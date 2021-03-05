SpartanMag - DotComp: Okay, what's the damage? What's next?

Michigan State’s 69-50 loss to Michigan on Thursday might not have hurt the Spartans’ NCAA Tournament chances, if you believe the leading bracketologists. But another one might. The Spartans are listed as one of the last four teams in the tournament field, if today were Selection Sunday, according to ESPN’s Joey Lunardi. The Spartans would rather not trust those numbers and forecasts, and instead force their way into the bracket with a win or two prior to Selection Sunday. An upset victory over Michigan this Sunday would almost certainly clinch a spot in the field for the Spartans. Another loss to Michigan, and the Spartans could teeter to the negative side of the fence - an area where Seton Hall, Utah State, Saint Louis and Duke currently reside as ESPN’s “first four out.” Michigan State, Drake, Xavier and Boise State are listed as the last four in. The next to last four in are Louisville, Rutgers, Georgia Tech and VCU. If the Spartans lose to Michigan again on Sunday, Michigan State will likely face Rutgers on Thursday in the second day of the Big Ten Tournament. The winner of that game could be a lock for the NCAA Tournament, and the loser might be left in precarious shape. Michigan State can avoid drama next week with a win over Michigan on Sunday. Considering that the Wolverines led Tuesday’s game by 28 points midway through the second half, is a turnabout even possible on Sunday? Of course it is. Michigan State is college basketball’s equivalent to Rocky Balboa. They’ll rise and swing from their heels again on Sunday. But will they connect? The Spartans have a long list of errors and ailments that need to be cleaned up in order to have a realistic shot at beating Michigan on Sunday. Firstly, they need Michigan to be a little too satisfied in watching the paint dry on its Big Ten championship banner. Secondly, Michigan State needs to get back to Spartan simplicity in a few key areas.

REHASH AND ANALYSIS

Michigan State lost by 19 and trailed by as many as 28, but during brief moments late in the first half and early in the second half, the Spartans felt there were flickers of hope that they can beat No. 2-ranked Michigan when the rivals meet again on Sunday. The Spartans' Aaron Henry went to the free throw line with a chance to cut the lead to 3 with 2:45 left in the first half, but a review of the play in which he was fouled showed he had elbowed Michigan's Franz Wagner in the head. This resulted in a flagrant two foul against Henry, his second foul of the game. Henry went 1-of-2 from the foul line to carry out the original play call. Then Wagner went 1-of-2 on his foul shots. Michigan’s lead remained five. But by the time Henry returned to the court again, for the opening of the second half, Michigan led by 11. The first key to being competitive on Sunday: Keep Henry out of foul trouble. He is as valuable to Michigan State as any player is to his team in the Big Ten. He had flashes of brilliance again in this game, but flamed out due to the workload and the grade of the uphill climb. If Henry hadn't collected that flagrant foul, Michigan State might have had a chance to add to its late-half run, with Hunter Dickinson off the floor due to two fouls. Michigan State doesn't have many edges in its matchups against Michigan, if any. But a five-vs-five that includes Henry on the floor and Dickinson off of it tilts the scales toward Michigan State. The Spartans lost that opportunity in the last 2:45 of the first half, and lost their momentum, when Henry collected the flagrant foul. The Spartans never fully recovered.

TURNING POINT LESSON

Michigan State’s defensive intensity was good at the outset of the second half, getting a pair of stops. Julius Marble scored in the post with a jump hook, and Henry hit a runner in the late to cut the lead to 7 with 17:54 left in the game. It might have been a 5-point deficit at that point if a backcourt strip by Joshua Langford earlier in the half hadn’t been whistled for a touch foul, negating a 2-on-1 fast break opportunity for the Spartans. Michigan State fought hard early in the second half to cut the lead to 39-32 and had a chance to clear a defensive rebound with 17:39 left when Dickinson and Marble became entangled. Dickinson fell to the floor. Michigan State guard Rocket Watts had a chance to dive on the loose ball but instead tried to snare it with his hands while standing. Dickinson won the loose ball as he scrambled on the ground, kicked it out to teammate Michael Smith, who passed to Franz Wagner, who nailed a 3-pointer to rebuild the lead to 10. Izzo was asked about that play following the game, and MSU’s traditional penchant for being the first to the floor for loose balls but failing to do so on that expensive occasion. “You’ve known me for 30 years,” he said to a writer. “Figure it out and write it the way you want to write it.” For an underdog Michigan State team playing at a talent deficit and already operating on fumes due to playing its sixth game in 13 days, seeing the lead quickly rebuilt to double digits was demoralizing. At that point, Michigan State went to a bigger lineup and changed its ball screen defense, choosing to go under ball screens rather than over them. (It’s harder for bigger bodies to go over ball screens. Going under ball screens, however, opens windows for 3-point shot attempts). If you're wondering why Michigan suddenly had open 3-pointers at this juncture in the game, the big lineup and the change in ball screen coverage were the reasons why. This resulted in an open Smith 3-pointer for Michigan and a Dickinson dunk due to a coverage miscommunication when Malik Hall was left trying to guard Smith. These two plays, combined with Langford missing a pair of medium-range shots at the other end, caused the lead to suddenly grow to 15 with 15:51 to play. Although Michigan State had scratched and clawed back from deficits early in the game and early in the second half, this 15-point lead with 15 minutes to go seemed to be the point at which the effects of playing six games in 13 days started to take hold. The Spartans had no fuel to mount another comeback. Meanwhile, MSU’s experiment with a big lineup proved disastrous, and Michigan's skill level created fireworks. Langford allowed a defensive rebound to slip through his hands - his second such mistake of the night - this time resulting in another Dickinson dunk and a 49-32 lead. With Michigan State staying with a big lineup and continuing to go under ball screens, something the Spartans didn’t do in the first half, Wagner hit two more 3-pointers and the lead grew to 64-36. I don't blame Michigan State for trying the bigger lineup and changing ball-screen coverage. If you have that card in your hand, play it. It might work, or at the least serve as a weather balloon in preparation for Sunday.

