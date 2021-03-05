SpartanMag - DotComp: Okay, what's the damage? What's next?

DotComp: Okay, what's the damage? What's next?
Michigan State’s 69-50 loss to Michigan on Thursday might not have hurt the Spartans’ NCAA Tournament chances, if you believe the leading bracketologists.
But another one might.
The Spartans are listed as one of the last four teams in the tournament field, if today were Selection Sunday, according to ESPN’s Joey Lunardi.
The Spartans would rather not trust those numbers and forecasts, and instead force their way into the bracket with a win or two prior to Selection Sunday.
An upset victory over Michigan this Sunday would almost certainly clinch a spot in the field for the Spartans.
Another loss to Michigan, and the Spartans could teeter to the negative side of the fence - an area where Seton Hall, Utah State, Saint Louis and Duke currently reside as ESPN’s “first four out.”
Michigan State, Drake, Xavier and Boise State are listed as the last four in. The next to last four in are Louisville, Rutgers, Georgia Tech and VCU.
If the Spartans lose to Michigan again on Sunday, Michigan State will likely face Rutgers on Thursday in the second day of the Big Ten Tournament. The winner of that game could be a lock for the NCAA Tournament, and the loser might be left in precarious shape.
Michigan State can avoid drama next week with a win over Michigan on Sunday.
Considering that the Wolverines led Tuesday’s game by 28 points midway through the second half, is a turnabout even possible on Sunday? Of course it is. Michigan State is college basketball’s equivalent to Rocky Balboa. They’ll rise and swing from their heels again on Sunday. But will they connect?
The Spartans have a long list of errors and ailments that need to be cleaned up in order to have a realistic shot at beating Michigan on Sunday. Firstly, they need Michigan to be a little too satisfied in watching the paint dry on its Big Ten championship banner. Secondly, Michigan State needs to get back to Spartan simplicity in a few key areas.
REHASH AND ANALYSIS
Michigan State lost by 19 and trailed by as many as 28, but during brief moments late in the first half and early in the second half, the Spartans felt there were flickers of hope that they can beat No. 2-ranked Michigan when the rivals meet again on Sunday.
The Spartans' Aaron Henry went to the free throw line with a chance to cut the lead to 3 with 2:45 left in the first half, but a review of the play in which he was fouled showed he had elbowed Michigan's Franz Wagner in the head. This resulted in a flagrant two foul against Henry, his second foul of the game.
Henry went 1-of-2 from the foul line to carry out the original play call. Then Wagner went 1-of-2 on his foul shots.
Michigan’s lead remained five. But by the time Henry returned to the court again, for the opening of the second half, Michigan led by 11.
The first key to being competitive on Sunday: Keep Henry out of foul trouble. He is as valuable to Michigan State as any player is to his team in the Big Ten. He had flashes of brilliance again in this game, but flamed out due to the workload and the grade of the uphill climb.
If Henry hadn't collected that flagrant foul, Michigan State might have had a chance to add to its late-half run, with Hunter Dickinson off the floor due to two fouls.
Michigan State doesn't have many edges in its matchups against Michigan, if any. But a five-vs-five that includes Henry on the floor and Dickinson off of it tilts the scales toward Michigan State. The Spartans lost that opportunity in the last 2:45 of the first half, and lost their momentum, when Henry collected the flagrant foul. The Spartans never fully recovered.
TURNING POINT LESSON
Michigan State’s defensive intensity was good at the outset of the second half, getting a pair of stops. Julius Marble scored in the post with a jump hook, and Henry hit a runner in the late to cut the lead to 7 with 17:54 left in the game.
It might have been a 5-point deficit at that point if a backcourt strip by Joshua Langford earlier in the half hadn’t been whistled for a touch foul, negating a 2-on-1 fast break opportunity for the Spartans.
Michigan State fought hard early in the second half to cut the lead to 39-32 and had a chance to clear a defensive rebound with 17:39 left when Dickinson and Marble became entangled.
Dickinson fell to the floor. Michigan State guard Rocket Watts had a chance to dive on the loose ball but instead tried to snare it with his hands while standing. Dickinson won the loose ball as he scrambled on the ground, kicked it out to teammate Michael Smith, who passed to Franz Wagner, who nailed a 3-pointer to rebuild the lead to 10.
Izzo was asked about that play following the game, and MSU’s traditional penchant for being the first to the floor for loose balls but failing to do so on that expensive occasion.
“You’ve known me for 30 years,” he said to a writer. “Figure it out and write it the way you want to write it.”
For an underdog Michigan State team playing at a talent deficit and already operating on fumes due to playing its sixth game in 13 days, seeing the lead quickly rebuilt to double digits was demoralizing.
At that point, Michigan State went to a bigger lineup and changed its ball screen defense, choosing to go under ball screens rather than over them. (It’s harder for bigger bodies to go over ball screens. Going under ball screens, however, opens windows for 3-point shot attempts).
If you're wondering why Michigan suddenly had open 3-pointers at this juncture in the game, the big lineup and the change in ball screen coverage were the reasons why.
This resulted in an open Smith 3-pointer for Michigan and a Dickinson dunk due to a coverage miscommunication when Malik Hall was left trying to guard Smith. These two plays, combined with Langford missing a pair of medium-range shots at the other end, caused the lead to suddenly grow to 15 with 15:51 to play.
Although Michigan State had scratched and clawed back from deficits early in the game and early in the second half, this 15-point lead with 15 minutes to go seemed to be the point at which the effects of playing six games in 13 days started to take hold. The Spartans had no fuel to mount another comeback. Meanwhile, MSU’s experiment with a big lineup proved disastrous, and Michigan's skill level created fireworks.
Langford allowed a defensive rebound to slip through his hands - his second such mistake of the night - this time resulting in another Dickinson dunk and a 49-32 lead.
With Michigan State staying with a big lineup and continuing to go under ball screens, something the Spartans didn’t do in the first half, Wagner hit two more 3-pointers and the lead grew to 64-36.
I don't blame Michigan State for trying the bigger lineup and changing ball-screen coverage. If you have that card in your hand, play it. It might work, or at the least serve as a weather balloon in preparation for Sunday.
THE CARRYOVER
The question coming out of this game is whether Michigan State is capable of lengthening the stretches in which the Spartans played competitively with the Wolverines, and avoid the type of loose ball mistakes such as Watts’ failed fumble recovery, and the failed defensive rebounds by Langford.
Those errors led to seven momentum-changing points for the Wolverines. They weren’t the difference in the game, but they are precisely the type of loose ends the Spartans must tie up in order to play competitively for 40 minutes on Sunday.
If Michigan plays great on offense, inside and out, on Sunday, Izzo can live with that. But he won’t accept loose ball softness and casual defensive rebounding.
Meanwhile, Izzo is asking himself how much those moments of softness and casualness are a product of the Spartans' exhausting schedule.
Following this game, Izzo was a good kind of cranky and competitively upbeat about facing Michigan in a rematch. He seems to have ideas as to how to keep the game tighter on Sunday. Playing a big lineup might be one of the things that is left on the editing room floor for the second meeting.
As for keepers from this game, the Spartans were at their best late in the first half, just before Henry’s second foul, when the Spartans went with a small lineup and ran offense for Henry getting side ball screens from the Spartan center. These four/five ball screens (a power forward getting a ball screen from the center) have been productive for the Spartans in recent games, and can put Dickinson in a bind.
Ironically, on the play in which Henry committed the flagrant elbow, he had gained an open path to the rim as a result of one of those four/five side ball screens.
In the rematch, we’ll see more of the small lineup, and the four/five side ball screen. Henry needs to keep his stick on the ice.
**
On defense, Michigan State chose to play Dickinson one-on-one in the post in the early going. He scored 5 easy points against Thomas Kithier midway through the first half as the Spartans went with its smallest lineup of the season with Kithier at the five and Gabe Brown at the four while Henry took a breather. That didn’t work. We probably won’t see that on Sunday.
After those two Dickinson buckets, Michigan State began digging with guards in the post a bit more, giving its post defenders a little bit of help versus Dickinson. Michigan State had some success with that.
Izzo would rather ask his guards to help in the post. He would rather take his chances with one-on-one post defense rather than help and open the door for kickouts, an extra pass and open 3-pointers. Michigan kills teams with that stuff.
Izzo chose the low-post poison, perhaps thinking Dickinson might see a few shots roll off the rim like they did against Illinois. But they did not on this night. He was dominant against Kithier. Michigan State had to reboot.
**
Michigan also benefited from the random world of college basketball officiating in this game, the same way that Michigan State benefited against Ohio State last week, and Purdue benefited against Michigan State on Jan. 8. The roulette wheel of officiating has an impact on games every week. On Sunday, Michigan State could use some luck in that category. Izzo wants another shot at the wheel.
“I’m interested in getting another shot at them,” Izzo said. “They played well and beat us fair and square."
The margin for error is slim. Michigan State needs to play close to perfect. Meanwhile, Michigan has weaponry all over the court, and can negate your good 30 minutes with an explosive five-minute burst.
Playing within the winning margin means staying strong with the details.
“We didn’t do some of the things we planned to do on some ball screens," Izzo said. "That was individual players maybe not getting enough reps at it. So we will try to fix those things.
“We felt good enough that we played good enough in stretches. We think we feel we know why some things went awry. We will keep that between me and my team and then go from there.”
MSU’s players feel they can answer on Sunday.
“The locker room is ready to go back and play them again,” Marble said. “We learned about the little things, making sure we are in the right spots, getting into our plays a little faster and executing better.
“We felt we could beat this team and if we do the right things, if we execute our plays and do the job defensively, we are able to do that.”