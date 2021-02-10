East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s flickering NCAA Tournament hopes were facing the threat of irreparable damage, down by two to Penn State, soon to be four, with 3:16 to play.

The words and sentiment in the huddle were correct, even if many other things this season had missed the mark.

Aaron Henry, a junior with a big heart but not always the sharpest skill, had been in enough of these huddles, in enough tough games. He knew what needed to be said. But did he have the goods to deliver?

Usually, these moments don’t come against sub-.500, bottom-dwelling teams like Penn State. But this year, so far, that’s Michigan State peer group. If the Spartans want to distance themselves from the bottom, and begin stair-stepping their way toward NCAA Tournament contention, there was no scenario by which this could be accomplished that would include a loss to Penn State.

Trailing 58-56, Penn State would be at the foul line for two free throws after the media time out with 3:16 left.

“It’s time to win a game like this!” Henry yelled in the huddle.

He said the same thing to media after last week’s loss to Iowa. The team needed to learn how to win close games.

Of course, the Spartans needed to learn how to run an offense without committing 20 turnovers, too. And needed to shoot better than 30 percent from the field.

The Spartans have been gradually improving on defense. Tom Izzo’s practice time with the team - something these guys missed out on for five weeks during this COVID-interrupted season - is starting to take hold and show itself on defense. Michigan State was firm and air-tight against many of Penn State’s ball screens, flare screens and dribble handoffs for most of the night.

The Spartans held Penn State to 34.5 percent shooting from the field, two days after holding Nebraska to 36 percent. Those aren’t monster victories. But a Frankenstein-like rise from the dead for the Spartans has to start somewhere. Henry tried to put a charge into his teammates during that late huddle.

Rocket Watts listened. Then he chimed in.

“Rocket kept saying, ‘We’ve got to win this game!’” Izzo said. “They kept saying it’s time we win these games. They said it more than I did.”

Watts remembers last year’s late-season surge which resulted in a third straight Big Ten title. He’s only been here for two years, and he’s been fighting through a personal slump and a disappointing individual season, but he’s been programmed to know that a climb from the deck is possible, and expected. He’s been a part of it before.

They broke from the huddle. Penn State’s Myreon Jones made both free throws to extend the lead to 58-54.

Penn State would not score again. MSU managed six more points, enough for a game-winning, 6-0 run. The points weren’t pretty. They were Frankenstein ugly. But oh so sweet.

Down by four, Michigan State went to Henry at the top of the key. He drove, spun and missed in the lane.

Watts raced down the baseline, a guard to the glass, the fourth to the boards, and soared for a tip-in, cutting the lead to 58-56 with 2:58 to play.

That was the last field goal of the game.

“Rocket’s tip-in was big,” Izzo said.

Foster Loyer erupted with a cheer on the bench.

Watts was on the court because Loyer wasn’t quite right due to a shoulder injury sustained early in the first half. And Loyer is a liability on defense in close games. So Watts became the point guard in the final minutes.

Watts wasn’t smooth at the point. The offense bogged down when he was at the controls. But in this brief sampling, at crunch time, he didn’t force passes or make bad decisions. He moved the ball from Point A to Point B, and usually things were directed for Henry to become the point forward and make the critical decisions.

Izzo is still searching for the right point guard solutions. In this game, that meant Loyer playing more minutes in the first half than any time in his career. He was functional, although he’s still in a shooting cold streak.

If Loyer can get to where he is facilitating the offense and his 45-percent 3-point shooting eye comes back, then he can be part of a winning combination. If Henry can prove to be a serviceable point forward at the end of games, with Watts as a designated point defender, that formula might have some merit.

Henry will make bad passes from time to time, too. But his discretion seems to be improving. Henry was very good on this night with controlled, strong, patient, strong drives into the lane. He operated off of ball fakes and pump fakes, getting defenders off-balance, and countering with short, smart jumpers around the rim.

Henry rattled off 19 points on 9-of-19 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

In clutch moments that required Izzo to draw up plays, Izzo put the ball in Henry’s hand to make the key decisions, rather than Watts or Loyer.

MSU’s late-game quarterbacking project with Henry running the late possessions needs work. And that’s one thing the Spartans will be working on in preparation for Saturday’s mammoth game against Iowa. Mammoth not because the Big Ten title race is on the line. Mammoth because the Spartans have a chance to get to 5-7 in the Big Ten, with the idea that something close to .500 would put the Spartans on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Something at .500 would put the Spartans in the Tournament.