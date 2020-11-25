SpartanMag - DotComp: It's too bad a crowd can't give Langford the ovation he deserves

Joshua Langford, in a protective boot, and Michigan State trainer Nick Richey walk the corridor at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis while at the 2019 Final Four.

East Lansing, Mich. - When Joshua Langford takes the court tonight against Eastern Michigan, so many things will be different, yet much of it will be unchanged. The last time he wore a Spartan uniform on a game day, he had Kenny Goins, Matt McQuaid, Nick Ward and Cassius Winston as teammates. Now, those guys are gone. He’s surprised he’s still here. He’s never shared the court with Rocket Watts, Malik Hall or Julius Marble in a game. And when he takes the court tonight, there will be no fans to give him the long standing ovation he deserves, having journeyed through surgeries, 23 months of rehab and an untold amount of tears while contemplating retirement. But he’s back. The injury-plagued foot has been feeling good enough to practice full-go for more than a month. Head coach Tom Izzo indicated that Langford might start during tonight’s season opener against Eastern Michigan (6 p.m., BTN) at Breslin Center. For Langford, it still feels like a dream. “I’ve thought about it a good amount of times,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be like. I haven’t played in two years, and then how everything is going to be different, in terms of no fans. I haven’t played in an atmosphere like this. So I think there’s going to be a lot of different emotions.” The point guard duties are being handed over to Watts, with help from Foster Loyer. Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown were new puppies when Langford last played next to them. Now they are blossoming veterans. Marcus Bingham is still being prodded to achieve consistency. That process will take place all year, with an expected track of ups and downs. Izzo’s foot will be planted firmly on the backside of each one of them. That’s the part that will be familiar for Langford. “Nothing has changed,” Langford said. “We’re still Michigan State. We’re going to go out and play Michigan State basketball and we’re going to win.”

THE OLD LANGFORD

Langford was averaging 15 points per game on a bad foot when the injury became too much to overcome and he was lost for the season in December of 2018. He was shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range and contributing 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. A year earlier, as a sophomore, he averaged 11.7 points, shot 40.4 percent from 3-point range and was co-recipient of MSU’s Best Defensive Player Award. He’s the only McDonald’s All-American on the roster. Beginning tonight, we get to see how much of the old Langford still exists. Izzo said two weeks ago that Langford is as close to 100 percent as he’s going to get. It’s unclear Izzo meant Langford can’t get any healthier, or if Langford is close to being the Langford of old. Media have not been able to attend practice. The public hasn’t been treated to the usual preseason assortment of exhibitions such as Midnight Madness, the Green-White Game or exhibition games. Langford’s game is once again a mystery. He’s been on campus for five years, will turn 24 in January, yet we don’t know what to expect from him. Izzo says fans and media need to be patient. It might take Langford awhile to harness a level of consistency. That’s if his foot remains healthy. Izzo says Langford won’t baby it. They’ve made a pact to push him full bore, and whatever happens happens. The pushing begins tonight. “I’m just out there playing, man,” Langford said, when asked if there will be a cap put on his playing time at first. “I’m just going to go out there and see what’s what and just embrace the moment.” Izzo will share the moment with his return to the court after his battled with COVID-19. He finished his two weeks of self-isolation over the weekend and rejoined the team at practice on Monday. Together, Izzo and Langford will take the court tonight. Langford doubted this day would ever come. On some level, Izzo might have feared it might never happen again for himself. But here they are, and here it is. On Thanksgiving Eve. “Ultimately, I’m just thankful that the lord has allowed me to be able to come back,” Langford said. “He’s put great people around me to get me back - my trainer, Nick Richey. Our strength coach, Marshall Repp, and my teammates who are constantly supporting me. My coaches who are constantly supporting me and my family who have been constantly supporting me as well.”

‘ONE MORE YEAR!’

Tom Izzo and Joshua Langford at the 2019 Final Four in Minneapolis.