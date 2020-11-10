SpartanMag - DotComp: Izzo thinking team-first while taking care of himself

East Lansing, Mich. - I can’t think of an active coach more famous than Tom Izzo who has contracted the coronavirus. Older, retired legends have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Many current athletes have battled it, as have a few college football coaches. But, in terms of age and fame, Izzo, 65, became the latest coronavirus headline grabber on Monday because he’s big in both categories. He’s as big as it gets, or as big as it’s gotten so far, among active coaches in the American sporting world. This news would have paralyzed us if it had happened in the spring. We didn’t know much about the disease back then. We’re still learning. We know that young, strong athletes don’t seem to have much of a problem with it. That’s why sports are still being played. But what about the people coaching them? That’s a question that was raised during the summer as decisions were pondered as to whether to play major sports seasons this fall. What about the older coaches, like Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim … Tom Izzo? It’s crossed our minds many times in the last few months. Monday, it crashed into the intersection. The news is concerning, but not as concerning as it would have been a few months ago. We’ve seen people battle it, and overcome it, including 66-year-old Les Miles, football coach at Kansas. And, of course, Donald Trump beat it a few weeks ago. We’ve learned that treatment has improved, and with it, the survival rate is very high for most people. But it attacks different people in different ways. You know the numbers. More than 230,000 Americans have succumbed to it. None of us want to contract it. Izzo didn’t want it, either. He has been diligent in masking-up, and social distancing, publicly advocating for it. He has ranted at his players to do the same. And then this. “The timeline for me was: I’ve tested (every day) for two weeks, felt great. Saturday, I just felt a little bit of a cough, maybe the chills a little bit,” he said. “Kept taking my temperature. It was perfect. Sunday, same thing. I was working out every day, riding my Peloton, it was great. Went to bed a little earlier. Haven’t slept much because it’s getting near the season. “Tested negative Saturday and Sunday. Today I got up and I felt the best I’ve felt. Got a good ride in this morning and tested at 7:30 and it was positive. After that I had the PCR test to verify, and it’s been verified. So now I’m going to go into the testing protocol and do whatever they tell me to do. It looks like I’m going to be sitting at home for 10 days or eight days or whatever it is. But I won’t quit working.” Izzo accepted his pair of Monday positive tests with a smile, and an upbeat Zoom press conference in the afternoon. He coughed a few times during the conference, and said he was hoarse mainly due to the intensity of recent practices. “I’m doing fine but it is only a couple of days in,” he said. “It could be a little worse, it could be nothing. “I don’t have a sore throat. I’m not coughing, (maybe) a little bit.I can live with it. I’m going to live with it. I’m going to get better.” The best news is that he’s been tested every day in his workplace. This allowed them to flag it immediately. They can treat it early. We’ve come to expect the best and hope for the best.

‘MAYBE I TOUCHED SOMETHING’

Izzo is focused on keeping his No. 13-ranked basketball team rolling through the preseason without him. He'll be watching practice on television from his basement. Meanwhile, Izzo, always bent on quality control, is trying to figure out how this thing penetrated his defenses. “I know for a fact I wasn’t at any big parties, didn’t visit any frat houses or sororities,” he said with a smile. “I’ve been just kind of sitting in my own house and going to work. I’ve been beating my brains out to figure out where and how. I think I’ve been as diligent as anybody, which just goes to show and tells you how serious it is. "I have been an advocate of wearing our masks and practicing social distancing. I’m still an advocate of that. I don’t think that deters me in any way, shape or form. I think we’ve got to understand that it is serious and it’s invisible. “This isn’t to say that the protocols don’t work. It just says where I got it, I have no clue. Maybe I touched something, maybe I did something else. I just can’t figure it out. Maybe I never will be able to, so it really doesn’t matter.” Maybe it does matter. Maybe it’s a reminder that some of the early warnings about surface transmission need to continue to be heeded. “Maybe where I screwed up is touching things and maybe touching my eyes,” Izzo said. “I just can’t figure out where in the last four or five days, in tracing back, where this could have happened. “You do the best you can do and I feel like I have. I don’t have any regrets. I looked at this morning and I said, ‘Wow, of all the people.’ I didn’t move out of this house for three months.” Like most of us, he has ventured back out into society and the work place since June. He’s been to a Michigan State football game. Ironically, he met the sporting world’s most famous elderly COVID survivor, Jack Nicklaus, in late July. Izzo remained vigilant - especially with his players. “Every time we come together as a team, we mask up,” Izzo said. “We have a meeting, we mask up. We try to follow everything.” None of his players are positive for COVID-19. Nor are any of his immediate family members. “Hopefully that will remain that way and I’ll be the only weak link in this group,” he said. “Don’t feel bad for me. I’m sure there are days ahead that I’ll deal with. Right now I feel pretty good and I could go back to work if it was legal, but it’s not so I’ll follow the protocol.” Always looking ways to strengthen his team, ever the selfless masochist, Izzo feels this could help his squad. “I put a challenge out to my assistants and a challenge out to my players: This is the time when you find out if your leadership is good and I think it’s going to be,” Izzo said. Izzo must sit out for 10 days, in accordance with Big Ten protocols for coaches. He turned over head coaching duties to Associate Head Coach, Dwayne Stephens. “Like you always do with your staff, last week (we) got into a little argument about something, and I said, ‘Wait till you guys become head coach,’” Izzo said. “So I walked in today and I looked at DJ and I said, ‘Hey, see if you can handle these guys. Good luck.’” Izzo has been able to joke about it. No one is taking it more seriously than Stephens. He lost his father, Dwayne Sr., to COVID-19 in late March. “It’s been very difficult for DJ because every day when we’re talking about it (the coronavirus) with our players, DJ is sitting there and I can’t even imagine how hard it’s been on him,” Izzo said. “I look at what DJ went through. We don’t have a meeting in our building without talking about COVID.”

HANDING IT OVER