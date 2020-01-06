EAST LANSING - Six weeks ago, you may have dreaded yesterday.

Michigan State had been preseason No. 1, but played shakily in a loss to Kentucky, and worse in a loss to Virginia Tech. Joshua Langford was out, and this team didn’t look nearly as good as it was supposed to be. Even Spartan fans who had been conditioned to disregard what happens in November had to be concerned.

Michigan was expected to take a step backward after John Beilein left for the NBA. But Michigan still has excellent shooters. Michigan raced past Gonzaga and North Carolina and vaulted to No. 2 in the rankings.

The safe haven of being an Michigan State basketball fan didn’t seem so comfortable anymore.

Then came the Zach Winston tragedy. Cassius Winston battled tears while listening to the national anthem prior to the Duke game. Michigan State fell flat against the Blue Devils.

Hopes of a dream season were dissolving. A lesser team, part of a lesser program, would have crumbled. But that’s when Tom Izzo went to work on his team, but first he went to work on his people.

All that stuff about Izzo being a humble, big-hearted, blue collar guy - the helpful son of a man who repaired shoes, awnings and laid carpet in Iron Mountain - all of that family wiring and homespun DNA served him well for this emotional, impossible journey through the first half of the 2019-20 basketball season.

The first half of the season ended without dread. Michigan State beat Michigan, 87-69, and emerged 4-0 in the Big Ten. The Spartans are once again a hot-rising team, a national threat, but still far from a finished product. The Spartan basketball train is back on the tracks.

It was a nice win against a good team that was without one of its best players. We put that asterisk on this game while forgetting about Langford, who was back home in Alabama, recovering from foot surgery. Michigan State was down a man, too. But he isn’t coming back.

And it was easy to forget the hourly hurdles Cassius Winston must face, trying to adapt to life without his brother - a burden most of us will never understand.

Prior to the Duke game, he was bothered and saddened that his mother wasn’t in the stands. Things were too painful for her. She couldn’t cope with it, out there in front of everybody. She stayed away. He didn’t realize she wouldn’t be there until minutes before tip-off. It ripped at his heart.

Izzo has coached a thousand games but he had no blueprint on how to help Cassius pilot his life in the face of something like this. Every day they learn. And Izzo is finding that the trust and bond is growing deeper. Cassius is doing okay off the court. On the court, on Sunday, he took his game to a new level of incredible.

He scored a career-high 32 points. Past Spartan greats have scored 30-plus points. Some have scored 40 or more. Some have had triple-doubles. But Winston does it like no one before him. Only Skiles is in the same category.

I’m not saying Winston is the best-ever. We all know that’s Magic. But no one has done it quite the way Winston does it.

Winston beats people with short burst of quickness that I can’t track without video replay and maybe some slow motion. He combines that amazing phone-booth quickness with superhero vision. Sometimes I think Winston must have been bitten by a radio active spider as a youth.

For this game, the first of two showdowns with Michigan, Izzo wanted to protect Winston from another Duke situation. Winston’s mother and father knew it was important for them both to be there. Izzo met with them in his office a few hours prior to tipoff.

“Christmas and New Year’s is about family, and that family was always together,” Izzo said. “So you look up in the stands and it’s just void of somebody. I know he does that a lot. I know his mother is getting stronger and that has helped him along.

“These big games, big moments when your families are here, those are times when he struggles. You can go one of two ways. Thank God he went the one way. I felt so good for them.”

Izzo can never be sure.

“What I constantly watch for every day is: When is it a bad day?” Izzo said. “Because there will be some bad days. I told him that he and I have to work through the bad days. And the good days, he can just do what he did today; he don’t need me.”