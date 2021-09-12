East Lansing, Mich. - We’ve gotten to know Mel Tucker pretty well over the last 19 months.

And he’s kind of gotten a feel for what it’s like to be the head coach at Michigan State.

But he couldn’t get a total feel until he coached on gameday at a populated Spartan Stadium.

Now he has that feel. And he loved it.

Tucker led Michigan State to a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State, Saturday. They announced a crowd of 70,103. I’m not sure how many were actually there but it looked like the stadium was close to 80 percent full, maybe more, and at times it sounded like a sellout.

There was a lot of talk this week about a new team entrance song. Prior to this game, the stadium crew played a short head fake snippet of AC-DC’s “Thunderstruck.” Then they played a song that someone told me was going to be “Swag Surfin.’” But it didn’t sound like the “Swag Surfin’” that I tried to listen to a couple of days ago as part my my pre-game scouting prep.

I was up for a change, and still am. We’ll try again next time.

That was preceded by a choreographed chant with half the cheerleaders unfurling a “Go White!” tapestry and the other half forgetting to unfurl the “Go Green!” tapestry, or failing to find their tapestry, or forgetting how to unfurl their tapestry, or something.

Not everyone is in mid-season form.

But hearts were in the right place.

And Tucker’s heart might have been in his throat as he walked the tunnel to the field, with a police officer and a fire fighter on either side of him.

Tucker is media savvy. When the red light of the camera in front of him went on, I’m sure he knew that the thousands in attendance would see his face on the stadium video board. The red light went on. The video board showed him walking with the fire fighter and police officer. And then he heard what was likely the most awesome roar that’s ever met his ears.

He’s heard louder stadiums, of course. But this roar was for him, and his team.

Sure, the fans were also cheering those first-responders on the 20th anniversary of a tragic day that brought us so close together, unfortunately for too short of a time.

But they were also cheering him, his image, his brand, the personality they have come to know, and the progress that they’ve seen in his team. They like his style. They want badly to see him succeed, not just for Michigan State - but for him. You can feel it. They’re on his side. They’re pulling the rope right along with him. Now, he can feel it, too.

“It was a very special moment at the very beginning, in the tunnel, when we were able to recognize the first responders and see them take the field and hear how the crowd responded,” Tucker said. “I want to thank our fans. It was a great atmosphere. Just a tremendous showing.

“Our players were so excited to get back in our stadium with our fans, our band, the cheer team, the dance team and Sparty. It was very special for our group, myself included.”

Tucker gets out of bed every day eager to kick tail. But this moment put extra octane into him. He felt a little more juice on this day.