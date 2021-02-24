SpartanMag - DotComp: Hold your applause (but something might be brewing)

East Lansing, Mich. - That noise you heard on Tuesday night coming out of the Breslin Center was Michigan State basketball blasting back into the national basketball conversation. Michigan State’s jolting 81-72 victory over No. 5 Illinois doesn’t secure anything for Michigan State. But it does make people stop and notice that Tom Izzo’s Spartans are starting to perk again. They’ve won two straight. They are rising once again on the not-to-mess with list for this time of year. It’s not just that Michigan State has won a couple of games, it’s how they’ve won a couple of games, with the calendar less than a week from flipping into March. They look like Michigan State. For now. Can they sustain it? They’re playing pretty well. But no team in the country is ending the regular season with a six-game gauntlet like the one the basketball gods dealt the Spartans in this thankless year. Michigan State is 1-0 in the gauntlet. 2-0 if you count the win in at Indiana. 2-1 if you count last week’s loss to Purdue. 2-2 if you count the blowout loss to Iowa. The entire Big Ten season has been a gauntlet. But the last six games of the regular season seemed to set itself aside, after the rematches with Purdue and Iowa. Games against Illinois and Michigan were re-shuffled into the bottom of the deck a few days ago, and the gauntlet became pricklier. MSU’s chances of survival seemed dim. But Izzo balled his hand into a fist. “I’m the one that wanted to play the games,” Izzo said. “I said schedule as many games as you can; these guys want to play games. “I didn’t think it would be against No. 5, No. 4 and two games against No. 3, and the other two are against tournament teams. Let’s lace ‘em up. Let’s do it. I’m ready.” Two down. Miles to go. The Spartans were tough, determined, scrappy, physical and connected in this victory over Illinois. They were skillful and willful. It was culture ball, with this year’s collection of Spartans demonstrating that they can play a style of basketball up to the program’s standard. Finally. The problem is, they need more of these in a short period of time, with the fuel gauge sure to work against them. A week ago, after a blowout loss against Iowa and a late-game collapse at Purdue, the thought of making a run at NCAA Tournament contention seemed impossible. Now it merely seems improbable. But still we watch, with a thought in the back of our minds that the hero will come through again. There have been many late-season rallies in the Izzo era. It wasn’t supposed to be possible this time, based on how badly this team had struggled, how bruised the record had become, and the difficulty of the remaining games on the schedule. But whatever magical elixir the Spartans found just before halftime of the Indiana game on Sunday, it carried over to the first 30 minutes of this win against Illinois. Actually, there were no secrets to the sauce. Izzo would say it’s the same recipe. It was defense, avoiding turnovers, snaring rebounds, battling for loose balls and playing together. Culture ball. And some shots went in. Guys are grinding into their roles, sanding down the errors. Aaron Henry is still trying take things over, but he’s doing it with strength and control, not nearly as haphazard as he was just a few games or weeks ago. “Aaron Henry was a man tonight,” Izzo said. Something about him seems bigger and stronger than he was just a few weeks ago. He gets into the lane, and defenders bounce off of him. Sometimes he initiates the contact, knowing he will power through them for medium-range finesse shots. A combination of power, touch and experience is coming together for him at a time when the Spartans have such a slim margin for error. And then there’s Joshua Langford, the faith-based, angelic, wholesome, sincere friend to mankind. He’s out here yelling at guys. And he’s also breaking up spats, like the time he stepped between Izzo and Gabe Brown in the second half when Brown made some sort of error, but didn’t think he was wrong, and let Izzo know it, and Izzo barked back at him, and Gabe returned the bark, as is allowed in this program when March is calling. But usually, a tournament reservation has already been made when these late-season kurfuffles arise. This time, this collection of Spartans could become the team that ends MSU’s streak of 22 straight trips to the NCAA Tournament. Or they will become the team that clawed its way out of the deepest, darkest, COVID-induced basketball hole that no one saw coming.

'WE HAVEN'T DONE ANYTHING YET'

In the days and hours leading up to this game, Izzo preached the importance of his players staying connected, playing for one another, playing smart, playing hard. The players are listening. They’re evolving. They aren’t completely smart or entirely physical, but they’re way better in those areas than they were just a short time ago. Now, Michigan State (12-9 overall and 6-9 in the Big Ten) is creeping back toward having a chance of extending the fourth-longest NCAA Tournament streak in college basketball history. A chance. That’s all. If they keep playing like this, Izzo might be authoring his greatest escape of all. One victory over a Top 5 team isn’t enough. The Spartans need more. They’ll have opportunities, with Ohio State playing at Breslin Center on Thursday night, plus a pair of season-ending games against No. 3 Michigan. Sunday’s game against surging Maryland will be a chore. All crammed together, with four games in nine days. Plus a return match with a ticked off Indiana team. “We haven’t done anything yet,” Izzo said. “But we have played better in all but the Iowa game in the last four or five games.” Springing an upset against Illinois is one thing. But controlling the game almost from start to finish against an opponent like the Illini that had won seven straight games, doing it with fine-tuned desperation, great defense and star power from Henry and Langford, should make people think the Spartans are capable of winning a few more like this, and crafting an acceptable resumé. This display was so satisfying, that it almost seemed sad. “I’m just frustrated we haven’t been playing like this all year,” Henry said. He paused for a second and we could guess what he was thinking: What a shame it would be if this team harnesses a level of play that is good enough to make noise in the NCAA Tournament - but never get a chance because of the losses that accumulated while they were trying to get their situation in order. “Damn, we played good tonight,” Henry said, arriving at a smile. Illinois coach Brad Underwood discredited Michigan State’s performance, saying the Spartans “mucked up” the game, made it ugly. Scoring 81 points ain’t ugly. “I liked the way we were playing,” Henry said. “We were playing good defense. We were sharing the ball. The ball was moving. We were locked into the scouting report and preparation. “It’s good to come along. It’s never too late. But man, it was Spartan basketball tonight!” Why has it taken so long? The list of reasons is as long or short as you want it to be. I will settle on this basic point: Izzo is a master at molding teams into a frenzied level of March toughness pretty much every year, but he needs all 30 games to get the crap together, and all of the practices in-between. He’s been telling us for more than 20 years that the summer is when players need to take their game up a level. He says a few extra days of bootcamp during Christmas have transformed many of his teams. He wasn’t able to administer any of that this year. You can say that most other teams in the country have had the same handicaps. Yeah, well those programs don’t have Izzo. You can point to the banners and prove he’s special, one of the best ever. The way he does it, he needs every practice, every game, every film session. Maybe Jim Boeheim doesn’t. Maybe John Wooden didn’t. But Izzo does. That’s his blueprint. That’s how he builds each team. This year, Izzo didn’t get the time with them, and it shows. Well, it showed. Now, it looks like they are starting to resemble a Spartan team fit for February. Izzo is a master of quality control. But this team wasn’t under his control for five weeks this season - two weeks when he was out with COVID in December, and three weeks when the team was on pause in January. And people wonder why the team has had trouble coming around. It happened to be a year in which Izzo needed every single practice, film session and teaching moment with his point guard project, Rocket Watts. And it happened to be a year in which the Big Ten was deeper and more competitive than ever. Izzo has soldiered his teams through various forms of perfect-storm problems, season after season. This season became another fine mess. And then the Indiana game happened. Midway through the first half, with Michigan State experiencing turnover problems, down by double digits, and the season right at the edge of a cliff, Izzo moved Langford to point guard and Henry to power forward. Michigan State outscored Indiana 22-11 for the rest of the first half, that day in Bloomington. After a bad start to the second half, Izzo moved Henry back to power forward with 14:52 remaining in the game. And then Izzo orchestrated a rotation of point guards with Watts handling it some, and Langford at other times, and Henry at other times. Michigan State outscored Indiana 43-28 the rest of the game. During the 24 minutes in which Henry was at power forward, Michigan State outscored Indiana 65-39. Two days later, for this game against Illinois, Izzo started Henry at power forward for the first time this season. And Watts started at point guard for the first time since Dec. 28, marking Izzo’s fifth iteration at the position of the season. Gabe Brown made his third start of the year. I’ve heard critics wonder why Izzo would still be tinkering with the lineup so drastically at this late stage. Well, the date of the Illinois victory on Tuesday, Feb. 23, was precisely the 18th anniversary of the day Izzo made the drastic decision to go from Chris Hill to Alan Anderson at point guard during a floundering 2003 season. On that day in 2003, Michigan State played splendidly but lost to eventual National Champion Syracuse, 76-75, at Breslin Center. Michigan State was 14-11 after that game, but a different team from that point forward, pun intended, and rallied all the way to the Elite Eight, and very nearly to Izzo’s fourth Final Four in six years. You can start worrying if he stops tinkering at this time of year.

LAST DANCE DETERMINATION