DotComp: How staying neutral at halftime sent Michigan State into overdrive

These Michigan State players had no experience of what it’s like to be unbeaten through the first half of a season.

They had no experience this year of what it's like to be behind at halftime.

But they handled both circumstances like winners, Saturday at Indiana. And that’s what they were by the end of the day, 20-15 over the Hoosiers. Seven and oh. Michigan State is one of only six major conference teams with an unbeaten record.

But the Spartans had only 57 yards of offense at halftime. They trailed 9-7. No one panicked.

“We are built for this,” Coach Mel Tucker told them at halftime.

He’s been preaching the importance of staying neutral, and having resilient focus.

Tucker didn’t attempt any Knute Rockne speech at halftime. He didn’t threaten anyone’s life, like Tom Izzo might have done. Tucker comfortably reset things back to the beginning. Their ears and minds were open to it and trained to recognize it.

Without using the word, he harkened back to the phrasing he began infusing the day he arrived: relentlessness.

Keep playing for the next play. Forget the scoreboard. Do your job hard, with physicality. Keep chopping wood.

These aren’t phrases meant for signage or commercials, although they end up there at times. They are more importantly part of Tucker’s psychological and mental training of these players.

No one came into the locker room at halftime and thought, “Oh shoot, we might lose our unbeaten record.”

They weren’t looking at records. They weren’t looking at the scoreboard. They were looking to the next play and how to do it better. That’s what he has trained them to do. All he did was point back to the teaching.

He called out to them like a bunch of well-trained Spartan Dawgs, and they toed the line.

Michigan State isn’t good enough to hit a gas pedal and just accelerate past a good team. The Spartans had to plod and bite down and pull and strain to get this one done. And that’s why it felt so satisfying to them when they were rewarded with The Old Brass Spittoon in the locker room for winning this Border Skirmish for the 50th time (against 17 defeats, one of which took place last year, to the tune of 24-0 during one of the most successful Hoosier football seasons in school history).

Indiana has a lot of players back from last year’s team. The Hoosiers’ record isn’t good, at 2-4. But they were a good team on this day, coming off a bye week, with wagons circled, desperate to turn their season around.

Indiana out-played Michigan State for much of this game, and out-played No. 3-ranked Cincinnati for much of their game with the Bearcats on Sept 18. The Hoosiers out-gained both teams.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen, a darling of the 2020 season, was crushed in defeat.

“Our defense did everything we could have asked the to do,” he said.

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne could feel what he meant.

“On paper, they might not look amazing but at the same time we are their fourth Top 10 team that they have played now,” Thorne said. “We came in at halftime, obviously extremely frustrated with the first half. We had a couple of things that we missed that could have helped us a lot. I didn’t play great in the first half, but it was just a collective effort in the first half, some things that we were just missing. It’s a credit to their defense because their defense is really good.

“We have a lot of respect for their defense and we came out in the second half and fought.”