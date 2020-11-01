SpartanMag - DotComp: Further proof that it's just getting (re)started

DotComp: Further proof that it's just getting (re)started
Ann Arbor, Mich. - Reading the scoreboard with five minutes to go, you might have thought Ohio State had come to Michigan Stadium on this Halloween day dressed up as the Michigan State Spartans.
This surely couldn’t have been Michigan State, up 27-17, and the Wolverines facing fourth-and-six at Michigan’s 23-yard line, and the Spartans needing one more stop to pretty much end this game.
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton couldn’t find an open receiver - as was often the case against MSU’s tricky zone defenses on this day. He tucked and scrambled and prayed.
Milton managed to lunge ahead and pick up the first down by inches. Otherwise, the Buckeyes - I mean, Spartans - would have had the ball back at the Wolverine 29-yard line. And a 34-17 score might have been a couple minutes away.
It was almost that decisive. It almost felt like Ohio State. Not that Wolverine haters need the Buckeyes to do their dirty work. Michigan State has had plenty of success against Michigan in the last dozen years. But that run was over, right? Michigan had won two straight over the Spartans, and the Wolverines had taken to mocking Michigan State again. Mark Dantonio retired. Mel Tucker lost his debut game to lowly Rutgers. Michigan trounced Minnesota. This one was in the candy bag for Michigan, right? Yeah, that’s usually when they blow it, when the Wolverines start believing all the advance credit that their slappies heap upon them at any sign of success.
Michigan State was the more physical team, the better-coached team, the more unified team, the more explosive team. MSU’s 4-2-5 defense proved plenty physical enough against a good blunt force offense.
These certainly weren’t Buckeyes masquerading as Spartans. These were real-life Spartans, with names you might not have recognized last week, let alone last year.
Freshman Ricky White riddled the Michigan cornerbacks with eight catches for 196 yards and one touchdown. Freshman running back Jordon Simmons popped off a 28-yard scamper in the first half and netted 55 rushing yards on the day.
Michigan sought to clamp down on Spartan wide receiver Jayden Reed in the slot. The Western Michigan transfer was last week’s breakout star. He had only one catch in this game, but it was a diving grab for 18 yards when Michigan State faced third-and-three at its own 15-yard line with 8:35 to play. Replays show he trapped the ball, but Michigan coaches didn’t challenge the call.
That play might not have been the turning point, but it was a tipping point.
Three plays later, a familiar name, Rocky Lombardi, connected on another third-down pass, this time to White on a stop route, just across first-down yardage. His route was smart, the play call was pragmatic - just like the rest of the operation for Mel Tucker in his first win as MSU’s head coach.
One play later, Lombardi found Cade McDonald on a play-action boot for 8 yards.
Cade McWho?
Next play, in uptempo, Lombardi found McWho again on a wide receiver screen for 7 more yards.
Then came a dagger. A deep shot to White. Reacting back to an under-thrown ball, White pinned a juggling catch between his forearm and abdomen as he rolled out of bounds at the 3-yard line with 6:30 to play.
The game was close to finished at that point.
But you had to have a little Spartan doubt drama mixed into your Halloween celebration, didn’t you? So left guard J.D. Duplain supplied it with a clipping penalty. That sent Michigan State back to first-and-goal at the 18. A field goal would leave Michigan State up by six points, an unsafe lead. Michigan State needed all 18 yards in three plays.
As well as Michigan State has played against Michigan in recent years - winning nine of 13, and five of the last seven in Ann Arbor - you were spooked into believing the Spartans were going to leave the window open to a comeback. You thought they were going to choke.
But starting now, there might be something different about this group. They were disowned by scores of Spartan fans after last week’s loss to Rutgers. I heard ardent Michigan State fans conclude that the Mel Tucker era was obviously doomed to failure, after only one game.
It was a messy game last week, a concerning game. And this win was a 180-degree difference in cleanliness. Michigan State didn’t allow a sack, committed only five penalties and didn’t turn the ball over.
It was stunning to everyone … except the players.
Lombardi came out of last week’s loss … with improved confidence.
Wait, what?
“Even though we lost, we turned it over nine times and put up a pretty good amount of offensive production,” Lombardi said.
Actually, it was seven turnovers. It just seemed like nine.
Go on.
“I was thinking in my head, ‘We’ve got some guys. We can move the ball offensively. We can win any game that we come into the game with the right mindset, the right attitude,’” Lombardi said.
Firstly, it’s good that he was thinking with his head.
Secondly, he might have been the only guy thinking that. But he did what blossoming leaders do in a eureka moment. He convinced others of his vision.
“All week - I mean all week - I had Rocky in my ear,” said linebacker Antjuan Simmons, the alpha dog of this team. “He said, ‘We’re going to put up points. You better be ready.’”
He wanted Simmons’ troops on defense to be revved to do their part.
They were.
“We came through for each other,” Simmons said.
That includes Connor Heyward. You remember him, back from his Nightmare on Portal Street.
He left the team last fall, put on a lot of bad weight, found that no other colleges wanted him all that much, shed the baby fat, and asked Tucker if he could rejoin the team. Astonishing to some, Tucker said yes. Now Tucker looks smart.
Heyward is still a butterball of an athlete, not the fastest guy, but he’s running with improved power. He’s a good route runner, has good hands and is good in pass protection. That’s good for a role right there, while last year’s 900-yard rusher Elijah Collins continues to disappoint, having been demoted to third string - the exact type of fall Heyward experienced a year ago before opting to walk away from the team in order to preserve redshirt status.
Soon, Collins is going to have to find the inspiration that Heyward caught. Sometimes it takes an entire off-season to get right. Heyward’s been there, done that. Saturday, Heyward was back to being a key cog.
Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson set up a screen pass to Heyward on second-and-goal at the 13, when a field goal wasn’t going to be good enough.
Heyward ran the route with simple precision, and Lombardi floated a pass to him as he leaked into the right flat.
Lombardi’s touch in the short passing game is better than Brian Lewerke’s. Lombardi throws a catchable ball. Who knew?
Last week, he showed his accuracy on intermediate throws was vastly improved.
And on this day in Ann Arbor, Lombardi displayed good accuracy on almost all of his 13 deep balls. He completed five of them and Michigan State drew penalties on three. A success rate of eight out of 13 on deep balls is a winning spin.
But it was this little screen pass flip to Heyward which delivered Michigan State’s TKO offensive moment. The junior from Duluth, Ga., secured the catch, turned the corner, and spun through a tackle attempt at the goal line to give Michigan State a 27-17 lead.
“He’s about the team,” Tucker said of Heyward. “That’s why he’s out there and that’s why he has a role. He embraces his role and he does it to the best of his ability. That’s what he has shown in practice and that’s why it carries over to the game. I’m proud of him.”
THE WORK THREAD
Lombardi worked like hell to improve his accuracy during the off-season. He had to be worried that he would lose the job competition to freshman Payton Thorne, or maybe sophomore Theo Day. Thorne improved more rapidly than Lombardi last year during practice. Lombardi seemed to be flat-lining.
But Lombardi didn’t accept that as his destiny. He put in the time, and has stunned even the most astute Spartan observers - and possibly even his former coaches - with the progress he’s made.
A locker room full of teammates made progress of their own last week. Senior defensive end Drew Beesley turned heads on Thursday when he said it had been the most intense, focused prep week for a Michigan game of his career.
Michigan soundly beat Michigan State last year, and then many of their players taunted Michigan State on social media. Their head coach obviously condoned it.
Michigan State looked bad last week. Michigan looked good. The threat of losing again to these unsavory people served as stellar motivation.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news