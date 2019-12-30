EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo hasn’t felt comfortable going full Tom Izzo on his players this year, not since the Zachary Winston tragedy.

With Cassius suffering greatly, and with many other Spartans dealing with the tragic loss of a friend, Izzo wasn’t sure how much he could administer his usual coaching tactics, including his high-decibel doses of tough love. He wasn’t sure when he could get back to his full craft, which is something he promised for his players when they came to Michigan State.

He backed away from his usual barrages for a few weeks. Now, he is slowly getting back to his old methods, and on Sunday night, he went good and ballistic for the first time this season, in public.

It was nice to see him get that angry. It was another step toward normality.

With 3:39 left and Michigan State up 91-50, Izzo called time out. You might not have seen the display, because it was done inside a huddle, with tall athletes tightly gathered around. Big Ten Network cameras only recorded a fraction of it, because there aren’t as many lenses pointing and shooting at this time of year. But Izzo got into some guys every bit as hard as he got into Aaron Henry last March during the Bradley game, which practically became an international incident.

After the game, Izzo didn’t say which players he was angry with, but he acknowledged that it was mostly the big men.