ANN ARBOR - They don’t have Joshua Langford. They don’t have Nick Ward.

Their eighth man is now their sixth man, and he had to go to the locker room for treatment, DURING the second half. And he came back out and played some more.

The 2019 Spartans don’t know who they will have in March.

But as of now, they still have Izzo. And he pulled one hell of a gem, Sunday.

Tom Izzo will give credit to his players, his staff, the team doctors and the secretaries and janitors for overcoming an injury bug and forming together the type of tight, correct, smart performance that mid-major Cinderellas sometimes spring against high seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Those mid-major teams sometimes have great coaches, but not like Izzo.

Sometimes those mid-majors have superstar individuals, but there haven’t been many like Cassius Winston.

Izzo mixed a mid-major mindset with what’s still a very good assortment of talent. And Sunday, in a 77-70 victory at No. 7 Michigan, it suddenly became clear that the No. 10-ranked Spartans are shining up their dancing shoes.

Last Sunday, after learning that Ward would be out for three weeks, maybe four weeks, maybe for the remainder of the season, Izzo asked his players - and everyone in the building - to give him three weeks of their lives, and he would lead a plan to wring the maximum out of what’s left of the roster.

I can’t remember Izzo making a similar, late-February appeal. He had a feeling this team would respond. He wants this team to keep its claws in the Big Ten race.

In the meantime, he wanted to take steps toward building the most March-ready team he could manufacture.

The players bought in. They turned off the cell phones, and hit the film room like never before. They did it Monday through Saturday, with a shaky win against Rutgers mixed between.

I could see during practice on Thursday that these Spartans had a belief that they could go to Ann Arbor and beat a Michigan program that had soundly defeated the Spartans twice in 2018, had gone to the National Championship Game, and had won twenty-something straight games at home.

I didn’t think they could do it - not after the wobble against Rutgers, not after seeing Michigan hold Maryland to 29-percent shooting with 13 turnovers in the first half of their semi-showdown last weekend.

But the Spartans thought they could do this, after last Monday’s come-to-Izzo meeting. He devised a plan - along with his coaches - to nudge the Wolverines out of their comfort zone, and change tendencies just enough for Michigan State to win a unanimous decision on all scorecards, with no complaints about officiating or a crowned court.

By the time Winston dribbled out the final seconds of Michigan State’s victory, Izzo was already back in humble mode, walking head-down toward Michigan coach John Beilein for a handshake and a pat on the shoulder - the type that Izzo conducts when he beats a non-conference visitor by 20 points at Breslin Center. Izzo was right to be humble. He had defeated a heck of a coach and a team that had played at an extremely high level at times this year.

Izzo complimented Beilein and confessed that it was just Michigan State’s day, and Michigan missed some shots that they normally make.

That was half-true. Michigan State’s defense knocked the Wolverines off-balance. The Spartans had much to do with holding Michigan to 27 percent shooting from 3-point range and 39.7 percent from the field.

Michigan State took its Big Ten-leading defense, and made alterations that Michigan couldn’t solve inside of 40 minutes.

In Sunday morning’s pre-game analysis, we told you the first step toward competing with Michigan would be the Spartans’ ball-screen defense, with Winston going under ball screens, and keeping Michigan’s Zavier Simpson out of the paint.

We didn’t know the Spartans would make drastic changes to their ballscreen defense along the way.

Winston went under ball screens, rather than over them. This kept Simpson from penetrating the lane, but left Simpson open for occasional 3-pointer attempts - if he chose to shoot.