Mark Dantonio bristled at the suggestion that there might be a question as to who will start at quarterback for Michigan State next week against Ohio State.

Dantonio put up a stern, decisive front in stating bluntly that Brian Lewerke is Michigan State’s starting quarterback.

I appreciate and respect what Dantonio is trying to do for his proven, junior captain quarterback. And I don’t question the coaches’ decision to start Lewerke against Maryland over rising redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi.

The coaches are at practice, not us. Pretending that we on the outside have a better grasp for which players should be starting at certain positions is foolhardy.

But once the game starts, we soak in the data at the same rate as the coaches. They have a better understanding of what’s going on, but we could see Lewerke struggle against the Terrapins.

We know what he looked like as a honorable mention All-Big Ten quarterback last year. And we know what he looked like as something a little less than in September and most of October. And then we’ve seen him struggle further since suffering a shoulder injury late in the Penn State game.

Lewerke had flashes of quality play during Michigan State’s 24-3 victory over Maryland - especially during a TD drive early in the second half when he completed four straight passes for 10, 8, 12 and 5 yards.

That drive was a good answer to a messy second quarter which saw Lewerke misfire on some seemingly simple screens and short passes to the flat.

Dantonio planned to put Lombardi in the game at some point, preferably while the game was still competitive. But first, he wanted to let Lewerke go a little longer. The ball was safer in the veteran’s hands.

After the hot TD drive, Michigan State went three-and-out, but Lewerke wasn’t at fault. He delivered a pass on target for Cody White on third-and-four, but White - returning to action for the first time since breaking his hand in the Central Michigan game - dropped it.

Dantonio continued to plan an opportunity for Lombardi, but Michigan State’s 17-3 lead was just one mistake away from becoming tighter. Windy conditions made Dantonio's decision trickier.

So Dantonio sent Lewerke back onto the field. This time, Lewerke made a major mistake. Maryland defensive back Ravon Davis intercepted a Lewerke pass along the left sideline.

“It was cover-two,” Lewerke said. “I was trying to get it over him. Sometimes you try to aim the ball instead of just throwing it and I tried to aim it too much and lost a little velocity, and especially with the arm, that didn’t help at all.”

The arm. It’s not well.