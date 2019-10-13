MADISON, Wis. - Every time Michigan State loses, it seems like we have to do a state-of-the-program address.

When a coach and a program have had great, legendary success in the past, and things are no longer coming as easily, and everyone is a little older, we start to panic.

They panicked here in Madison in 2003 when 14th-year head coach Barry Alvarez had wrapped up three straight seasons of 5-7, 8-6 and 7-6.

You don’t remember those years, do you? He had won three Rose Bowls, done what many said was undoable at Wisconsin.

But by 2003, when they compared him to his past successes, they felt he was done. The new age of spread offenses had passed him by. Even John L. Smith’s Spartans beat Alvarez, 49-14.

But he recollected, reset and went 9-3 and 10-3, won another New Year’s Day bowl game, and surprisingly retired. By that time, they didn’t want him to leave. But Alvarez’s critics put forth their share of state-of-the-program questions, any time there was a sign of fissure.

It’s like that with most programs. Today, Georgia fans are questioning how their coaches allowed Justin Fields to transfer to Ohio State. Listen in, if you can. I mean they are really, really angry, and wondering about the internal player evaluation in Athens.

At USC, embattled head coach Clay Helton kept his job last year when assuring his bosses that he would fire his offensive coordinator and hire a hotshot offensive mind. So Graham Harrell, of the Air Raid lineage, came aboard. But now the Trojans are 3-3, gave Notre Dame a run last night, but scored only 14 points at Washington. So that hire didn’t help (enough). They’ll all be gone soon, probably.

At Michigan, well, you’re aware of Michigan’s problems on offense after making broad changes.

At LSU, they are doing great things with a new offensive coordinator, with LSU talent.

At Michigan State, we watched the Spartans get blasted by a Top 10 opponent for a second straight week. Everyone is talking about the hard question Mark Dantonio was asked after the 38-0 loss, and his answer:

Question: Mark, you’ve played three Top 25 teams and lost to all three and only scored 17 points. Seven games in, was it a mistake to not bring in a new offensive staff? And if not, how do you fix it?

Dantonio’s answer is basically going viral.

Dantonio: “We ask those questions right now. We’re seven games into the schedule. I think that’s sort of a dumbass question to be quite honest with you.”

My take: Judging by the response on The Underground Bunker message board, there are a lot of fans who approved of the question, and wanted it answered.

Those are probably many of the same people who wanted staff firings last year.

I think it’s a fair question at some point. But I would wait a few more games. First of all, Dantonio has done more to elevate Michigan State football than anyone in 50 years.He knows what it takes to build, rebuild and sustain at Michigan State more so than anyone on the planet, and he should be granted some latitude.

Michigan State just played the No. 1 scoring defense in the nation, on the road against a bear of a Top 10 team for a second straight week.

Wisconsin has shut out four opponents. Some good. Some not. And you probably saw what Wisconsin did Michigan a few weeks ago.

***

