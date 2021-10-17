DotComp: How staying neutral at halftime sent Michigan State into overdrive
These Michigan State players had no experience of what it’s like to be unbeaten through the first half of a season.
They had no experience this year of what it's like to be behind at halftime.
But they handled both circumstances like winners, Saturday at Indiana. And that’s what they were by the end of the day, 20-15 over the Hoosiers. Seven and oh. Michigan State is one of only six major conference teams with an unbeaten record.
But the Spartans had only 57 yards of offense at halftime. They trailed 9-7. No one panicked.
“We are built for this,” Coach Mel Tucker told them at halftime.
He’s been preaching the importance of staying neutral, and having resilient focus.
Tucker didn’t attempt any Knute Rockne speech at halftime. He didn’t threaten anyone’s life, like Tom Izzo might have done. Tucker comfortably reset things back to the beginning. Their ears and minds were open to it and trained to recognize it.
Without using the word, he harkened back to the phrasing he began infusing the day he arrived: relentlessness.
Keep playing for the next play. Forget the scoreboard. Do your job hard, with physicality. Keep chopping wood.
These aren’t phrases meant for signage or commercials, although they end up there at times. They are more importantly part of Tucker’s psychological and mental training of these players.
No one came into the locker room at halftime and thought, “Oh shoot, we might lose our unbeaten record.”
They weren’t looking at records. They weren’t looking at the scoreboard. They were looking to the next play and how to do it better. That’s what he has trained them to do. All he did was point back to the teaching.
He called out to them like a bunch of well-trained Spartan Dawgs, and they toed the line.
Michigan State isn’t good enough to hit a gas pedal and just accelerate past a good team. The Spartans had to plod and bite down and pull and strain to get this one done. And that’s why it felt so satisfying to them when they were rewarded with The Old Brass Spittoon in the locker room for winning this Border Skirmish for the 50th time (against 17 defeats, one of which took place last year, to the tune of 24-0 during one of the most successful Hoosier football seasons in school history).
Indiana has a lot of players back from last year’s team. The Hoosiers’ record isn’t good, at 2-4. But they were a good team on this day, coming off a bye week, with wagons circled, desperate to turn their season around.
Indiana out-played Michigan State for much of this game, and out-played No. 3-ranked Cincinnati for much of their game with the Bearcats on Sept 18. The Hoosiers out-gained both teams.
Indiana head coach Tom Allen, a darling of the 2020 season, was crushed in defeat.
“Our defense did everything we could have asked the to do,” he said.
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne could feel what he meant.
“On paper, they might not look amazing but at the same time we are their fourth Top 10 team that they have played now,” Thorne said. “We came in at halftime, obviously extremely frustrated with the first half. We had a couple of things that we missed that could have helped us a lot. I didn’t play great in the first half, but it was just a collective effort in the first half, some things that we were just missing. It’s a credit to their defense because their defense is really good.
“We have a lot of respect for their defense and we came out in the second half and fought.”
TRENDS, SCHEMES & ANALYSIS
If you got a little frustrated watching Michigan State struggle in this game, that’s okay. That should just make you appreciate victory more. And think of what it was like for the people who root against Michigan State every week.
They saw Michigan State struggling. They were hoping the Spartans would fall from the ranks of the unbeaten, and out of the Top 10, and out of a tie for first place in the Big Ten East.
Then Michigan State had a pick-six from Cal Haladay, and the Spartans had an instant 7-3 lead.
Good teams, winning teams, do that to you.
Lucky jackals, the haters probably said.
Indiana controlled the first half, but kept stalling in the red zone. Or did Michigan State rise up in the red zone? If you hate the Spartans, you probably started blaming Indiana.
But if you look closely, Michigan State was making plays that winning teams make - even when the Spartans haters were beaming.
Opening drive, Indiana had second-and-goal at the 3. Indiana ran tailback Stephen Carr on an inside zone out of the Wildcat formation.
Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson began at pre-snap on the edge of the box. Then he came inside as the tight end he was responsible for motioned inside. The ball was snapped, Henderson was in the area. Henderson pressed the A-gap with force and nailed Carr for no gain.
After seeing that, Indiana figured it needed to go to the air on third-and-three. But the Hoosiers put their heavy tight end personnel in the game to fool Michigan State. It looked like a run blocking unit. But Michigan State wasn't fooled.
No one bit on QB Jack Tuttle’s play action fake. Henderson and Ma’a Gaoteote stayed home to zone off a pair of switch-release tight ends to Tuttle’s right.
Tuttle was forced to scramble as Jacob Slade beat a running back’s pass protection.
Michigan State defensive end Jeff Pietrowski set the edge and kept the QB contained. Noah Harvey sacked him. Field goal. Indiana led 3-0, but Michigan State had its first small victory.
“That just comes with buckling up in the red zone, which we have done a good job of all year,” Henderson said. “We held them to a lot of field goals today. That comes with being clutch and that’s something we talk about.”
Three possessions later, Indiana had a short, 43-yard field after getting a piece of a Bryce Baringer punt.
This wasn’t technically a red zone stoppage as Indiana only got to the 26-yard line. But credit the Michigan State sudden change or red zone defense, however you want to categorize it. They bowed up.
On first-and-10 at the Michigan State 32, Michael Dowell and Drew Jordan - two experienced players coming off the bench - set the edge on an outside zone run attempt. Dowell defeated a tight end block to do his part.
Freshman defensive tackle Simeon Barrow gained penetration.
They wrapped up Carr for a loss of 1.
Two plays later, on third down, Michigan State linebacker Quavaris Crouch picked up his zone responsibility smartly and broke up a pass intended for WR Jacolby Hewitt on a shallow crossing route. Crouch delivered a heavy blow in the process. Michigan State is a heavy-hitting team. Tucker has demanded it, and they have established it.
Field goal, Michigan State still led 7-6.
Next Indiana possession, the Hoosiers threatened again.
On second-and-seven at the Michigan State 10-yard line, Michigan State played basic cover-four zone. Indiana hit a little swing pass for 3 yards.
Next play, third-and-four, Michigan State played man-to-man behind a six-man rush, but did a good job disguising it.
At pre-snap, cornerback Ronald Williams lined up with tight end Peyton Hendershot as the widest receiver. When the defense puts a cornerback on a TE or a RB when a TE or RB is the widest receiver, it usually indicates zone coverage.
But Michigan State was fibbing.
When Hendershot went in motion, Williams didn’t go with him. Williams stayed home and switched to the former inside guy (the new widest guy) as his coverage assignment. When a cornerback does this, rather than go with the motion man, that’s another indication that the defense is probably zone.
Fib.
