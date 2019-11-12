EAST LANSING - Perhaps Mark Dantonio doesn't seem to have paid attention to criticism surrounding his team’s 4-5 record, coming off a 7-6 record a year ago.

But his players have.

And it became a talking point during a recent meeting with freshmen, Dantonio said on Tuesday.

“I always have our freshmen together this week for me to talk with them for a couple of minutes because I want them to understand how important they are in the busiest week of the year,” Dantonio said.

This is Michigan week. It’s not only the busiest week of the year, it’s also the most crucial - both in terms of trying to get another win against the in-state rival, and this year in terms of trying to put a major positive pivot on what has been a disappointing season.

At the end of the meeting with the freshmen, Dantonio asked if any of them had any questions.

“One of them said, ‘Coach, how do you handle the criticism from all the different people?’” Dantonio said. “I said, ‘Hey, when you’re the head of the program, you’re the head of something big. And when things don’t go well, that person’s going to be criticized and that’s part of it.”

Dantonio, at 111-56, became the winningest coach in Michigan State history earlier this season. He has three Big Ten championships and three Big Ten divisional championships. He’s won the Rose Bowl and Cotton Bowl within the past six seasons, and his team is one of only two Big Ten programs to have earned a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Dantonio’s teams are 24-23 since qualifying for the College Football Playoff in 2015.

The Spartans are coming off arguably the most depressing defeat of the Dantonio era, a 37-34 loss to Illinois, having blown a 28-3 lead in the first half.

Dantonio didn’t seem depressed or panicked about the situation when asked on Tuesday during his weekly press conference about speculation concerning his program or his future.

“What people need to understand out there is I have as much information as I can to do the job that I’m doing and I’m going to try to do it with our players in mind,” Dantonio said. “We’re going to work hard. We’re going to always stay positive and we’re going to rise above it. That’s the only thing that I can do. I can continue to rise above it or I can take another direction and start to go below that. I’m not going to go in that direction. So I’m going to keep working toward winning and handling our football team.

“I don’t really worry about the things I cannot control. I can’t control what you say, or what you say, or what you say. I can only go forward in the best fashion I can. The best fashion I can go forward is by being positive, taking a positive direction in everything that we’re doing and continuing to move ahead.”

When asked if he contemplates his future during a season like this, Dantonio said: “No. I get ready for the next game. I live in the present.”

COMP’S TAKE: I thought Dantonio came off as measured, controlled, unbothered.

He’s a coach, a competitor, a fixer, and he sees a team that is two plays away from being a respectable 6-3 right now, two years after going 10-3. Those are good numbers for a program that has had way more valleys than peaks over the last 60 years - especially for a coach that recently delivered the best three-year run the program has enjoyed since the early-to-mid 1950s.

True, Michigan State has had ugly seasons in 2016 (3-9), and last year (7-6, derailed by injuries and a terrible offense).

This year, Michigan State changed offensive coordinators. At times, the offense has looked fresh and effective, including last weekend’s 34-point, 526-yard output against Illinois. But a pair of interceptions led directly to a 14-point swing, and coverage breakdowns on defense finished the pratfall.

Dantonio is anguishing through it all, but seems to see the problems last weekend as a continuation of correctable mistakes that he’s intends to handle. They can’t be fixed soon enough to entirely save this season. But he’s still the guy with the whistle in one hand and a wrench in the other. And there's a lot of work that needs to be done in order to be competitive at No. 14 Michigan on Saturday.

Some fans and pundits continue to grumble. Some have predicted a resignation. But I have not heard one word from anyone with any credibility that this job is going to change hands any time soon, via retirement, forced resignation or any other means.

If Michigan State loses its last three games in increasingly nauseating fashion, I suspect that could change. But I don’t expect that to happen.