Michigan State continues to have half a team, and is dwindling toward the probability of barely winning half of its games this year.

The good half of the team, the defense, was terrific again during a 9-6 loss at Nebraska on Saturday.

The bad half of the team, the offense, started well, but failed to capitalize with a touchdown on its opening drive, and would fall short of capitalization most of the rest of the day, despite leading for most of the game.

Now, the question is what can become of the rest of the season, and what will it say about the direction of the program.

The talk for the next few days will be about the importance of sending the seniors out as winners, and playing with emotion on Senior Day for the team’s veterans.

You know the veterans. All those guys. Those seniors. There’s Khari Willis, Andrew Dowell and Matt Sokol, and …

Well, let’s see. David Beedle was supposed to be in this group, but he’s out. So is Felton Davis, who might have been the best wide receiver in the Big Ten. Michigan State kind of needed him this year. They had him for half the season.

And L.J. Scott. He was supposed to be an important facet of the team. He played one full game.

Dillon Alexander and Jake Hartbarger. Who are they, again?

Well, Alexander, started a few games in 2016 as the forerunner to the Kenny Willekes walk-on wonder years. Alexander has seen action in one or two games. He hurt his foot during the summer and hasn’t been able to contribute at defensive end.

Hartbarger suffered a broken leg at Arizona State, three punters ago.

You know that cliché that Mark Dantonio mentions when talking about seniors? A team is only as good as its seniors. Your seniors need to have their best year.