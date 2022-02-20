DotComp: Questions grow tougher as the skid grows longer

East Lansing, Mich. - It’s darn late in the season for so many questions.

We’ve seen Tom Izzo turn things around in past Februaries, and accelerate into March. But this time, it’s hard to get a handle on what’s under the hood.

Michigan State has lost four of five games. There are struggles. That’s obvious. But the latest failure, a 79-74 loss to Illinois, provided three major plot twists, not all of them bad:

1. Tyson Walker suddenly has a game-takeover gear. He didn’t have it on the track long enough to pull Michigan State into victory lane, but he scored 19 points in the last 6:28 of the game and nearly willed the Spartans to what would have been a blindingly amazing comeback victory.

Walker and Michigan State fell short. But we’re left wondering what if that version of that guy shows up more often? It seems like he qualified for more green flag opportunities.

2. Izzo went with a backcourt of two point guards, with Walker and A.J. Hoggard playing together for 18 game-changing minutes.

They were slick and cohesive. Illinois didn’t have a good plan on how to stop them because they hadn’t seen it on film. And, truthfully, there isn’t much practice film of these two playing together, either. Usually in practice, one of them runs the first team, and the other waits his turn and runs the next unit. They flip-flop that duty, but rarely play together.

But they sure looked good in this game.

“It works because we can run, and we don’t care who brings the ball up,” Walker said. “So we both run the lane, we know every play, every position, and we can just guard. That’s why it works.”

Walker, a junior transfer from Northeastern, was 10-of-12 for 26 points. He was 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

We’re learning that Walker is most comfortable as a scorer and a defensive pest. Quarterbacking an offense isn’t his strength. He’s been trying to do it to Izzo’s standards, and it’s been bumpy.

He averaged 19.3 points per game as the star for Northeastern against a weak schedule. On Saturday against Illinois, he mashed the gas pedal in a new way.

“I was looking for him,” Hoggard said. “I wanted him to have the ball every time down, until he felt like he was out of gas or was tired and wanted me to bring it up."

The choosy Walker is shooting a nice (for a lead guard) 44 percent from the field on the year and a ridiculous 56 percent from 3-point range.

The numbers scream that he should shoot more. And against this Illinois defense, with the way Kofi Cockburn and the other Illini centers played drop coverage against ball screens, the window was there for a Michigan State guard to get open for medium-range shots. That's not Hoggard's strength. So the keys were passed to Walker. He was ready and able, after some halftime prodding from Izzo.

"He just told me I wasn’t playing hard enough," Walker said. "The second half we wanted to come out aggressive, play defense. We knew that shots weren’t falling so we had to get it a different way and that’s how we fought back.

“Especially for me, just getting out of my own head and just starting to play more and do what I do, playing defense, picking people up; that’s the fun part for me - frustrating somebody else on defense is what makes me have fun. That’s what I’ve been doing lately and that’s where the fun comes."

Hoggard was happy to be the set-up man.

"I felt like he was hot, he in a zone and did everything he could to cut that lead for us," Hoggard said. "I was just looking for him and just willing to play off of him and do everything else: crash, rebound, do whatever else I needed to do to help us win while he was in a zone like that.”

Walker had a poor turnover ratio in the last half of January and the beginning of February. He wasn’t making good reads or passes as often as is needed at the point guard position.

Izzo moved him to the bench and started Hoggard, whose passing skills have improved sharply. Hoggard and Walker are good friends. Neither flinched. And they have both improved since the move. On Saturday, they improved together.

“Us on the floor together?” Hoggard said, "with that two-headed monster at the top, with teams guarding screens differently, I think it would be very effective. Tyson can score the ball. I think I do a good job of getting guys shots. It could be a lot of fun for everybody. Shooters get shots, we get shots and it’s just fun.”

That’s a language Walker understands.

“We talked to him a couple of games ago,” Julius Marble said of Walker. “The Indiana game. We said, ‘You have to have some fun out there.’

“It didn’t seem like he was having fun. We were just like, ‘Play hard, play with passion, have fun. It doesn’t matter if you make shots, miss shots, turn the ball over, get yelled at by coach, whatever it is, as long as you’re playing hard and having fun.’ I think he started to build on that.”

Since scoring only 1 point in an ugly loss to Wisconsin, Walker has scored 15, 8 and 26 while coming off the bench.

“Against Indiana, there is a video of him yelling and having fun,” Marble said. “He’s been having fun the last week or two and he built on that today and that’s why he had a great game.”

But the Spartans lost. All this positive talk in the midst of a loss?

3. Izzo said this loss wasn’t all bad.

Wait, what?

“I do think this is one of the rare times in my career that I felt we made some progress in a loss,” he said.

Stop right there. I don’t know if I’m buying that. I think Izzo is saying that because he now has a new task of trying to protect his team’s psyche and confidence.

The Spartans are on a losing skid, and they’re likely to be underdogs in four of their last five games. Izzo is a pretty good psychologist and I think he feels this is the time to push some positive buttons. So he complemented his players for playing tough and competing in the second half.

Don’t get me wrong. He’s going to rail on them for failing to compete hard enough in the first half (again), but he’s not going to be rip-snorting angry about it in public. And he might even issue some attaboys in practice. But he is pumping the brakes on the browbeating. For now.

This team is limited. He has to find away for the Spartans to turn the passion and intensity level up to 11 via some good kicks to the backside WITHOUT tearing down their confidence. He’s working on it, because the combinations and formulas he has tried so far have not harnessed consistency. And he's doing it without a go-to guy, and without strong leadership.

That brings us to Saturday’s game and landing on the ploy of playing Hoggard and Walker together.

Was this a case of Izzo juggling the lineup and finding improved horsepower despite a loss? He’s done it in the past, this late in the year. And sometimes he’s revved the engine with it. Like in 2003 when he moved Chris Hill from the point to the two and moved Alan Anderson from the wing to point guard. He made that move for a season-changing loss to eventual National Champion Syracuse in a thrilling, high-scoring overtime game.

Izzo usually says nothing good comes from losing. But when he looked back on that high-scoring game against Carmelo Anthony’s Syracuse, Izzo agreed that things began clicking that day, even in a loss. That team made a shocking run to the Elite Eight as a No. 7 seed.

Izzo had a similar tone following this game, with the Spartans going from stuck-in-the-mud on offense in the first half against the Illini, to 52 points in the second half.

But this backcourt change was somewhat spontaneous, and not premeditated like the Anderson move of 2003, or the decision to start freshman Drew Neitzel over Hill midway through the surprising 2005 Final Four season as a No. 5 seed.

Izzo tried to take some of Hollywood out Saturday’s developments in the postgame press conference.

“You know guys, how do I say this? You know there’s a lot of one-trick wonders,” he said. “Certain teams we can match up with better, and certain teams that can just back our big guards in.”

In other words, he doesn’t plan to make a habit of playing Hoggard and Walker together.

“They have not practiced much together in practice because we are trying to get Pierre (Brooks) more involved,” Izzo said.

Then Izzo kind of contradicted himself and acknowledged the latest elephant in the room.

“Tyson did a good job tonight,” Izzo said. “It’s going to take a lot of film watching to figure out how to go from 22 (in the first half) to 52 points against the same team. Maybe it’s something we look at. Will we do that, maybe.

"Max and Gabe have been struggling, but I don’t just change for a change, especially if I know those guys (Brown and Christie) are working their tail off to get there.”