These crisis losses don’t seem so critical this year.

The feeling is probably due to the shortened season, the late start to the season, the fact that none of us knew whether there would be any games played two months ago, much less two weeks ago. Maybe the fact that there are other, more-important things going on in the country. Or maybe the fact that just having some college football games staged in 2020 makes for a good day, even on a day in which Michigan State lost 49-7 to Iowa.

Well, that score might make your eyes burn a little bit.

But - with Wisconsin still on the sideline watching football, hopefully in good health - we need to remember it’s better to have played a game, and for Mel Tucker to have a chance to take more inventory of what he has and what needs drastic work, than it would have been to not play at all.

When the season began, I heard some fans say they were going to treat the abbreviated season like an exhibition year, with games seeming like made-for-TV scrimmages. In some ways, these seem like exhibitions. In other ways, once the ball is kicked off, and the blocking and tackling starts, it becomes dead-serious football all over again.

It sure seemed dead-serious fun last week for Spartan fans when Michigan State pulled a stunning victory over Michigan. And it was dead-serious painful when Iowa knifed through Michigan State with ease for its first three touchdowns on Saturday, and then scampered home with a punt return, and interception return, making this game 35-0, done and over by halftime.

And it was dead-serious work when Tucker began his evaluations soon after the game ended.

“I can’t wait to watch the tape,” he said. “They’re loading my laptop up right now and I’ll watch it on the bus, watch it on the plane. The sooner we can watch the tape, the sooner we can find out what happened, the sooner we can find the corrections and the sooner we can move onto the next game.”

He partly knew what he was going to see - a difference in physicality.

“Listen, I know how Iowa is built,” Tucker said. “Their team is built in the weight room; big, strong, physical players. They play with technique and fundamentals, and that’s what we need to do. We need to get tougher, we need to get smarter, we need to get stronger. And we need to be able to run the ball and stop the run. I can’t wait to get back to East Lansing and watch the film and get back to work on things.”

I’ve written this story before, the one in which we detail how Michigan State couldn’t move the bigger, stronger opponent. In the past, I’ve written it when Michigan State was the best middleweight in the Big Ten, knocking on the door to beat the bigger boys, but coming up light against Penn State, 49-18, in 2008 (with a share of the Big Ten title on the line) and Iowa in 2010 (which spoiled MSU’s 8-0 record with a 37-6 pasting).

Iowa wasn’t great in 2010. But the Hawkeyes were a great test that year for an unbeaten Michigan State team, new to the Top 10. Iowa had a special level of resolve for the visiting Spartans that day. Michigan State couldn’t budge them. It was an established Iowa program trying to hold off an up-and-coming Spartan steamship.

Those losses to Penn State and Iowa were different than the lessons learned against the teams that were bigger and faster (and deeper) than the Spartan teams from early in the Mark Dantonio era, such as Ohio State (in 2008) and Alabama (in 2010). The losses to sturdy but unspectacular Penn State and Iowa teams set a physical standard that Michigan State needed to meet before it could think about contending for a Big Ten Championship.