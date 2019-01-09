EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo enjoys when his team gets a stiff test, and passes it. That was the case at Ohio State, when he challenged his team sternly at halftime for the first time in weeks, maybe for the first time all season, and they responded with a terrific final 20 minutes in Columbus.

Once this Purdue game had ended on Tuesday night in East Lansing, Izzo enjoyed the fact that his team was a little tired, a little flat, and that Purdue came with both fists clinched, trying to prove its manhood on several days’ rest against the nation’s No. 6-ranked team, a team that Boilermakers coach Matt Painter warned his players was the most physical Spartan team ever, or something like that.

This isn't MSU's most physical team ever, but it could become one of Izzo's favorites. And they aren't lacking in the toughness department, a point that was reaffirmed during the Spartans’ 77-59 victory over Purdue.

Purdue came to battle. Michigan State had no choice but to toe the line and fight back. Izzo enjoyed the spectacle.

Izzo believes the game was closer than the score indicates, and I'll buy that. I'll also buy the belief that Purdue is better than its 9-6 record, having dropped close games on the road and shown improvement in recent days.

Michigan State did not win all of the physical confrontations, but the Spartans won respect from Judge Izzo.

“We looked tired,” Izzo said with an air of admiration. “And boy, we didn’t do much in practice.”

Izzo tried to save their legs with light practices on Sunday and Monday after a taxing victory at Ohio State on Saturday. Purdue, meanwhile, was coiled and rested after destroying Iowa at home last Thursday.

“Gene (Keady) must have called Matt,” Izzo said. “They hadn’t played as good as most Purdue teams do. They were a much better defensive team than I saw from them all year. So hats off to them.”

Purdue guarded Cassius Winston for 94 feet with 6-foot-6, 220-pound Nojel Eastern. Eastern leaned on him, bumped him, banged him, even accidentally tripped him on one occasion and wasn’t whistled for a foul.

“We just tried to wear him down, have him try to bring the ball up versus pressure every time,” Painter said, “not let them get into offense as clean.”

Purdue denied or obstructed outlet passes to Winston, in order to slow MSU’s transition game and tax his legs and lungs.

"We knew they would do that," Izzo said. "They've been doing that for 20 years."

But Purdue brought more weight to the cage this time.