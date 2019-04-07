MINNEAPOLIS - The coach in Tom Izzo searched for lessons, and reasons why the Spartans failed.

The optimist in Tom Izzo respected the way his underclassman vowed to return.

The realist in Tom Izzo understands that one of these Final Fours will be his last.

Those emotions and realizations took turns washing over the face of Michigan State’s head basketball coach on Saturday night after the Spartans’ 61-51 loss to Texas Tech in a hardscrabble national semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Izzo shed public tears last year when the Spartans were bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by Syracuse in Detroit. He shed public tears two or three times in the last four or five weeks after mammoth victories helped make this season another Izzo classic.

There were no tears from Izzo on the night it all ended. None that we saw, anyway.

When outgoing senior Matt McQuaid broke down in tears at the podium during the post-game press conference, Izzo leaned back and gave a half smile, like a satisfied father. McQuaid cried while stating his love for Izzo. Those words didn’t mean as much to Izzo as winning would have, but Izzo could work up a humble smile in appreciation for a job well-finished by his Texas sniper.

“I love Coach, and he's done so much for me and helped me so much,” McQuaid said. “I know he's got my back, and I've got his back for the rest of our life.”

Izzo winked and nodded at McQuaid as McQuaid left the podium to go back to the locker room. It was a wink that said thank you, and also a wink that said “Keep your chin up. You’re a champion.”

Izzo never had to question McQuaid’s heart or commitment.

“He gave me everything he’s got,” Izzo said.

On this night, they asked a ton from McQuaid again - more than they intended, due to Aaron Henry’s first-half foul trouble.