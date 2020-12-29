SpartanMag - DotComp: Reason for panic? Not yet

It's a tough year to try to solve one of the most challenging mid-season puzzles of the Tom Izzo era. Izzo has untied some nearly impossible knots in the past, but the wreckage stemming from an 0-3 start to the 2020-21 Big Ten season following an 81-56 loss at Minnesota on Monday could be among the toughest messes he’s tackled. And it’s made worse by the fact that the Big Ten is deeper than at any time in history. Michigan State has 17 regular season games remaining - nine against teams currently ranked in the Top 25. That’s rough for a good team. Michigan State isn’t a good team right now, but it might be by the end of the week. Never make the mistake of closing the door on Izzo’s Spartans in January or February, let alone December. Last year, the Spartans were 9-6 in the Big Ten and dealing with a terrible internal tragedy. They had five games remaining and four against ranked teams, two of them on the road, and they had ZERO chance of winning all five and having any prayer of winning a share of the Big Ten Championship. But they did it. A year earlier, when Nick Ward went down with a hand injury, a few weeks after they lost Joshua Langford for the year, I wrote that they had ZERO chance of rallying to a Big Ten Championship, and forget a deep run in March. I told fans to get their heads around that and be prepared to accept less. That’s when Izzo asked the players to give him two weeks of their lives, or whatever. And they did. And they won 11 of their next 12, claimed the Big Ten Championship and the Big Ten Tournament Championship, and beat Top 10 Michigan three times in 21 days, and beat Duke in the Elite Eight and went to Izzo’s eighth Final Four. I’m usually the guy who says he’s seen this movie before, and sit tight, it’ll get better at the end. But I didn’t say it in those years, and Izzo still did the unthinkable. I mean of all his deep, storybook runs, he had no business doing what he did in those last two seasons. And we’ll never know what kind of wizardry he and Winston might have conjured up last March and April. And here we are in late 2020 with another apparent crisis. Everyone is freaking out. Except Izzo. He knows the climb is going to be steep - perhaps more challenging than he expected a few weeks ago. The climb resumes with practice again today. And he ain’t flinching. “It’s not panicksville,” he said. But he knows it’s not pretty. Here are the facts: Michigan State is 0-3 in the Big Ten for the first time since early in the 2002 season when he was starting three freshmen and basically had a seven-man rotation. Michigan State isn’t just at the bottom of the conference standings, Michigan State ranks 13th in Big Ten in scoring margin for the entire season - including non-conference games, barely above Penn State. This isn’t a case of being tired, and soon remedied. This isn’t a case of having injuries, and due to receive a reprieve via returning players. This is about a team that doesn’t have a point guard. And Izzo has 17 games to get that crap together. The Spartans are nine games into it and not much closer to making progress in that area than they were in July.

THE LATEST EXPERIMENT

In a surprise move, Izzo moved Rocket Watts to shooting guard for the start of this game. Watts also spent time at the point. It didn’t go well. Watts went 1-for-9 from the field and didn’t look any more settled at the point when he played there. Foster Loyer started at the point. He made a couple of medium range jumpers and had two assists. He played like a solid back-up, but not an answer to the problem. Freshman A.J. Hoggard played a career-high 15 minutes and rattled in 9 points, ranking second on the team in scoring. Izzo said after Friday’s loss to Wisconsin that Hoggard was his next project. Well, Hoggard did enough to merit more of a look in the coming games, but that only further jumbles the mess of 200 minutes that Izzo is tasked with dividing up each game. “I didn’t do it because I’m panicking,” Izzo said of the point guard shuffle. “I’m doing it because I’m trying to figure out the right combinations. I said that was an issue when we were winning games. I want guys comfortable. I want to get Rocket comfortable because I need him. “Rocket hasn’t been as comfortable at the one. When I talked to him, I said I’m going to try to move him to the two. I thought I would give Frosty (Loyer) a little chance. I needed somebody coming off the bench so I just tried Aaron (Henry) there for a day. That’s not going to last. “I knew we had to have Rocket or Aaron in the game to guard (Marcus) Carr. So I’m just trying to help Rocket get through the things he’s got to do. He was more comfortable at the two last year, so that’s kind of the experiment. There are different experiments that you’ve got to do. It’s sad that you have to do them during the year but we knew this problem from day one. “I did think AJ played pretty well. Foster played okay. His minutes are going to be what they are, we just have to get somebody else to do some things.” That actually sounds a little bit like panicksville. Well, it wouldn’t be as dire of a situation if the Big Ten weren’t nine-deep with ranked teams - and that’s not counting Maryland, Indiana and Purdue. Penn State is the lone subpar team in the Big Ten this year, and they hammered Top 25 Virginia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. So there really, really are no nights off in this 14-team league. Nice year to try to square-peg a point guard into round holes. Izzo has had worse crises. Like the time in 2000, when Mateen Cleaves went down an injury. Izzo had to direct the offense through the junior version of Charlie Bell, with occasional stand-in help from David Thomas. They lost to Wright State, but they won at the Dean Dome. When they won, they did it with defense, screening and rebounding. This year's Spartans need to sharpen those staples. In the past week, Izzo worked the guys like hell to improve their defense, after a foggy no-show at Northwestern. The defense has improved, although the stats still don’t show it. They will. The defense is coming around. Izzo can feel it. After the loss at Minnesota, he berated no one. He challenged no one’s manhood. “He wasn’t yelling or getting in anybody’s face,” Kithier said. “The same with our huddles. He was really just telling us after the game that we have to keep our head up, that this stuff has happened before. It’s something where we are going to have our backs against the wall and we’re the three-time Big Ten champs so we are going to get everybody’s best punch in the mouth. It’s just how we’re going to respond to that.” As for rebounding, the Spartans were terrible in that area against the Gophers. In the first half, Michigan State missed 32 shots but grabbed only six offensive rebounds. I’m not sure what was worst in the first half, MSU’s 15 percent field goal accuracy, or 18 percent ownership of offensive rebounds. That's an effort-related stat. I was surprised that Izzo didn't blow up about it. I saw a few times when Michigan State was sending one to the board, rather than the preferred three and the occasional, ambitious four. That's with no one playing more than 23 minutes. No one should be tired. Their legs should be fresh. There is no excuse for grabbing only six offensive rebounds on 32 missed shots. Michigan State held Minnesota to 40 percent shooting in the first half, and wasted it. Minnesota missed 18 shots and had seven turnovers, yet Michigan State turned none of those 25 changes in possession into fastbreak points. Zero second-chance points and zero fastbreak points. One week after saying the loss at Northwestern represented some of the most inept defense he’s seen, Izzo said this about the Minnesota game: “Sometimes when you sort of hit rock bottom, and we did offensively tonight, I mean we’ve never had a performance like this …” and he didn’t finish that statement, although he began it by saying something about his belief that moments like these sometimes force leaders to the forefront. Then he said maybe the head coach needs to be the alpha dog this year, because they’re lacking one. So there are point guard problems on top of shooting problems sandwiched around rebounding problems and leadership shortages. Joshua Langford had tried to be that alpha dog leader. He has the right heart, and he commands respect. But he doesn’t bark and lacks bite. Xavier Tillman lacked bite for most of his career. Tillman found his bite last year. It’s doubtful Langford has the teeth. Aaron Henry has the stern personality to do it. But like Jud Heathcote used to say, a player can’t fully lead until that player is fully comfortable and satisfied with his own game. Henry isn’t there yet. He’s still missing too many shots, with questionable shot selection and he's turning it over too much. Henry's defense was excellent when matched up with Carr. Izzo made sure to compliment Henry and Watts privately and publicly for their defense on Carr. Izzo knows when teams need compliments. He senses that this team needs some compliments right now. They’ll get enough of Izzo’s boot in their rear in the coming days. But for now, he wants them to know that he believes in them. That’s why he didn’t berate them after or during this game. Izzo opened his post-game press conference saying he was pleased with the defense. He said he isn’t worried at all about losing his players. He said the locker room and the huddles were fine. He said those things to make sure the locker room and huddles remain fine. He chalked most of the problems up to simply crapping out on missed shots. “We got shots,” he said. “You’ve got to make shots. (Joey) Hauser, I don’t think he had one bad shot. I thought every one of them was a good shot. Against Wisconsin they went in. They didn’t go in.” Langford, Henry, Gabe Brown - they all got enough decent looks to make this game different, Izzo said. But that’s not entirely the way I saw it. I saw Michigan State miss some good shots, but I saw Michigan State miss a lot of contested shots. I saw Michigan State take some contested shots that I didn’t think had much of a chance to go in. I saw Michigan State drive to the rim and run out of talent a few times, when it wasn’t wise to attempt those drives and those shots. And that gets back to the real problem of offensive structure and execution. That area, Izzo says, will get as much focus and attention this week as defense received last week. MSU is behind schedule in getting these boxes checked. Maybe they fell behind during Izzo’s two weeks away from practice and we didn't begin to realize it until now. Izzo’s assistant coaches are good, but Izzo is great. He’s at his best in wringing maximum quality control out of every inch and angle of every practice rep. This week, those inches and angles will be pointed toward screens, cuts, the right amount of dribbles, the right ball movement and the minor, minor details that separate Izzo from the good coaches. The Spartans will improve with their cutting, their screening, their transition runs and passes. Izzo will re-install some standby plays that will work, and some new ones we haven’t yet seen. And they will produce open shots, more than we saw against Minnesota. This doesn’t guarantee that the shots will go in, but they’ll make more than 15 percent. Then they’ll hit the war drill, and this game had better be the last time they have an offensive rebounding percentage lower than 30 for a half. All of those things, if the quality control screws are tightened just so, might be enough to help lift this team up to .500 in the conference at some point. But they can’t become better than .500 without the point guard situation gaining some traction.

PUZZLES AND POINT GUARDS

Mike Krzyzewski had it figured out back on Dec. 1 when he said Watts was the straw that stirs the drink for Michigan State. Watts was excellent that night, and so were the Spartans. Michigan State was a shady No. 17 in the preseason rankings prior to that game. But that win helped Michigan State rise up as high as No. 4. They were never as good as No. 4, but no one knew any better. The point guard situation hadn’t been completely tested. Don’t blame Watts. He’s a good shooting guard. He is moving to point guard because the team needs it. He’s also willing to do it because that’s the position he needs to play in the professional ranks. But it’s creaky growing-pain process right now, and there are no guarantees it will ever be rectified. On Monday night, Michigan State was shaken by its point guard situation, not stirred. I am guessing that Izzo will move Watts back to being the primary point. Maybe he will experiment more with Hoggard at the point and Watts at the two. But Hoggard will run into rookie problems of his own if he is asked to take over that demanding position with just 17 pressure-packed games remaining. Loyer is a solid, known commodity, who is improving somewhat steadily, but has limitations. When Minnesota saw that Loyer was starting, the Gophers posted him up immediately, drew double team help from Kithier and kicked out to an open big man for a 3-pointer. There is little time to get these things figured out when the real answer might be that there simply isn’t a championship quarterback on the team. But it’s too early to think that way, and maybe too early to write this column. Just like it was too early for me to call off last season and the season before that. “We know we are not true-pointed right now and we have to keep working on it,” Izzo said. “That has nothing to do with missing open shots.” He said they aren’t “true-pointed right now.” That means he still thinks they have a chance to figure out that position. He’s not going to manufacture a Cassius Winston in the next few weeks. But can Watts conjure enough quarterbacking control to run things as well as Charlie Bell did as a senior? Watts isn’t surrounded with the defensive toughness, experience, and rebounding demons that Bell had around him in 2001. He isn't close to having Bell's experience. But Izzo has done some successful point guard whispering in the past. And Watts has some of Bell's jets and confidence. I'm guessing that Izzo needs to recommit to the Watts project at point guard. But I've seen him move Alan Anderson from wing forward to point guard midway through a dying season in 2003 and jumpstart a run all the way to the Elite Eight. I saw him move freshman Drew Neitzel from the bench to the starting point guard position in place of senior Chris Hill midway through a failing 2005 season and drive it all the way to the Final Four. So if Izzo sees something differently, I'll grab a bag of popcorn and shut up. Meanwhile, Izzo played freshman center Mady Sissoko more minutes than ever on Monday. Sissoko looked beautiful in snaring six rebounds. However, he gave ground to a cross screen and was buried in the post for a short hook shot by Minnesota center Liam Robbins. “He did some good things," Izzo said. "There were some coverages that we screwed up. He handled it pretty good." With every talented guy who gets an audition in the playing group, like Sissoko or Hoggard, there are going to be errors, and teaching moments. Each time they get those opportunities, that means a Julius Marble or a Marcus Bingham or a Gabe Brown is on the bench, missing out on developmental time. Izzo has so much teaching and crafting to do with so many pieces, yet so few minutes to divy out. “I said to Mady this week, ‘I’m getting you in in the first half no matter what,’” Izzo said. "We tried to play Mady, get a little more size and toughness. He got some rebounds, did some things." Izzo made a similar promise to Marble prior to the Duke game. Marble was excellent that night. So on this night Sissoko gets the promised minutes, and Marble ends up with four. Izzo said Marble has struggled with undisclosed problems over the holidays. He lost his father earlier this year. It’s been rough for him. With Watts getting a few more minutes at the wing, that had a domino effect on Gabe Brown, who played only 13. I feel like Izzo could take his bench players, focus on that group of six or seven guys, and get them into the NCAA Tournament, and maybe win a game. But you take those seven players, plus his five starters, and it’s looking like a tricky puzzle to assemble. The trickiest he has had since 2005. He solved an over-population problem in 2005 by committing to a full court press. That's the only season he has pressed on defense. In addition to fatiguing his opponent, he wanted to tire out his own players, so that any Spartan who played 15 minutes in a game felt like he had played 25. I didn't think Izzo could do that this year because he didn't have enough backcourt players. But now that Hoggard is in the mix and Brown is getting fewer minutes, I don't know what to think anymore. It’s been hard to give some of these players a good chunk of consistent minutes. Izzo learns more about his players and corrections that need to be made with each game, but there haven’t been enough games. Monday marked only MSU’s fourth game in 22 days. So Izzo is caught in a whirlwind of chasing point guard ghosts and finding enough minutes for his dormant wings and bigs, all through a shortage of games. He has a way of getting an incredible amount of improvement almost overnight, after a crisis loss like this. That’s why I was trying to read his calmness through Monday’s disaster. Was he trying to keep his players poised and assured? Or is he confident that a week of Izzo offensive boot camp and think-tanking will truly turn this team for the better? Maybe a little bit of both. But he also knows some ingredients are lacking. “Are we tough enough? No,” Izzo said. “Are we leaders enough? No. But those are problems I said we had when we were 6-0. We just have to keep working on it and we will get better for the next game. I promise.” I’m not doubting him. Not after the last two times. He was masterful those two times. Stark-raving masterful. Some mastery will be needed this time too. And quick. Because those two times, he had Winston.