EAST LANSING - Every Spartan football fan is developing a strong opinion about the way Michigan State should handle its quarterback situation for the last two games of the regular season.

But following another rocky roller-coaster ride in a 26-6 loss to No. 10 Ohio State on Saturday, there are no clear or easy answers.

For three of the last four games, Michigan State has started a dinged-up, gutty Brian Lewerke, and believed in him. Through adrenalin or whatever, he has managed to overcome slow starts, rally a bit in the second quarter, and then lose the strike zone.

Against Michigan, and last week against Maryland, coaches brought Rocky Lombardi in for relief. He started against Purdue and was excellent against the Boilermakers’ soft zone. He had trouble against Michigan, of course.

Lombardi attempted only two passes against Maryland, completing neither of them. One was intercepted and should have been returned for a touchdown at a 17-10 game if Darrell Stewart hadn’t saved the situation.

Against the Buckeyes, Michigan State trailed 7-0 late in the second quarter when Lewerke’s accuracy went from mediocre to worse. He slumped his shoulders in despair after a pair of incompletions, leading to the decision to go with Lombardi for the next drive. Lewerke’s body language as clear. He knew he didn’t have it. And he felt bad about it.

Lewerke was told early in the week he would be the starter.

“I was hoping my arm would be okay,” Lewerke said.

After news broke following the game that L.J. Scott had decided to sit out the rest of the year with an injured ankle in order to redshirt and return next year, Lewerke was asked if he had considered shutting it down and choosing the sideline until regaining complete health.

“It’s crossed my mind,” he said, “but I don’t want to give up on this team and if I feel like I can go, and honestly at the beginning of every game I kind of feel like I can try to make throws, and sometimes when I get out there it’s not happening.”

Stop right there. For the handful of fans who are choosing to boo Lewerke for his performance, re-read the above quotes. He doesn’t want to fail his teammates. He’s playing through pain, playing with hope.