And Xavier was just tougher than everybody.”

“He’s so smart,” Izzo continued. “A little bit like Draymond, he's got a little bit of that cerebral basketball smarts. And he picked up everything from watching film and running their offense. And it was amazing, I think, what he did, and I think those guys were excited about it.”

The Arena: Little Caesars is never this full, never this loud. Michigan State fans made it happen.

Detroit: Nice show, they’re putting on down here.

The Coach: Izzo saw some progress. He got a chance to push March buttons, and pull an Izzo in the locker room. And it worked. He has their trust. That just leads to more.

“I thought for the most part the second half we played very, very well - even defensively,” he said. “And I thought offensively we moved the ball very well and even missed some good shots.

“I was really pleased. It shouldn't have been a 4-point game. I thought we played very well for most of that game. They're a good team.

“So considering the lay-off, I thought we were pretty sharp in maybe 30 minutes of the game but when we weren't sharp, when we made a mistake, we let it carry over to two and three and even four mistakes a couple times. That's got to change if we're going to be moving on. And I told Nick that. I told Cassius and Miles that. So we're still growing.

“I thought we did some very, very, very good things when we had the 11-point lead (in the first half),” Izzo said. “But I didn't think we took over. And I blame Miles and I blame Cassius and I blame myself. I thought we got sloppy there for a while, and that lead changed (quickly), with a couple of bad shots."

The message: If you're playing well, don't get casual. Not against these opponents. Not in March. Any team still playing has some battle-tested DNA. Don't let them up.

Izzo went to Bridges, to put Bucknell back down.

“The second half we got rolling again," Izzo said. "And thanks to Cassius running the thing and we really went to Miles.”

Bridges didn’t merely score. He scored with power, with skill. And, most importantly for this team and the potential ahead, he scored in new ways. He is evolving.

* There was the screen-the-screener play for an open jumper (giving MSU a 46-42 lead). [Shawn Respert’s play].

* There was the horns/quick-hitter off a downscreen for a pop-out 3-pointer (39-31). And again (63-48). [Goran Suton’s play.]

* There was a fake back door cut, then pop out for 3-pointer, (75-59 with 2:56 left). [Mo Pete, circa ’99.]

“I got on Miles at halftime,” Izzo said. “But, boy, we started running some stuff for him and he started answering the bell, one after the other.”

It was the most deliberately MSU and Izzo has gone to Bridges in a situation like this. Izzo felt Bridges was ready. He had to be ready. It's Bridges' time, in his life. The only time (in college) that it will be Bridges' time.

“Coach was making calls for me every time,” Bridges said.

Izzo has pushed him to take over, pushed him to be a jerk. I think we saw some of that jerk mode. He was a jerk to Bucknell.

Bridges knew the plays were for him. He didn't have to defer. He knew that no one's feelings would be hurt if he started hunting shots. He knew he had the freedom to let fly, within the structure of the sets.

“We went to him, the players wanted to go to him,” Izzo said. “But he wanted the ball, too. So, yeah, I think you're going to see more and more and more of this.”