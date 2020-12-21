SpartanMag - DotComp: It was so bad that Izzo believes it wasn't about basketball

Tom Izzo used a word to describe his thoughts on Sunday’s loss to Northwestern that we don’t often hear from him. “Disappointed,” he said. We’ve heard that one before. “Confused,” was the second word he muttered as part of his post-game press conference following Michigan State’s 79-65 loss at Northwestern. He has had teams put forth poor performances in his 241 career losses, sometimes with good explanations and excuses. This time, he could pinpoint the problems - casual effort and a lack of adherence to scouting reports. Those problems are foreign to him. And he wasn’t sure of the causes. It wasn’t just one or two players who fogged out on assignments and effort. It was several players, across the board. Repeatedly. “I’m acting confused because I am,” Izzo said. “I’m not hiding from anything, I just didn’t see it coming. The practices were good, the film sessions were good.” But life is not completely normal. “I mean this is different,” he said. “This” meaning the rigors of playing elite-level college basketball in the early winter of 2020, and the world that goes with it. Izzo has good guys on the team, players who care, a good mix of veterans and hungry youngsters. There were no tired legs. But were there tired minds and tired hearts? That’s what he was trying to figure out. That’s why he was confused. The effort wasn’t casual ALL the time in this game - just often enough to cause enough slippage to allow too many open shots. That right there will get you beat in a Big Ten game. And if you also shoot 40 percent, you’ll lose by double-digits - which is what happened on this night. So what caused the casualness and the lack of adherence to the scouting report? Izzo went through the usual checklist of fat-and-sassy syndrome. “I don’t think anybody is reading their press clippings,” he said. “I have not seen any complacency as far as thinking we’re better than we are. But I’m not on Twitter so I don’t know what’s happening. I don’t know.” Something was off. “It was consistent,” he said. “My three or four best players all struggled.” Izzo made sure to give Northwestern credit. “They played harder,” Izzo said. “There was a sense of purpose (for Northwestern).” That’s usually Michigan State’s strong suit. “We didn’t look at all like a Michigan State basketball team,” he said. “Forget the shooting. Forget it. It has no bearing on this performance.” The Spartans seemed fine in the hotel and in the locker room prior to the game. Then the game began. Izzo saw 30 seconds into the game that things weren’t right. Michigan State blew a simple coverage assignment. Then there were more. Then came MSU’s cold shooting, and a 10-point deficit late in the first half. Usually Izzo leans into the team at halftime and they get it turned around with defense and rebounding and make a loud run. They might not come back and win, but you can usually bank on an Izzo-brand rally. But that never came. There were little mini-runs and murmurs. But nothing sustained. “When you think about it, it was the first 30 seconds, and it didn’t change,” Izzo said. “That’s not like one of my teams.” Izzo went to his oldest basketball confidante - assistant coach and former college roommate Mike Garland. “I haven’t seen this in many, many years,” Izzo said to Garland. Garland agreed. “And not because we lost,” Izzo told the press. Izzo has had teams lose in uglier fashion, but it was odd to see players running out at 3-point shooters and biting on pump fakes. Izzo has been coaching for 26 years to be under control when getting out to contest a 3-pointer and, if necessary, make them shoot over you, but NEVER jump out of your shoes to try to block a 3-pointer. (Maybe at the buzzer in a two-point game, but not in the first half against Northwestern). Henry and Watts were guilty of biting on a pump fakes, then allowing drives and dishes for open 3-pointers or point-blank shots. It didn’t happen a ton of times. But often enough to pad Northwestern’s lead and confidence. And enough to get MSU’s defense off-kilter. Then came Henry failing to stick to his man in trail-technique defense. He got caught on at least two occasions being late in chasing his man around screens, so he tried to short-cut his way under the screens, which is enough to get you expelled from the university. Well, not really. But cutting under screens is against Izzo’s basketball religion. Then there was the time Gabe Brown didn’t hedge and help Marcus Bingham when Bingham was getting ball-screened. Brown stood there at the foul line and watched Northwestern’s Pete Nance, the guy Bingham was trying to guard, coast easily to the rim for a lay-up which gave the Wildcats an 18-16 lead. Brown scored 10 fancy points, including a dunk and a 3-pointer. But he was a team-worst -19 in plus/minus differential. Izzo didn’t recognize some of the stuff that was taking place. Northwestern had 27 field goals. Michigan State provided a primrose path to at least 10 of them. “I don’t have a better kid than Josh Langford,” Izzo said. “But we cut it to 10 (actually 13) and he goes out there with four fouls and sticks his arm out and fouls a guy 30 feet from the basket (and fouls out, with 6:15 to go). “It was just that type of deal.” He saw it on offense, defense, rebounding, special teams. “It seemed like we were three steps behind,” Izzo said. “We weren’t penetrating. On our fastbreak, instead of coming on these diagonals like we do, we just kind of head right up and took some bad shots there.” That was on the rare occasion when Michigan State had a fastbreak opportunity. Northwestern only missed 24 shots, and got offensive rebounds on three of those. “When I watch the film, usually I come to the press conference (days later) and I say, ‘Well, we weren’t that bad,’” Izzo said. “When I watch the film this time, I bet you my life it’s going to be worse.”

THE COACH K THEORY

When Izzo shook hands with Northwestern coach Chris Collins after the game, Collins had some nice things to say to Izzo. Izzo complimented Collins, but Izzo didn’t accept compliments for his team. “That didn’t look like the standard of the Big Ten,” Izzo said of his own team. “You (Northwestern) played to the level, we did not.” Izzo thought about that statement a few minutes after the game. “That doesn’t happen very often,” Izzo said. “We’ve had some bad shooting nights. We’ve had some bad turnover nights. But boy tonight … is it the COVID season? Is it finals?” Hence the confusion. It takes a lot to confuse a guy with 628 wins, 10 Big Ten championships and eight Final Fours. But this season has been a lot. Already. So he racked his brain, and considered the fact that Michigan State hadn’t played in a week. He considered the impact of final exams; Michigan State commonly struggles in its first game after final exams. And he thought about his team getting big-headed. “There’s a lot of things that are happening right now,” Izzo said. “It was an interesting day.” Not in a good way. “We had to get up early because this was the first time we had to get tested on the road,” Izzo said. “That took some time. “We had finals (this week). I gave them a couple of days off, too. “And we didn’t play this week, which I was hoping we would’ve. But Gonzaga didn’t play for 12 or so days and they were up 20 (against Iowa). “So I’m not in any mood to make excuses for me. It’s my job to get my team ready and they weren’t ready. “After I watch the film I’m going to try to determine why. But it was not one guy or two guys.” It was a bunch of guys. And that’s what sent him in circles again. He thought about the theory of players “reading their press clippings,” meaning that they were becoming too impressed with themselves, especially after beating Duke a few weeks ago.

“Probably their girlfriends, their parents, probably everybody thought that was a big deal,” Izzo said. “I didn’t. I hope my program is better than that, and I have a lot of respect for Duke.” Izzo thought preparation was good. “We worked pretty hard,” Izzo said. “Guys were focused in. But if I took every play and broke it down to how we were supposed to guard it and what we did, it’s mind boggling. “There can be a million excuses and maybe some of them are valid. But it doesn’t matter because everybody else has the same thing.” Final exams? Any lethargy caused by that is always short-lived. Press clippings? Izzo knows how to deal with that rat poison. COVID complications? That’s a new one for Izzo. And he’s trying to anticipate its impact. Izzo was away from the team for a couple of weeks due to his own bout with COVID. The team seemed to get by just fine, although there were messy moments in every game Michigan State has played. What about the things Mike Krzyzewski was talking about two weeks ago, about players having mental health challenges due to COVID protocol and players living in de-facto bubbles for six months? These players have been away from home since July. They’re happy to be playing. But all they’ve been doing for six months is training, lifting, playing, practicing, going to virtual class. They aren’t supposed to have any visitors at their apartments. They aren’t even supposed to go visit the apartments of their teammates. And they haven’t seen their parents. Now, add a week of final exams. And a week without a game, after traveling to a canceled game. And then go play the first Big Ten game with road COVID tests and a different routine. Izzo knows the COVID situation will have an impact on his team and all teams. He just isn’t sure what the impact will be and how it might reveal itself. Sunday night might have been one of those revelations.

A DIFFERENT OFFICIAL VISIT