SpartanMag - DotComp: Further proof that it's just getting (re)started

Ann Arbor, Mich. - Reading the scoreboard with five minutes to go, you might have thought Ohio State had come to Michigan Stadium on this Halloween day dressed up as the Michigan State Spartans.

This surely couldn’t have been Michigan State, up 27-17, and the Wolverines facing fourth-and-six at Michigan’s 23-yard line, and the Spartans needing one more stop to pretty much end this game.

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton couldn’t find an open receiver - as was often the case against MSU’s tricky zone defenses on this day. He tucked and scrambled and prayed.

Milton managed to lunge ahead and pick up the first down by inches. Otherwise, the Buckeyes - I mean, Spartans - would have had the ball back at the Wolverine 29-yard line. And a 34-17 score might have been a couple minutes away.

It was almost that decisive. It almost felt like Ohio State. Not that Wolverine haters need the Buckeyes to do their dirty work. Michigan State has had plenty of success against Michigan in the last dozen years. But that run was over, right? Michigan had won two straight over the Spartans, and the Wolverines had taken to mocking Michigan State again. Mark Dantonio retired. Mel Tucker lost his debut game to lowly Rutgers. Michigan trounced Minnesota. This one was in the candy bag for Michigan, right? Yeah, that’s usually when they blow it, when the Wolverines start believing all the advance credit that their slappies heap upon them at any sign of success.

Michigan State was the more physical team, the better-coached team, the more unified team, the more explosive team. MSU’s 4-2-5 defense proved plenty physical enough against a good blunt force offense.

These certainly weren’t Buckeyes masquerading as Spartans. These were real-life Spartans, with names you might not have recognized last week, let alone last year.

Freshman Ricky White riddled the Michigan cornerbacks with eight catches for 196 yards and one touchdown. Freshman running back Jordon Simmons popped off a 28-yard scamper in the first half and netted 55 rushing yards on the day.

Michigan sought to clamp down on Spartan wide receiver Jayden Reed in the slot. The Western Michigan transfer was last week’s breakout star. He had only one catch in this game, but it was a diving grab for 18 yards when Michigan State faced third-and-three at its own 15-yard line with 8:35 to play. Replays show he trapped the ball, but Michigan coaches didn’t challenge the call.

That play might not have been the turning point, but it was a tipping point.

Three plays later, a familiar name, Rocky Lombardi, connected on another third-down pass, this time to White on a stop route, just across first-down yardage. His route was smart, the play call was pragmatic - just like the rest of the operation for Mel Tucker in his first win as MSU’s head coach.

One play later, Lombardi found Cade McDonald on a play-action boot for 8 yards.

Cade McWho?

Next play, in uptempo, Lombardi found McWho again on a wide receiver screen for 7 more yards.

Then came a dagger. A deep shot to White. Reacting back to an under-thrown ball, White pinned a juggling catch between his forearm and abdomen as he rolled out of bounds at the 3-yard line with 6:30 to play.

The game was close to finished at that point.

But you had to have a little Spartan doubt drama mixed into your Halloween celebration, didn’t you? So left guard J.D. Duplain supplied it with a clipping penalty. That sent Michigan State back to first-and-goal at the 18. A field goal would leave Michigan State up by six points, an unsafe lead. Michigan State needed all 18 yards in three plays.

As well as Michigan State has played against Michigan in recent years - winning nine of 13, and five of the last seven in Ann Arbor - you were spooked into believing the Spartans were going to leave the window open to a comeback. You thought they were going to choke.

But starting now, there might be something different about this group. They were disowned by scores of Spartan fans after last week’s loss to Rutgers. I heard ardent Michigan State fans conclude that the Mel Tucker era was obviously doomed to failure, after only one game.

It was a messy game last week, a concerning game. And this win was a 180-degree difference in cleanliness. Michigan State didn’t allow a sack, committed only five penalties and didn’t turn the ball over.

It was stunning to everyone … except the players.

Lombardi came out of last week’s loss … with improved confidence.

Wait, what?

“Even though we lost, we turned it over nine times and put up a pretty good amount of offensive production,” Lombardi said.

Actually, it was seven turnovers. It just seemed like nine.

Go on.

“I was thinking in my head, ‘We’ve got some guys. We can move the ball offensively. We can win any game that we come into the game with the right mindset, the right attitude,’” Lombardi said.

Firstly, it’s good that he was thinking with his head.

Secondly, he might have been the only guy thinking that. But he did what blossoming leaders do in a eureka moment. He convinced others of his vision.