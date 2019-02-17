EAST LANSING - This is likely the injury that will cripple Michigan State.

Shortly after Michigan State’s 62-44 victory over Ohio State on Sunday, the university’s athletic department issued a press release stating that junior center Nick Ward had sustained a hairline fracture of his left hand during the game.

According to the press release, "there is no timetable for his return, but he will be reevaluated on a weekly basis and it is hoped he will return before the end of the season."

Michigan State will still be competitive without its incomparable, lane-sprinting big man, but the Spartans won’t be the same. How can they be?

He’s averaging 15 points per game, is a monster in the low post and can tax opposing big men by sprinting the middle lane in MSU’s fastbreak system.

All of the feel-good angles about Michigan State rallying to beat Ohio State, sparked by an unlikely emergency lineup, were squelched by this dagger of bad news.

Izzo loved that his team champed down on defense and outscored the Buckeyes 23-5 in the final nine minutes of the game, finding a way to outlast the Buckeyes in what the coach admiringly said was “another day in the Big Ten.”

But the day took a severe turn with this news.

Now, without Ward at least until March, MSU's interior offense will be severely diminished, the transition game will lose a big part of its engine. Ward is a terrific rebounder when Izzo has him dialed in, like he was at Minnesota. And he became a quality defensive player this year, when primed and focused.

Without him, the Spartans will get an unwanted lesson on just how valuable he is.

Ward is the fourth member of the team to miss games due to injury this year. Joshua Langford is out for the season after the onset of a stress reaction in late December.

Langford and Ward were first-team All-Big Ten candidates in mid-December.

Senior guard Matt McQuaid missed three games in late November and early December with a deep thigh bruise and was hampered by it for much of December.

In January, junior guard Kyle Ahrens missed two games with an ankle injury and one game with a back injury.

Ahrens has played through pain since Jan. 5, although Tom Izzo said Ahrens recently practiced two consecutive days for the first time in weeks.